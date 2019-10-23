SOXL: 3X Levered Semiconductor Fund Is A Ticking Timebomb

Summary

Macroeconomic trends and fundamental data for chip stocks all point to much lower semiconductor stock prices.

While returns have been great over the past few years, most huge bull markets end with a bang and go bust.

If chip stocks have a bear market, levered funds like SOXL are likely to rapidly lose 80-90%+ of their value.

Even without any price expectations for chip stocks, my simulations demonstrate how the 3X levered chip fund SOXL is likely to lose value.

There appears to be an alarming number of long-term holders of SOXL that may not be aware of the very high chance of negative long-run returns.