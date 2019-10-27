Underestimating Inflation Can Spoil Your Retirement Party

This is in spite of some rather strong deflationary impacts from the US dollar and the concluded rate hike cycle.

In previous reports, we explained to our members that inflation is likely to remain low. However, it is unlikely to go near zero or disappear. In this report, we will explain why inflation is likely to be higher than most expect, and how to protect yourself against it. This is Part 1 of a series of reports we are currently writing and sharing with our members.

We are now in the tenth year of the current economic expansion that began in 2009. While inflation talk did make the news in late December 2018, the ongoing trade war with China alongside below average GDP growth has convinced everyone that as far as the eye can see, inflation is dead. But is it really? We are about to show you another side of the same story and then describe the impact on your retirement if the inflation genie is indeed out of the bottle.

Where are we really with Inflation?

Calculated Risk does an excellent job compiling 4 different measures of inflation. While they do not always move identically, they do trend in the same general direction over time. So it was particularly interesting to us that 3 out of those 4 measures are stronger and higher today than they were in December 2018 when everyone was actually worried about inflation.

Revised Federal Reserve Board Median CPI hit a rather astounding 3% for the first time in this cycle. The other measures are moderate but none appear to be collapsing. We hear the retort you are forming: "The measures are looking at the past and as soon as we hit a recession, they will drop." We understand the logic and certainly it would be a remote possibility that the measures would continue up if we did hit a recession. But take a minute to see what has gone right for inflation to be at this level, and you will see why the risks for an upside surprise are rather significant.

A bull market in US Dollars

Since bottoming in 2018, the US dollar has been rather strong and has put a lid on imported inflation.

Source: Stockcharts

While we have had a bull market in US dollars, the index is still below its previous peak set in 2016.

Source: Stockcharts

But the broader US dollar index (shown above) excludes emerging market currencies and is weighted towards the weak Euro. The trade-weighted US dollar index, on the other hand, is heavily weighted on emerging market currencies. This accurately reflects the strength of the US dollar adjusted for trade conducted. This index just hit a new multi-decade high.

Source: FRED

What the above chart shows is that the US dollar has had a big role in dampening imported inflation. So in spite of a rather strong, inflation neutering currency, we have had moderate inflation as seen in the numbers.

The rate cycle

The other factor we would like to bring up here is that rates were being raised in 2018 whereas now are being cut. These impacts take several months to pass through. We are still feeling the impacts from those last rate hikes and it will be some time until the recent rate cuts flow through the system.

Hence if inflation has remained stubbornly above 2% while we are feeling the impacts of rate hikes, what does happen when rates are cut? We have already seen two rate cuts and probabilities for 1-3 more rate cuts are really high. This could allow the developing inflation trends to become more entrenched.

Having real rates so low can significantly increase inflation and ultimately bond yields.

With constant media attention to imaginary deflation, we have had a massive bubble in treasury bonds. This has been facilitated with the trade war as China has been forced to peg its currency lower and buy Treasury bonds at inflated prices. The net results we see are that real rates offered by bonds are at one of the lowest points ever. Below we see that real rates (10 Year bond yields minus CPI rates) are in the bottom 5 percentile of all readings since 1955.

Source: AQR: Bonds Are Frickin Expensive

Rates this low are by themselves inflationary. Yes, we are aware of negative rates in Europe and Japan and those experiments have just as high a probability of ending badly as we do of having higher inflation.

Impact on retirement

While the media may be celebrating the rate cuts and continued low inflation, the current environment is turning decidedly negative for retirees. We are seeing the worst of both worlds where inflation remains stubborn and bonds offer incredibly low yields. Underestimating the impact of inflation can devastate your retirement plans. This is even truer at low inflation rates. Just see the impact below of assuming zero inflation versus the stated numbers on net retirement shortfall.

A 1% inflation rate difference can result in a $34,406 shortfall over the course of 20 years. This is so even when assuming that a person spends just $1,341 a month. We show the workings of that below. The shortfall starts off small but compounding wins in the long run.

Source: Author's calculations

Obviously the impact of inflation is rather serious and we are just using a 1% mismatch versus expectations. Yes, inflation could come down from these levels and may even go significantly lower if we have a recession. But most investors are planing for very low inflation outcomes and surprises are likely to be on the upside over the next two decades.

On the flip side, we are seeing a massive bubble in bonds that happens at the tail end of the cycle. Investors are rushing into bond assets as if we will never ever have inflation. We see below the price of the Austrian 100-year bond exemplifying this.

Source: Bloomberg, Data from Sep 11, 2019

We believe we are at the end of a long bull market in bonds and that has caused inflation threats to be underestimated.

What you need

The most important thing from our perspective is not to underestimate the devastation this can cause on your portfolio and retirement, precisely when the risks are being downplayed. The second thing one can do is is control the impact of future inflation where possible. Finally, it really helps to have assets that will do well in case of mild to moderate inflation levels and provide you with increasing income. In the next part, we will explore these possibilities and show you how to strengthen your portfolio and pick these inflation hedges just when they are being given away for cheap.

Conclusion

We are not predicting a return to the heady inflation days of the 1970's. Inflation is likely to remain low. But at the same time, we think the current inflationary data is higher than most would like to believe, in spite of rather brisk headwinds against inflation (US dollar strength, recent rate hike cycle, weak GDP).

Source: FRED, Core CPI at 10 year highs

Should these factors dissipate and we avoid a recession, the risk of 3% plus inflation is very possible. Protecting your nest egg and income from inflationary impacts will be key in such an environment. In part two, we will visit some investments and actions that we think can do just that.

