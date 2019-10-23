Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton: The Outlook After The Q3 Sales Update

Revenue growth came in strong across all business lines and geographies. That was on the back of an already impressive first half of the year.

Earlier this month, luxury goods giant Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) released its third quarter sales update. The short version is that revenue growth continues to impress, and that comes on the back of an already strong first half of the year during which the company posted double-digit sales and profit growth.

There were concerns that 2019 might finally see a pause to the Chinese consumer-driven run that luxury stocks have enjoyed post-2009. So far, so good on that front. On top of that, economic conditions in the eurozone continue to support nominally expensive valuation metrics. With both of those factors playing ball, LVMHF stock can continue to post good gains.

Third Quarter Sales Update

Earlier this month, the company released its quarterly sales figures covering the three months ended September 30th. Total revenue for the quarter was up 11% on the equivalent period in 2018, excluding currency fluctuations and the positive contribution from the Belmond acquisition. That was roughly in line with the 12% organic sales growth figure posted in the first half of the year.

Brief highlights boil down to four things off the top of my head, all quite positive. First, all operating segments continue to contribute positively to company growth. No change in the first half of the year in that respect but good to see nonetheless.

Second, Fashion & Leather Goods continues to outperform. Growth in the segment clocked in at around 19% on a constant currency basis compared to Q3 2018. Given this is LVMH's highest margin segment, not to mention the largest in terms of revenue and profit contribution, that is obviously good to see.

ORGANIC GROWTH BY BUSINESS H1 2019 Q3 2019 9M 2019 WINES & SPIRITS + 6% + 8% + 7% FASHION & LEATHER GOODS + 18% + 19% + 18% PERFUMES & COSMETICS + 9% + 7% + 8% WATCHES & JEWELRY + 4% + 5% + 4% SELECTIVE RETAILING + 8% + 4% + 6%

Third, all geographies also continue to contribute positively to growth. Asia had the wind knocked out of its sails relative to the first half of the year, probably due to the situation in Hong Kong but still registered double-digit sales growth.

The 20% year-on-year growth number from Japan was likely boosted by customers getting ahead of the consumption tax hike, but even without that one-off tailwind, the performance in the country looks good. North America and Europe continue to grow solidly in line with their respective first half performances.

ORGANIC GROWTH BY REGION H1 2019 Q3 2019 9M 2019 UNITED STATES + 8% + 8% + 8% JAPAN + 10% + 20% + 13% ASIA (EX. JAPAN) + 18% + 12% + 16% EUROPE + 10% + 11% + 10%

Fourth, Louis Vuitton looks like it's going from strength to strength, especially in the eyes of the Chinese consumer. Management described the brand as displaying "remarkable momentum" along with Christian Dior Couture. That might help take the edge off the company's inherent cyclicality given that the flagship brand is worth over 20% of total company sales; another good sign for its nominally expensive stock.

All-in-all, Q3 numbers show a continuation of the strong growth LVMH posted in the first half of the year. Margin and profit figures were obviously missing, but consensus estimates of 13% EPS growth this year don't look out of place based on the first nine months of the year. When your stock trades at 29x prior-year profit that is exactly what you want to see.

Macro Situation, Valuation

Arguably, the best news for LVMH stock right now is the current macro environment, and I say that for two reasons. First, it is no secret that the Chinese consumer has been integral to growth here. That applies not just in terms of the mainland but tourists to other markets too. In terms of the long haul, there is no reason to think this is a particularly bad thing: for reasons that don't need rehashing there is, potentially, a huge runway for future growth still to come.

Short-to-medium term, well, no-one knows when the next downturn might rear its head. On that basis, the Q3 numbers indicate that there's not much to worry about just yet. Whether that is a result of fairly robust consumer health, or the company's brands achieving a degree of "post-cyclicality" is up for debate.

Second, the interest rate environment in the eurozone continues to favor elevated valuation metrics. Right now, LVMH stock trades at an earnings yield of around 4% based on estimated 2019 earnings; fairly expensive if taken in isolation. On the flip side, there are trillions of euro worth of bonds out there that are trading in negative yield territory. Indeed, the yield on French government 10-year bonds recently dropped below 0%.

Against that, even the meagre 1.6% dividend yield on offer from LVMH stock looks attractive given it can grow by 10% per annum long term. That partly explains why betting on a valuation multiple contraction has been a loser for some time now. The upshot for investors? Don't expect this to change anytime soon in the current environment. It is perfectly possible that LVMH stock carries on accruing the results of the underlying business growth, and at the moment that translates to double-digit returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVMHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.