General Mills: Debt-Laden Dividend Machine

Blue-chip consumer goods conglomerate General Mills (GIS) has a lot of debt which can be off-putting to prospective investors, but to pass on this investment for that reason is a classic case of throwing out the baby with the bathwater - especially at its current valuation.

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based General Mills has a ton of debt, but this does not disqualify it from contention as an investment. Image taken from M&M Global.

That General Mills possesses a massive debt load is indisputable. Indeed, its long-term debt is $11.94 billion, as opposed to its net worth of $8.24 billion (total assets of $30.31 billion minus total liabilities of $22.07 billion). Total current assets of $4.26 billion are offset by $6.9 billion, and its cash reserves of $504.8 million and receivables of $1.71 billion just fall short of making up the difference. Indeed, on the basis of its present balance sheet, being skeptical of General Mills as a viable long-term investment is understandable.

Recent segment performance also proved less than impressive from the Q1 2020 results, with the sole exception of the pet segment, which has further darkened views on General Mills as a prospective investment.

Segment Revenue ($) YoY difference (%) North America (Retail) 2.38 billion -0.5 Convenience Stores & Foodservice 445 million -4.0 Europe & Australia 454 million -9.0 Asia & Latin America 360 million -10.0 Pet 368 million +7.0 TOTAL 4.007 billion

However, while the debt load is considerable, it is not unmanageable. So long as General Mills remains profitable, it will be able to service its debt payments and honor its shareholders with the dividend payments it has distributed since 1900 - a 119-year dividend streak! Evidence for this can be found in its Q1 2020 results, which - notwithstanding the disappointing segment results - reported revenues of $4.007 billion and net income of $520.6 million. This is consistent with the relatively consistent revenue and net income figures that have been reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 17.63 billion 1.22 billion 2016 16.56 billion 1.7 billion 2017 15.62 billion 1.66 billion 2018 15.74 billion 2.13 billion 2019 16.87 billion 1.75 billion

How is General Mills able to maintain steady top-line and bottom-line figures which enables it to service its debt obligations and dividend distributions? The answer to that is the sort of business that General Mills is. Operating in the steady consumer staples sector, General Mills is a diversified behemoth - diversified in products, brands, and geography. Their product lines encompass baking products, cereals, fruit, ice cream, organic, pasta, pastries, pet food, pizza, snacks, soup, spices, vegetables, and yogurt.

General Mills' product portfolio is chock-full of household names which will continue to be profitable for years to come. Image taken from FoodBev Media.

Food, of course, is not subject to technological obsolescence - people will always need to eat. General Mills profits from this need with its diversified portfolio of branded food products. Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Cheerios, Chex, Fiber One, Haagen-Dazs, Pillsbury, Trix, Wheaties, and Yoplait are among the household names which contribute to General Mills' bottom line, and will continue to do so for many years to come in the 100+ countries in which the firm operates.

Indeed, looking ahead, management expects organic sales to improve 1-2%. On the basis of constant currency growth, adjusted operating profit growth is expected to improve 2-4% and adjusted diluted EPS growth is expected to improve 3-5%. It does look as though improvement is forthcoming, as General Mills' operating margin (trailing twelve months) is 17.24% (up from 16.73% at close of 2019 financial year) and return on equity (trailing twelve months) is 27.65% (up from 26.56% at close of 2019 financial year). In short, management is already showing themselves able to both extract profit from sales and enhance returns for shareholders.

To summarize, then, General Mills has considerable debt and had disappointing segment results to report for Q1 2020. However, with its large portfolio of well-branded products, improving financial performance, lengthy dividend streak, and steady profitability, it is being offered as a gift by Mr. Market at this time. Currently, General Mills trades in the low-$50s with a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, which is considerably lower than its five-year P/E average of 20.43. It yields a 3.73% dividend, with a sustainable payout ratio of 62.80%. What we have, in short, is a buy-and-hold stock being offered at a bargain price at present.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures presented are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.