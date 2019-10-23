KushCo: Latest Financing Comes With High Costs

KushCo Holdings (OTCQB:KSHB) shocked the market when it announced a stock offering amid one of the worst selloffs in the cannabis market. The stock lost ~50% of its value in a single week which shows how cannabis companies could face an existential crisis when the financing market turns south. We think KushCo's challenges should serve as an important lesson for investors that have invested in companies with imminent liquidity challenges. In the near term, KushCo will have to slow down its expansion in order to focus on liquidity and profitability management.

(All amounts in US$)

The Shocking Financing

KushCo announced on September 26 that the company has agreed to sell 17 million shares at $1.75 per share. The company also had to offer one warrant to the buyers that are exercisable at $2.25 per share for the next five years. The proceeds will be $30 million before commissions and fees, so we expect net proceeds to be ~$28 million. The offering price of $1.75 represents a 35% discount to the prior day closing price and is one of the steepest discounts we have seen from recent equity issuances. Clearly, the timing was not ideal and the terms were onerous, but KushCo still decided to go ahead with the offering. We think management made the tough decision because the company was very likely facing a serious liquidity crisis and equity financing was the only way to avoid a cash crunch.

(Source: TSX)

Warning Signs

The signs were clear that KushCo was in desperate need of cash when it reported 2019 Q2 results. Its cash balance had fallen to $12 million at the end of May 2019. The company already raised capital several times in 2019 including a $34 million equity sale at $5.25 per share in January and another $21 million of senior unsecured notes issued in April. However, the company seemed to need cash so badly that a new raise was necessary despite the extremely adverse market conditions.

(Source: Public Filings)

But why is KushCo burning so much cash? A quick look at its cash flow statement indicates that operating losses and inventory buildup were the primary reasons for the cash consumption. In the nine months ended on May 31, 2019, the company incurred a net loss of $28 million which had the benefit of $7.3 million warrant fair value adjustment due to share price declines. KushCo actually lost $33 million from operations because its thin gross margin could not cover its massive SG&A and other operating expenses. As the company ramps up its revenue growth during the last two years, the gross margin has collapsed due to many one-time factors and an ambitious expansion plan. However, the business had to endure staggering losses that directly added to the negative cash flow. Secondly, the company had spent $41 million in its inventory buildup which is also concerning. By virtue of expanding into new markets and growing customer pools, companies are required to invest in inventory. However, KushCo has not secured sufficient funding to finance its money-losing operation and a large buildup of inventory. The result of both is that the company burned through a total of $57 million of cash from operations in addition to $5 million of capex. These cash outlays were financed entirely by debt and equity issuances.

(Source: Public Filings)

Looking Ahead

KushCo has taken steps to shore up its balance sheet including the $50 million credit facility with Monroe Capital that closed in August 2019. While it was surprising to see a dilutive equity raise in September, weeks after the Monroe credit facility closed, we think it reflects the persistently weak cash flow profile of the business at this state. The company is still making significant investments in several areas including a new warehouse management system, new offices in California and Canada, and new product offerings. With its weak gross margin, we think it is hard to see operating cash flow turning positive in the near term. The company sources heavily from China and the trade uncertainty has not helped its raw material costs either.

Looking ahead, the company has raised enough money to sustain its operations for the next few quarters. The $50 million Monroe financing includes a $35 million credit line and an accordion of $15 million potentially available. The net proceeds from the September equity offering would be around $28 million. With $12 million left in the bank at the end of May, the company would have $40 million in cash plus $35 million in revolver capacity. The company had $53 million of inventory on hand which supports its asset-based lending. Based on KushCo's cash burn in the last nine months of $57 million from operations and $5 million in capex, we think the company had to raise new capital because it was walking a tightrope and had to rely on the credit line for its daily operations. For a company that is continuously expanding to new markets and new product offerings, inventory will most likely keep rising which means more cash is needed.

Going forward, we think cash flow will become the single biggest metric to watch for KushCo. The company has to manage its growth and resources in a way that balances cash burn and top-line growth. Improving margin will be a top priority and further capital raises would be detrimental to shareholder value. KushCo has temporarily alleviated its liquidity concern by significantly diluting existing shareholders and its share price collapsed as a result. Going forward, if the company continues to tap the equity market for more financing to support top-line growth, we think there will be further downsides on the stock. Under today's difficult financing market for cannabis stocks, cash is king and money-losing businesses will face an increasingly tougher market. We are cautious about KushCo and believe it remains subject to heightened liquidity risk in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.