Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Looks To Be A Beneficiary Of Unintended Consequences

The factors driving growth at TSM are unlikely to go away, which means TSM and its stock can expect to keep on benefiting.

U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies forces them to design their own chips, which has further increased demand at TSM.

TSM credits an accelerated 5G rollout, which in turn may have been the result of a race between the U.S. and China in 5G.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company or TSMC (TSM) earnings results on October 17th turned out to be a pleasant surprise. In just six months, TSM seems to have undergone a drastic turnaround that has led the company to raise its outlook. What led to this optimism and how sustainable it is deserves a closer look.

TSM Q3 2019 earnings

TSM managed to beat estimates with Q3 revenue of $9.4B, a 10.7% YoY increase in dollar terms. The expectation was for $9.2B in revenue. The company’s forecast calls for Q4 revenue of $10.2-10.3B. If the company meets or perhaps beats guidance, TSM will have posted quarterly revenue of more than $10B for the first time. The table below lists the relevant numbers for TSM. Note that one U.S. dollar is worth 30.6 New Taiwan dollars.

Unit: million NT$ Q3 2018 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 YoY QoQ Net sales 260.348 240,999 293,045 12.6% 21.6% Net income 89,072 66,765 101,070 13.5% 51.4%

Source: TSM

Growth at TSM was broad-based. Almost all of the reporting platforms grew by double digits. Smartphone, which accounts for 49% of revenue, grew by 33%. The table below breaks down the numbers by platform.

Platform Revenue share Growth rate QoQ Smartphone 49% 33% HPC 29% 10% IoT 9% 35% DCE 5% -1% Automotive 4% 20% Others 4% 0%

Source: TSM

5G is turning things around for TSM

TSM’s ability to increase net income by 51% in Q3 comes as a surprise. TSM had been calling for much more conservative numbers earlier in the year. However, TSM seems to have witnessed a sharp turnaround in the last six months. Management alludes to this when it states in the Q3 earnings call that:

“We are a little bit kind of conservative at the time because of our 7 nanometers utilization is quite low. So we become conservative. But then in these six months, a lot of things changed. Let me say that, first, the 5G's momentum is larger than we expected. The second one is we also at the same time because our technology over to the customer, we expand our customers portfolio. And because of the performance again, we also expand to new product portfolio. And so now we look at the future, we are more optimistic again six months ago, much more.”

A transcript of the Q3 earnings call can be found here.

TSM credits 5G first and foremost as the reason for this change. As a result of the faster than expected 5G rollout, TSM is much more optimistic about the future outlook. It expects that sales of 5G smartphones will take off faster than expected, something that will benefit TSM due to the greater need for silicon content. From the Q3 earnings call:

“We expect the faster ramp of 5G smartphones as compared to 4G with the penetration rate of 5G smartphones to reach mid-teens percentage of the total smartphone market in 2020. Meanwhile, we expect the silicon content of 5G smartphones will be substantially higher than that of 4G smartphones. That is due to increase in functionalities and additional ICs for more camera, RF circuit, modem, power management IC etcetera. Power efficient, speed and ability to incorporate additional functionality are critically important to 5G smartphones, which require TSMC's leading edge technology and will continue to feel our growth for the next several years.”

Note that TSM’s optimism does not extend to the semiconductor industry as a whole. From the Q3 earnings call:

“For the full-year of 2019, we forecast both the overall semiconductor market, excluding memory and the foundry segment to decline by a low single-digit from the year 2018 level. However, we continue to expect TSMC to do better and achieve a slight annual growth.”

The semiconductor market is expected to decline this year compared to the year before. But TSM is expected to outperform together with the foundry business. This suggests that there may be external factors at play that are giving foundries like TSM a helping hand, but do not apply to most semiconductor companies.

External factors that could be aiding TSM

So what are the factors that may be helping set TSM apart from the rest? TSM mentions 5G as the big factor that is affecting the company. In fact, the company states that there’s been an acceleration in 5G since the middle of this year. From the Q3 earnings call:

“We believe smartphone OEMs will come out with many more innovative application to take advantage of the 5G infrastructure. Since the middle of this year, we’ve been seeing an acceleration in the worldwide 5G development. This will speed up the introduction and deployment of 5G network in smartphone in several major market around the world, which leads to the increase of our CapEx for this year.”

South Korea and the U.S. were the first countries to officially launch commercial 5G service in April. Several more countries have since launched 5G networks, including those that were not expected to do so at this point. For example, Chinese carriers were only supposed to launch standalone 5G service in 2020, despite the fact that they’ve been testing 5G since 2016. However, the schedule was accelerated when the Chinese government granted 5G licenses in early June, which allows the carriers to offer 5G service. 5G is expected to be available in all major Chinese cities by 2020.

Note that the licenses were granted a couple of weeks after the U.S government imposed sanctions on China’s Huawei by adding it to the Entity List in May. U.S. companies are barred from supplying companies on the Entity List without permission. While the timing may be a coincidence, it’s possible that the Chinese government may have decided to bring forward the launch of 5G to help Huawei, a provider of 5G telecommunications equipment.

China may have also felt that it’s in a competition with the U.S. regarding 5G and it needs to respond appropriately. President Donald Trump said that “the race to 5G is a race that America must win” and that “we cannot allow any other country to out-compete the United States in this powerful industry of the future” when a plan was announced to accelerate 5G development in the U.S. with billions in aid.

How China is growing in significance for TSM

Regardless of what may have motivated China to launch 5G service as quickly as it did, the fact that it did helps TSM tremendously. China could make a big difference for a company like TSM due to the scale of China’s 5G networks. According to statements from the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (“GSMA”), China will become the largest 5G market with 460M 5G users in 2025. Chinese carriers may spend over $200B on 5G network construction by 2025. As a consequence, Huawei expects to accelerate production of 5G base stations from 600,000 in 2019 to 1,500,000 in 2020.

Another spillover effect from the trade dispute with the U.S. and the banning of several tech companies in China is that it has forced these companies to become more self-reliant. Instead of sourcing semiconductor chips from U.S. suppliers, China is trying to develop its own. That way they will not have to worry about possible supply disruptions due to U.S. sanctions.

In addition, new chips should ideally be better than current ones in order to convince end users that they need to switch to these replacements. One way to do that is to make use of leading-edge process technology, like the ones offered by TSM, to gain an edge. For example, Huawei is the first to use TSM’s second-generation 7nm+ process (“N7+”), which incorporates EUV technology. This could help TSM speed up volume production of more advanced process technology, including N5 and N3.

All these factors are making fabless semiconductor companies in China grow in size and number. Many of them are turning to TSM as their foundry. From the Q3 earnings call:

“We have over 400 active customers globally. And if you look at the China, if it's somewhere over 100, that gives you an idea.”

Chinese companies currently account for more than a quarter of TSM customers. China is quickly gaining share as can be seen in the table below.

Revenue by geographic region Q3 2018 Q3 2019 North America 62% 60% Asia Pacific 10% 9% China 15% 20% EMEA 7% 6% Japan 6% 5%

Source: TSM

Investor takeaways

The dispute between the U.S. and China regarding 5G and the sanctions imposed on Chinese tech companies seem to have led to a number of unintended consequences. Not only has it led to an accelerated rollout of 5G, but Chinese companies are increasingly trying to come up with their own chip designs.

TSM looks to be a winner in all of this. Demand for foundry services has been boosted, which benefits TSM as reflected in its earnings results. Furthermore, this windfall for TSM is unlikely to subside anytime soon. If there’s to be a race between the U.S. and China in 5G, heavy investments will be made and a significant portion of it will wind up at TSM for foundry services.

This race is very likely to last years. Not only will it take years to build the number of 5G base stations and other infrastructure required for 5G networks, but a growing number of 5G users should also open the door for new products and services. 5G should greatly increase demand for semiconductor chips, including those fabbed at TSM.

The same can be said of China’s drive to develop their own semiconductor chips. It’s not a short-term blip, but a long-term effort. Many new chips will have to be developed and all of them will need to be put into mass production. Foundries like TSM can expect to see many customers from China for their services.

Optimism at TSM is absolutely warranted from this point of view. Growth looks to be sustainable in the years ahead because the outstanding issues that are driving this growth are unlikely to dissipate anytime soon. It’s highly unlikely either the U.S. or China will cede to the other when it comes to 5G. Nor is China likely to give up its determination to deny the U.S. the ability to pressure it through semiconductor supply restrictions. China needs its own chips to do that.

Bottom line, the issues that are driving growth at TSM are structural in nature. Increased competition between American and Chinese companies does not have to be such a bad thing for TSM, but could actually help drive demand at TSM. More chips will have to be developed that are better than the ones before, mostly by companies that are fabless. Once the chips have been designed, they will need to go to a foundry for manufacturing. A foundry like TSM, which is ahead of the pack in terms of process technology and manufacturing capacity, and is therefore ideally positioned to meet this demand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.