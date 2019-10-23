Cleveland-Cliffs Beats Analyst Estimates Again

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has just reported its third-quarter results. This is an especially interesting release since the stock has been under pressure ever since it reported impressive second-quarter results. The reasons for Cliffs’ recent downside include downside in the iron ore market, downside in the steel market, trade wars and recession fears. Without further ado, let’s look at how the company performed in this environment.

Cliffs reported revenues of $556 million and net income of $91 million, or $0.33 per share, easily beating analyst estimates. In the third quarter, the company produced 5.16 million tons of pellets at a cash cost of $63.20 per ton. The realized price per ton was $95.65, down from $112.64 per ton in the second quarter. Lower pellet premiums and lower HRC (hot rolled coil) prices were the reasons for this material decline.

The company commented: “We believe the currently weak steel prices in the United States are temporary, and the cyclicality associated with our business should be largely mitigated as we start-up HBI (hot briquetted iron plant – author) next year. With that, Cliffs is well-positioned to become an even stronger free-cash-flow generating enterprise, with limited cash needs and the ability to return even more capital to our shareholders”.

Meanwhile, the company reduced its 2019 sales expectations to 19.5 million tons, stating that seaborne export economics and timing were the reasons for this move. It will be interesting to listen to management's comments during the conference call regarding how much of the reduction is related to “export economics” and how much is due to “timing” – obviously, it will be better if most of the sales’ guidance cut is due to timing. Also, the company reduced its 2019 capex estimate from $650 million-$700 million to $625 million-$675 million. The reduction is minor and is most likely caused by the timing of spending on the HBI plant.

Cliffs finished the second quarter with $399.3 million of cash on the balance sheet, up from $377.2 million in the second quarter. This increase in the cash position happened despite continuous capital spending on the HBI plant project and despite the decline in realized pellet prices as the company generated $237 million of operating cash flow.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $144.1 million, while the adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of the year was $413.7 million. Obviously, the $800 million EBITDA target that was mentioned during the first quarter earnings call is out of reach. There’s simply no way it can be achieved given the current combination of iron ore prices, steel prices and pellet premiums. At the same time, the company is performing very well for the current environment which is highlighted by a $0.14 beat on earnings – this year, the analysts have been consistently too conservative when estimating Cliffs’ earnings.

In my opinion, the market continues to underestimate Cliffs’ cash-generating performance and fails to recognize that the period of heavy capex will be over by the second half of the next year. It is true that U.S. steel prices were suffering a major downside move since August, but I see no logical reason why Cliffs is much more conservatively valued than steel producers like AK Steel (AKS) or U.S. Steel (X). As history tells us, Cliffs’ share price performance on the earnings day is almost impossible to predict regardless of the actual results. However, the report once again shows that Cliffs is a fundamentally sound company. Assuming the support around $6.80 holds, current levels are interesting not only for longer-term entries but also for speculative swing trading positions.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.