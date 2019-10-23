iHeartMedia Is An Overlooked Gem

The Industry

With all the recent press about cord-cutting consumers opting for services like Netflix, you might expect radio to be fading as quickly as cable TV is. However, that is not the case. Terrestrial (AM/FM) radio is doing surprisingly well. According to the latest Nielsen data, the percentage of Americans that listen to terrestrial radio in a given week is 89%, down only slightly from 92% a decade ago. Nielsen data also shows that unlike pay-tv usage, radio listenership doesn't drop off significantly when you look at younger generations. This suggests that radio doesn't have to worry about a sudden drop off in listenership as the generations age.

Source

Although radio shows strength compared to other "legacy" forms of media, there are still problems in the industry. Ever since the Telecommunications Act of 1996 reduced anti-competitive restrictions in the industry, radio companies have gorged themselves on debt-fueled M&A. This has led to many radio companies struggling to carry a large debt burden as well as a few high profile bankruptcies in the past couple years.

The other issue radio faces is that while listenership trends are stable, advertising spend on radio has decreased from $20.8B in 2006 to $17.6B in 2017. A lot of this has to do with marketers flocking to digital advertising, which offers them much better targeting capabilities and analytics than radio does.

All that said, there is a company that I believe is shaking free from these trends and has a good chance to dominate radio: iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (IHRT) is the largest U.S media company by reach, reaching about 275 million users a month through it's 854 owned and operated radio stations. They also have a podcast business that is in a tight race with NPR to make them the largest podcast publisher by monthly downloads. Although the podcasting business only makes up about 10% of revenue, it has a much longer growth runway thanks to the rapid growth of podcasting in recent years.

IHRT was an extremely overleveraged company not long ago, but has recently emerged from a bankruptcy restructuring lighter in debt load to the tune of $10 billion. Although the $5.6 billion remaining in net debt is a lot for a company with approx. ~900m in EBITDA (Keep in mind that because of a bankruptcy and spin-off of Clear Channel (CCO) I am extrapolating numbers from the most recent quarter, which could be understated because we are in an off year in the political cycle), it shouldn't be a serious issue. Management is committed to paying the debt down until debt/ebitda falls from ~6.2x to at least 4x and they expect to generate $250-270 million of cash flow to put towards the debt in the 2nd half of 2019. Paying down this debt shouldn't be problematic because the business has been steadily growing, with all segments of the business up low single digits in revenue after adjustments for the political ad cycle. In addition, $80 million of the reported $120 million in capex is considered discretionary capex, which gives them some optionality in the event of a recession or other adverse event affecting cash flow.

I have already gone over the basic numbers showing stability in the radio industry (I will be posting a more in depth analysis in the coming weeks), but it should be noted that IHRT has a long history of outperforming peers. In the past year alone they have outperformed peers in revenue growth by 350 basis points. Even if the radio industry continues the extremely gradual decline it has seen over the past decade, IHRT can more than offset it by continuing to outperform and take market share from other terrestrial competitors.

Source

Marketing Innovation

As mentioned earlier, marketers have been underutilizing radio due to the of the lack of any meaningful way to track analytics, manage advertising, and integrate radio into a multi-channel campaign. iHeartMedia is attempting to fix this problem with their iHeart SmartAudio platform, which according to CEO Bob Pittman addresses "the market demand for more effective targeting, measurement and attribution, transaction platforms and self-serve for small and medium businesses." Essentially, it allows companies to integrate iHeartMedia advertising with a digital marketing platform. It recently acquired a company called Jelli for its SoundPoint programmatic advertising platform to add to these capabilities.

Beyond making radio more marketer-friendly, Pittman also points out that programmatic advertising can be used to fill up the advertising slots that regularly go unfilled. He says that they typically sell no more than 80% of advertising inventory and makes the analogy that they have a jar full of rocks, and programmatic advertising is like pouring sand in to fill the jar. It is hard to predict how successful this will be given how early on in the process it is, but if this initiative can increase percent of total ad inventory sold by about 5% (assuming they currently sell 75%) it could increase broadcast revenue by about 6.6%, which would be 20 million dollars.

These efforts are in their early stage and management has yet to demonstrate meaningful results, but they show significant potential and should be watched closely for development for the coming quarters.

Podcasting

Though IHRT's podcasting business is much smaller than the broadcasting side of things, it is positioned for significant growth. While radio has been stable, podcasting has exploded in popularity over the last few years.

To add to the podcasting lineup, IHRT recently acquired Stuff Media, the publisher of one of the most downloaded podcasts ever, Stuff You Should Know. Not only did management roughly double the podcasting business with this acquisition, but they also put the CEO of Stuff Media and podcast industry veteran Conal Byrne in charge of their entire podcasting division, giving them a proven leader at the helm of this growing segment.

Valuation

What makes IHRT really stand out as an investment is the valuation. Once again, the recent bankruptcy combined with the political cycle makes calculating expected EPS and EBITDA a bit tricky. So I am going to take the lowest current year consensus EPS I could find, $1.93, which gives us a P/E of 7.5. Not bad considering EPS is likely to be higher next year due to the cyclical increase in political spending that results from election years.

We can also attempt to value IHRT using a discounted cash flow model. Using a 12% discount rate, and assuming that the $1.93 EPS number only grows by 2% annually (a very conservative assumption given how much EPS will increase as debt repayment decreases interest expense) would give a fair value of $19.68, suggesting that the stock is 26% undervalued. If we estimate a 3% long term earnings growth, it is 34% undervalued. Even if you are VERY conservative and estimate flat earnings, it is about 10% undervalued. The only way I see earnings being significantly undermined would either be a rapid decline in radio listenership, which I see no reason to expect given the figures I referenced earlier showing how well terrestrial radio has been performing.

A massive debt burden kept the strength and profitability of IHRT's operating business hidden from investors. It is my opinion that investors still haven't fully appreciated the business even after it has exited bankruptcy with a manageable level of debt.

IHRT is a top performer in a stable industry with ample (and growing) cash flow and income. The radio business has shown credible signs that it is resistant to the growth of podcasting and music streaming. Even if radio continues to decline at the slow rate that it is currently, IHRT's outperformance of its peers and growing podcast business can more than make up for it.

De-levering will increase net income and show that the stock is even further undervalued than my conservative DCF calculations show. Once the balance sheet is in better shape, they can more aggressively acquire podcasting content and further reduce risk from declines in radio. Over time, iHeartMedia will be recognized as the overlooked gem that it is.

If you have any thoughts, comments, or criticism, I encourage you to share them in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IHRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: None of this article is personalized investment advice. You are responsible for your own research and investment decisions.