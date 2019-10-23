PLTM Weekly: Market Not Positioned For South African Supply Disruptions

Against this backdrop, we maintain that the risk/reward for PLTM is skewed to the upside, expecting a monthly high of $10.00 per share – a 12% upside from here.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

Although PLTM is little changed so far this month, upside risk is building up due to possible supply disruptions in South Africa in case of a no-resolution of the wage dispute between miners and the main workers' union.

With investor demand continuing to grow due to the value proposition offered by platinum (evident in the historically largest discount of platinum to palladium), a contraction in platinum output could drive platinum spot prices significantly higher.

Interestingly, the market is not positioned for it, with the speculative community's positioning in Nymex platinum being light, judging by historical standards.

Against this backdrop, we maintain that the risk/reward for PLTM is skewed to the upside, expecting a monthly high of $10.00 per share - a 12% upside from here.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically hold platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares' website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PPLT is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Taking into account the total cost, however, PLTM is more costly than PPLT due to the higher spread (0.10% for PPLT vs. 1.08% for PLTM over the past 60 days.)

That said, we expect the total cost for PLTM to eventually move below than for PPLT as more liquidity flows into PLTM.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted slightly their net long positions in Nymex platinum over the latest reporting period (October 8-15) to the tune of 71,650 ounces or 2% of OI.

While the speculative community has cut its net long exposure to platinum over the past month (~271 koz or 6% of OI), the net spec length remains up nearly 790,000 oz in the year to date - the equivalent of 18% of OI and 10% of annual physical demand.

That said, platinum's spec positioning is not stretched on the long side, with the net spec length at 33% of OI, far below its historical high of 74% of OI. In this regard, we argue that there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying in favor of Nymex platinum in the final quarter of 2019.

Implications for PLTM: We expect positive speculative flows in platinum into year-end, which should push platinum spot prices higher, thereby boosting PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors lifted their platinum holdings by 15 koz last week, resulting in a monthly pace of buying to the tune of 47 koz.

ETF inflows into platinum have been steady over the past few weeks, with a few significant inflows over the past year.

So far this year, ETF investors have accumulated around 913 koz of platinum, which represents 11% of annual physical consumption.

This significant increase in investment for platinum is much stronger than expected and could flip the market into a deficit, belying the majority of conservative analysts' estimates suggesting a surplus for 2019.

With the platinum spot price continuing to exhibit an historically large discount to the palladium spot price, we expect investors to continue to bid platinum, resulting in further ETF inflows.

Implications for PLTM: The strongly positive investor sentiment in favor of platinum (due to its value proposition) will continue to tighten the market and ultimately narrow the significant divergence between platinum and palladium prices. This is positive for platinum prices and therefore PLTM.

Supply risks remain in South Africa despite optimism among PGM's miners

Since the start of October, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) is in charge to find a resolution in the wage dispute between the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the two platinum miners, Anglo Platinum and Sibanye.

Interestingly, Amplats' CEO Griffith indicated that he was optimistic about a wage deal after the Amcu requested a meeting with Amplats outside of the CCMA procedure.

In his view, this demonstrates "the willingness of the parties to continue engaging". He is "confident we can reach a mutually-beneficial settlement."

There is also some optimism at Sibanye-Stillwater, whose spokesperson James Wellsted recently indicated that "hopefully we will reach a sustainable resolution" although he contended that "we are not quite there".

Implications for PLTM: With the platinum market looking tighter due to increasing investment demand, we believe that a strike could have a meaningful impact on refined market conditions and thus platinum spot prices. This would be bullish for PLTM.

Closing thoughts

We expect PLTM to move strongly higher from here, considering that the market is not positioned for tighter refined market conditions caused by a possible contraction in platinum output in case of a strike action in South Africa.

With the market having tightened markedly due to the significant increase in investment demand for platinum (as investors take advantage of platinum's discount to palladium), a strike action could drive platinum prices much higher from here.

In this context, we maintain that the risk/reward for PLTM is skewed to the upside, expecting a monthly high $10.00 per share - a 12% appreciation from its current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.