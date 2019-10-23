Northfield Bancorp Facing Problems From NIM Reduction, Rent Regulation

Loan growth and provisions charge of Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) are likely to be negatively affected by new legislation in New York. In addition, the company's net interest margin is expected to be negatively impacted by Fed's 2019 rate cut by the mid of next year. Due to these factors, NFBK's earnings are expected to decline in 2020.

Rent Regulations to Affect Loan Growth

NFBK's main area of focus is multifamily real estate loans, with the segment making up 60% of total loans at the end of June 2019. Unfortunately, the outlook for demand of multifamily loans is bleak in New York, where NFBK operates (NFBK's multifamily loans have collateral located in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts). The State of New York enacted legislation in the mid of 2019 to increase restrictions on rent increases in a rent-regulated apartment building. I expect the legislation to dampen demand for NFBK's credit product. Consequently, I'm expecting the company's loan growth to slow to 3.6% year over year in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Net Interest Margin to Face Lagged Pressure from Interest Rate Cut

The 50bps rate cut by the Fed in 2019 till date is expected to have a mostly immediate impact on almost 65% of NFBK's interest bearing deposits. On the other hand, the effect on yields will be more lagged due to the high proportion of fixed rate loans. Consequently, the rate cut is expected to have a positive impact on net interest margin, NIM, in the short term. The table below, which has been taken from the 2QFY19 10-Q filing, shows the management's expectations of the impact of rate cut on net interest income. According to the management's estimates, a 100bps dip in interest rate will lead to an increase in net interest income of positive 0.35% in the next twelve months. In the second year, the rate cut will lead to a decline of 4.36% in net interest income.

Taking management's guidance, I'm expecting average NIM in 2020 to be 12bps below the average NIM in 2019. The table below shows my average estimates for yield, funding cost, and margin.

Please note that my estimate for change in net interest income is different from management's estimates because their simulation held other factors, like loan growth, constant, while my estimates combine the impact of all factors.

Net Interest Income Set to Decline

The combination of loan growth and a squeeze in margins is likely to pressurize net interest income in the third quarter of 2019. However, the pressure is expected to be partly offset by a significant loan recovery. According to the 2QFY19 10-Q filing, NFBK will recover an aggregate amount of around $2.3 million from two loans that had previously been charged off. The recovery will be recognized in the third quarter of 2019 through provision for loan losses and interest income.

I expect net interest income to slightly decline in 2020 compared to 2019 as the reduction in NIM is likely to undermine loan growth. I expect net interest income to decline by 0.3% year over year in 2020.

Rent Regulations in New York Pose Threat of Impairment

As a result of the new rent regulations in New York, it is possible that rental income might not rise sufficiently over time to satisfy increases in the loan rate at repricing, or increases in property operating expenses (e.g., utilities, taxes, etc.). In addition, if the cash flow from a property is reduced, the borrower’s ability to repay the loan, and the value of the collateral for the loan, may be impaired. As of the end of June 2019, NFBK had $398.2 million in multifamily loans in New York City with tenants that had some form of rent stabilization or rent control. These loans made up 12% of NFBK's total loans.

Due to the above mentioned threat, I'm assuming that provisions charges for loan losses will remain high in 2020.

Non-Interest Income to Jump in 3QFY19

NFBK's non-interest income is expected to jump in 3QFY19 due to bank owned life insurance, BOLI, proceeds of around $2.4 million, as mentioned in the 2QFY19 10-Q filing. Due to the one-time income, I'm expecting non-interest income to decline in 2020 compared to 2019. Excluding the BOLI proceeds, non-interest income is expected to grow by 8% year over year in 2020.

Combining my estimates for NFBK's earning assets, net interest margin, provisions for loan losses, non-interest income and expenses, and tax, gives earnings estimate of $0.71 per share for 2020.

Quarterly Dividends to be Maintained at $0.11

Despite the prospects of earnings decline, I'm expecting NFBK to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.11 per share throughout 2020. My expectation is based on an implied payout ratio of 62% for 2020. While this ratio is high compared to peers, it is inline with NFBK's historical trend. Further, NFBK had a Tier I ratio (calculated as Tier I capital to risk weighted assets) of 16.37% at the end of June 2019, which is far above the minimum 6.0% capital adequacy plus 2.5% capital conservation buffer, CCB, requirement. Regulations limit capital distributions if the institution does not hold a CCB of 2.5% in addition to the 6.0% requirement.

The dividend estimate of $0.11 per quarter translates to full year dividend of $0.44 and dividend yield of 2.63%.

Valuation Analysis Shows Overvaluation

NFBK has traded at an average price to tangible book value, P/TBV, of 1.17 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TBV ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $13.7 gives a target price of $16.1 for December 2020. The price target implies a 3.8% downside from NFBK's October 18, 2019 closing price.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

Combining the forward dividend yield with the potential price downside gives a total expected return of negative 1.2%. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral stance on the stock. If the stock price dips in the coming months to around $14.6, then I suggest buying NFBK. The entry point of $14.6 is 10% below the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.