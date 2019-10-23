Schwab Has Flourished With CEO Walt Bettinger

The gap has widened between revenue and expenses such that the pretax profit margin has been north of 30% since 2013.

Introduction

My thesis is that CEO Walt Bettinger has done a great job at Schwab (SCHW) since he was promoted to lead the company in October 2008. In order to fully appreciate his effectiveness, we need to look back at the way the company and the world changed before and after his promotion.

Timeline:

January 1998: David Pottruck becomes co-CEO with founder Charles Schwab.

April 2003: Charles Schwab Bank is launched after insistence by founder Schwab.

May 2003: David Pottruck is named sole CEO.

July 2004: CEO Pottruck is replaced by founder Schwab.

July 2007: U.S. Trust and their $159 billion client assets are sold for $3.3 billion.

December 2007: The Great Recession starts.

October 2008: Walt Bettinger becomes CEO.

December 2008: Zero Interest Rate Policy [ZIRP] starts.

June 2009: The Great Recession ends.

March 2010: CEO Bettinger’s “Through Clients’ Eyes” strategy is in the letter to shareholders.

December 2015: ZIRP ends.

June 2016: Schwab Bank becomes the default sweep option for new accounts.

October 2019: Trading fees are eliminated.

The word Schwab by itself refers to the company whereas “founder Schwab” refers to the man behind the company, Charles Schwab.

Background Summary

CEO Bettinger has been able to look back on the past and invert so as to avoid the types of mistakes that came before his time. David Pottruck became co-CEO with founder Schwab in 1993 and he did well when there were opportunities for massive growth. Former co-CEO Pottruck was named as the sole CEO in May of 2003 and by that time the growth environment was slowing such that it was becoming more important to monitor expenses. The 2004 10-K filing is erratic, it shows that Schwab bought SoundView for $340 million in January but then sold it that same year in October. A key development happened between this purchase and sale, former CEO Pottruck was replaced by founder Schwab in July 2004. Obviously former CEO Pottruck’s acquisition of SoundView was a mistake and a sign that he wasn’t the person to lead the company forward. Founder Schwab took over for former CEO Pottruck in July 2004. Founder Schwab then handed the reins to CEO Bettinger in October 2008.

In terms of broad time ranges, I think of the former CEO Pottruck era from 1998 to mid 2004, the former CEO Schwab era from mid 2004 to late 2008, and the CEO Bettinger era from late 2008 to present.

Focus On Clients Instead Of Being Transactional

CEO Bettinger has always sought to see things through the eyes of clients and provide value. He was able to learn from failures in this area during the era of former CEO Pottruck. Founder Schwab said in pages 245 and 246 of his memoir that they had lost their identity under former CEO Pottruck once customers didn’t think of them as a great value anymore. Before being promoted to president and chief operating officer in February 2007, Bettinger told founder Schwab about his “Through Clients’ Eyes” strategy and founder Schwab writes about this in his memoir, Invested: Changing Forever the Way Americans Invest:

He said, "Here's our strategy, Through Clients' Eyes," which was shorthand for offering products and services that we believed were aligned with our clients' best interests and made their investing experience as good as possible. It also meant avoiding business practices that could put us in conflict with our clients. [pages 306 to 307]

The above memoir by founder Schwab is loaded with positive information about CEO Bettinger. It notes that he started a company from nothing with a unique vision in the 401[k] space based on an index-model with low costs. It explicitly says that CEO Bettinger has the right temperament and the right judgment. There is a key part that talks about going from a transactional mentality to a relationship mentality on page 308. 2009 was the first full year in which CEO Bettinger ran the company. His letter to shareholders in the 2009 annual report talks about the “Through Clients’ Eyes” strategy and the commitment to deliver great value. The most important driver of the success seen by CEO Bettinger is his ability to empathize with clients and see things through their eyes. Armed with this base, CEO Bettinger describes the virtuous cycle approach to building the business in the 2016 annual report:

It’s a virtuous cycle - we strive to challenge the status quo to benefit investors, who reward us with more of their assets, leading to record financial results, which in turn lead to outstanding stockholder results and greater investments, which enable us to challenge the status quo to benefit investors.

Back in 2009, CEO Bettinger’s first full year of leading the company, the $996 million trading revenue was 24% of the $4,193 million total revenue. CEO Bettinger continually lowered the importance of transactional revenue like trading fees such that the $172 million 3Q19 trading revenue was just 6% of the total $2,711 million quarterly revenue. It is fantastic that Schwab is willing to disrupt itself by eliminating trading fees. Schwab knew these fees were going to zero eventually so it is impressive that they acted early instead of dithering. CFO Peter Crawford talks about this recent change:

We have a business model that doesn’t depend on commission revenue, a long-term orientation and a history of being willing to disrupt ourselves based on client needs and competitive dynamics. That’s exactly what we are doing here - we’re making these pricing changes because we believe they enhance both our value proposition and our competitive positioning, encouraging the consolidation of client assets and trades at Schwab.

Simplify And Delegate

CEO Bettinger was able to observe the disastrous consequences of the complicated transaction focus used by former CEO Pottruck. Described as a striking example of how Schwab was disconnecting from clients, founder Schwab does not mince words in his memoir when talking about former CEO Pottruck’s 2003 price structure. A September 2005 Fast Company article talks about how Schwab was too complicated under former CEO Pottruck:

He felt the sheer number of projects he launched hurt the company by keeping it from focusing its energies on the best ones. He should have developed a better relationship with his board. And he realized that his heavy focus on the details made it too hard for his subordinates to grow and slowed decision making at the top of the organization.

By keeping things simple, CEO Bettinger puts management in a position to make their own decisions and be successful. Founder Schwab’s memoir talks about the ways in which problems can arise when a leader micromanages. On page 291 he says that good leaders honor the skills, capabilities and intelligence of the people around them. He says one should delegate and give direction without over defining it. The 2010 annual report explains how CEO Bettinger’s simple philosophy drives decisions:

It all starts with our unwavering belief that if you do the right thing by your clients, they will choose to do more business with you. It’s a simple philosophy, but one that drives every decision we make. We call it “Through Clients’ Eyes.”

Have A Bank Mentality

Schwab Bank has long been a high priority for founder Schwab and CEO Bettinger but it was a “low priority” for former CEO Pottruck per a May 2005 Fortune article. Founder Schwab talks about the importance of Schwab Bank on pages 237 and 238 of his memoir saying interest revenue made up for lost trading revenue after the financial crisis. Founder Schwab explains in his memoir that they didn’t participate in the TARP bailout from the Great Recession because of their commitment to the balance sheet. CEO Bettinger has us prepared for all types of possibilities in the future given the way founder Schwab has taught him to value Schwab Bank:

Most important, I could see his values matched mine and he had a deep commitment to our mission. He thought about the client first when faced with business decisions. It came naturally and that mattered very much to me. For example, I had shared with Walt early on my belief that the most important thing for him to learn deeply and completely is how we manage the considerable amount of client cash we hold. [Invested: Changing Forever the Way Americans Invest page 309]

Summary Of CEO Expectations

In terms of judging CEO Bettinger, I think back to some of the markers outlined by founder Schwab. An enormous cultural shift took place after CEO Pottruck was replaced by founder Schwab in July 2004. The micromanagement style was gone and decision-making rights were established for top management. The company was flattened and consolidation started at the top. On October 5th of 2004, Schwab held a luncheon for the New York media. Founder Schwab laid out specific markers that the media could use to measure success and he repeated them in his memoir:

The markers included increased client satisfaction; growth in new accounts and assets; double-digit revenue growth even in a down market; a pretax margin of greater than 25%; return on equity of 15% or greater; annual revenue per employee of $300,000; and revenue per dollar of client assets at 0.5%. [Invested: Changing Forever the Way Americans Invest page 267]

Some of the above markers were specific to the 2004 turnaround period while others are long term. Looking at long term markers, part of the way I measure client satisfaction is through asset growth. The pretax margin and revenue per employee markers are long term as well. The revenue growth, ROE and revenue per dollar of client assets markers are more time sensitive and they need to be recalibrated as the world changes. Interest rates have been near historical lows since the Great Recession. There is no way founder Schwab could have seen that when he came up with his markers in 2004. As such, historically low interest rates mean we need to use a different lens when talking about revenue growth, ROE and revenue per dollar of client assets. We’ve seen from the Wells Fargo (WFC) fiasco that the number of new “accounts” can be easily manipulated and I focus on asset growth rather than the number of “accounts.”

Client Satisfaction And Asset Growth

Client satisfaction can be subjective when evaluating it directly at a single point in time. In the long run, we can assume client satisfaction is reasonable when organic client asset growth is high. Client asset growth can be measured directly and it is the most important metric.

Assets have compounded nicely over the years, especially since CEO Bettinger started in October 2008:

Image Source: 10-K filings from 2018, 2015, 2012, 2009, 2006 and 2004 plus the 3Q19 earnings release

*These are year-end numbers except for 3Q19 which is the end of nine months.

*2007 above is skewed. Schwab purchased U.S. Trust for $2.7 billion in 2000 and it wasn’t a good fit. The expenses for U.S. Trust were high and it couldn’t scale well like the rest of Schwab. Ultimately Schwab sold U.S. Trust and the $159 billion in client assets to Bank of America (BAC) for $3.3 billion in July 2007.

The October 2019 Fall Business Update shows that clients view Schwab as a trusted partner. This occurs through all environments such that client assets grow faster at Schwab than at other publicly-traded peers. Schwab now has more client assets than peers but this wasn’t the case in 3Q09. We don’t want to be pollyannaish so it is worth noting that we haven’t had a major recession since 2009. As such, one would expect companies like Schwab to grow assets rapidly seeing as a high percentage of their client assets are tied to the market.

Here are the client asset numbers from slides 18 and 19 of the October 2019 Fall Business Update:

Charles Schwab: $1.4 trillion in 3Q09 vs. $3.8 trillion now.

J.P. Morgan (JPM) Wealth Management: $1.7 trillion in 3Q09 vs. $3.1 trillion now.

Bank of America Wealth Management: $1.9 trillion in 3Q09 vs. $2.9 trillion now.

Morgan Stanley (MS): $1.5 trillion in 3Q09 vs. $2.6 trillion now.

Wells Fargo Wealth Management: $1.2 trillion in 3Q09 vs. $1.9 trillion now.

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) & E*Trade (ETFC): $0.5 trillion in 3Q09 vs. $1.9 trillion now.

Pretax Margin

The pretax margin was below 25% leading up to 2004 and this was one of the problems with the environment under former CEO Pottruck. In 2004, founder Schwab said he would like the pretax margin to be more than 25%. Since 2005, the first full year after former CEO Pottruck was replaced, the pretax margin has been over 25% with the exception of 2010. It has been 30% or more since 2013 and 40% or more since 2016:

Image Source: 10-K filings and the 3Q19 earnings release

Revenue Per Employee

Revenue per employee has clearly improved over the years. Founder Schwab said it should be at least $300,000 back in 2004 and that has been the case since 2005, the first full year after former CEO Pottruck was replaced. Revenue per employee has grown nicely in the CEO Bettinger era such that it is now over $500,000.

Image Source: 10-K filings

Zero Interest Rate Policy [ZIRP]

CEO Bettinger doesn’t lose his long term focus during difficult times. He took over a few months before the seven year ZIRP period from December 2008 to December 2015 during which the target range for the federal funds rate stayed between 0% and 0.25%. CEO Bettinger never panicked amid these circumstances. Instead, he kept clients happy and patiently gathered assets. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows this collapse of interest rates after the Great Recession. Specifically, we see that the federal funds rate target was at near-zero levels from December 2008 to December 2015:

Image Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The above graph only goes through December 2015. Looking at the last 30 years, we see that today’s rates are higher than the ZIRP period but still well below historical norms:

Image Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

CEO Bettinger knew that revenue during the ZIRP period would be depressed and he handled things the right way by maintaining a long term view.

Revenue Per Dollar Of Client Assets

In today’s world of historically low interest rates, it is hard to believe that founder Schwab said he wanted revenue per dollar of client assets to be 0.5% in 2004. Slide 27 in the October 2019 Fall Business Update shows revenue on client assets [ROCA] has gone down over time as the the status quo has been challenged to benefit investors per the virtuous cycle:

Image Source: October 2019 Fall Business Update

We see above that ROCA was 150 basis points [bps] in 1989. By 1999 it was down to 60 bps and today it is 29 bps. Rather than looking at ROCA by itself and using a marker from 2004 like 50 bps, it makes more sense to look at the spread between ROCA and expenses on client assets. The spread between these numbers needs to be wide. From 2002 to 2004, the spread between these two numbers was 7 bps or less. Since 2005, the spread has been 7 bps or more with the exception of 2010. The spread has been especially wide from 2016 to 2018:

Image Source: 10-K filings

Revenue Growth

Founder Schwab said he wanted double-digit revenue growth back in 2004. Again, this wasn’t possible during the seven year ZIRP period from 2009 to 2015. But revenue did grow 17% from 2015 to 2016, 15% from 2016 to 2017, and 18% from 2017 to 2018:

Image Source: 10-K filings and the 3Q19 earnings release

*The 3Q19 number is TTM.

Net interest revenue depends on the interest net yield and we see this was depressed during the seven year ZIRP period from 2009 to 2015:

Image Source: 10-K filings and the 3Q19 earnings release

Over the last three years, net interest revenue has become a higher percentage of overall revenue:

Image Source: 10-K filingsImage Source: 10-K filingsImage Source: 10-K filings

Image Source: 10-K filings

The 2018 jump in net interest revenue above is largely from investments that were made with the $72 billion sweep transfers to Schwab Bank in 2018. These transfers are shown in the February 2019 Winter Business Update:

Image Source: February 2019 Winter Business Update

Overall revenue growth seems to be on the right track again assuming net interest revenue can continue to thrive.

ROE

Back in 2004, founder Schwab said ROE should be 15% or more. This just wasn’t possible during the ZIRP period but it has been 14% or higher since 2016, the first year after ZIRP:

Image Source: 10-K filings and the 3Q19 earnings release

*The 3Q19 number is annualized.

*U.S. Trust was sold in 2007. As such, we only use income from continuing operations for 2007 above.

Risks

There is always a chance that CEO Bettinger could lose his touch but I think that is highly unlikely. A more realistic concern is that he might retire earlier than expected and leave Schwab in the hands of someone less capable.

Recently the WSJ talked about Fidelity sweeping cash into a money market fund yielding 1.91%. Managing $2.8 trillion in client assets, Fidelity is a serious competitor to Schwab and this could be bad news for Schwab. Unlike Schwab bank deposits, money market funds are not covered by the FDIC but this doesn’t concern most investors unless we enter another crisis like the Great Recession. The Schwab 2018 10-K talks about the risk of losing net interest revenue:

A significant change in client cash allocations could negatively impact our net interest revenue. We rely heavily on bank deposits as a low cost source of funding to extend loans to clients and purchase investment securities. Our bank deposits are primarily driven by our bank sweep feature when cash awaiting investment in our client brokerage accounts is swept to our banking subsidiaries. A significant reduction in our clients’ allocation to cash, a change in the allocation of that cash, or a transfer of cash away from the Company, could reduce net interest revenue.

Answering a question about revenue streams in the October 2019 Fall Business Update webcast, CFO Crawford maintains that net interest margin should be stable over long periods of time:

But if we are in a similar interest rate environment as today [20 years from now], I don't see any reason why our NIM [net interest margin] or the spreads that we earn should be any lower than they are today. We think that is a very defensible pricing lever, if you will. And so we do believe that over time, our cash balances will grow with the growth in total client assets and the growth in accounts. And over the course of a cycle that means that our NIM should grow at a similar level.

CEO Bettinger talks about yield in the same October 2019 Fall Business Update webcast. He notes that there is a difference between transactional cash and investment cash. I think in some cases the definition of transactional cash is stretched a bit but hopefully this is not enough to make clients switch to other brokerages. Here is what CEO Bettinger says about the subject:

It is our view that the idea that people will change brokerage firms in mass, in significant numbers, over a very modest difference in actual dollars over transactional cash yields is not going to be an effective long term approach. If that was an effective approach then things like high yield checking accounts would have taken over the checking deposits from the major banks that we have across the country today.

Valuation

Trailing Twelve Month [TTM] net income available to common stockholders is $3.6 billion including the deduction of $0.2 billion for “preferred stock dividends and other.” The common stock has a market cap of $53.5 billion and there is another $2.8 billion of preferred stock from the 2Q19 10-Q 10-Q balance sheet. The P/E ratio is 15 or $53.5 billion/$3.6 billion. If net interest revenue continues to grow the way management expects then the stock is very attractive in the long term.

Closing Thoughts

CEO Bettinger knows net interest revenue is crucial for the bottom line. In 3Q19 it accounts for 60% [$1,631 million/$2,711 million] of top line revenue and it flows down to the bottom line better than other types of revenue per bank call reports. I believe CEO Bettinger will continue to see things through clients’ eyes such that client assets and client cash continue to grow. This should result in higher earnings per share over time. The actionable information is to look past scary narratives about interest rates being cut and revenue being lost due to the elimination of trading fees.

Graph Data And Calculations

Revenue and expenses per dollar of client assets are based on average client assets from 2013 to present. Average client assets are not easy to find in older 10-K filings so year end client assets are used prior to 2013.

Normally I like to use the "metrics" sections in the 10-K filings and look at the numbers in that table for the current filing and the two years prior. The last filing where this is easy to find is 2004 which gives us numbers going back to 2002. This also gives us a glimpse at the last few years under former CEO Pottruck. Generally speaking, I like to use the most current numbers. As such, the 2004 numbers are from the 2006 filing and they can differ substantially from the numbers in the original 2004 filing itself. 2004, the year in which CEO Pottruck was relieved, was a confusing year.

TTM net income available to common stockholders

= 9M19 + FY18 - 9M18

= $2,725 million + $3,329 million - $2,444 million

= $3,610 million

*This includes the deduction of $177 million of preferred stock dividends and other [$127 million + $178 million - $128 million]

Common market cap is $53,464 million based on the 10/21/19 share price of $40.90 times 1,307,183,112 shares outstanding as of July 31st per the 2Q19 10-Q.

