Wirecard: Focus On The Fundamentals

So far, it hasn't had any issues and investors should focus on Wirecard’s strong fundamentals and buy on share price weakness.

The company has been the target of short-sellers for some years, creating doubts about its accounting practices.

Wirecard has a strong presence in the payments industry, which is expected to support its growth for many years.

Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY) is a European fintech company with an excellent position in the payments industry and has very good growth prospects over the long term. However, there have been some reports of accounting issues that the company has rebuffed, creating some volatility on its share price. This issue may take some time to disappear, but investors should focus on Wirecard’s strong fundamentals and not worry too much about negative news flow.

Company Overview

Wirecard is a German fintech company established in 1999, which specializes in the electronic payment transactions industry, serving around 300,000 customers throughout the world.

Wirecard has a market value of about $16.5 billion and is traded in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market, but investors should be aware that its main listing in Frankfurt has much better liquidity.

In Europe, Wirecard offers a unique dual positioning in digital payments and financial services and its main competitors are other fintech companies, such as Fidelity National (FIS), Adyen (OTCPK:ADYYF) and Worldline (OTC:WRDLY).

Business Profile And Growth

Wirecard’s main business is to support its customers and partners in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels and the issuing of payment instructions. Wirecard also offers card issuing services because it has a banking license, a service only banks can provide.

The company operates worldwide, but Europe is its largest region representing about 50% of total volumes processed. Wirecard markets its products and services through its own sales network, which are organized around the sectors of consumer goods, digital goods and travel and mobility to have a targeted sales approach.

Its business is divided into three segments, but the Payment Processing & Risk Management unit is the largest by far given that it represented some 73% of total revenues in 2018. The second-largest is Acquiring & Issuing which accounted for practically the remaining revenues, while the Call Center business has a negligible weight within the group.

Wirecard’s growth history is quite good, as the company has benefited from the secular growth trend of payments moving to online. Its strategy has been to pursue organically led growth, plus some small bolt-on acquisitions throughout the years. It was also one of the first payment service providers to enter the acquiring business and to obtain a banking license in Europe.

Its growth has increased substantially since its strategic decision in 2009 to offer its services to mid and large-sized merchants, processing large payment volumes around the world. This has enabled the company to grow its top line from less than €500 million ($555 million) in 2013, to more than €2 billion ($2.22 billion) in 2018.

This is an impressive growth in a relatively small period of time, showing that Wirecard is well positioned to benefit from global megatrends like digital banking, borderless payments and the cashless world.

This strong growth doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, given that Wirecard continued to report impressive growth rates in the past year. Indeed, Wirecard was able to acquire around 52,000 new customers in 2018 to a total of around 279,000, representing an increase of 23% in total customers during the year. Due to this significant jump in new customers and higher penetration of online payments around the world, Wirecard’s transaction volume increased by 37% to about €125 billion ($139 billion).

Source: Wirecard.

Going forward, Wirecard has very good growth prospects due to two major industry trends that aren’t expected to change, namely, the diminishing use of cash and checks and the rise of e-commerce. The company has a very good position in online payments, which is expected to be the strongest growing segment of the payment industry, thus, its impressive growth track record over recent years is expected to continue quite strongly for the foreseeable future.

Indeed, Wirecard has very ambitious long-term targets regarding the potential growth of its business, expecting annual growth of about 30% regarding transaction volumes, revenues and EBITDA until 2025.

Source: Wirecard.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Wirecard’s impressive track record of customers and volume growth led to robust revenues and earnings growth rates over the past few years, a positive trend that is expected to continue in the near future.

In 2018, Wirecard’s revenue amounted to slightly more than €2 billion ($2.19 billion) a new record for the company. Compared to the previous year, revenues increased by 35%, due to an increase in the total number of customers and higher processed volumes (+37% year on year) during the year.

Historically, Wirecard had a strong position in Europe measured by transaction volumes, but in the last year, the transaction volume was evenly split between Europe and outside of Europe. This was the result of strong volume growth (+59% YoY) outside of Europe, showing that Wirecard is rapidly becoming a global company.

Its EBITDA amounted to €560 million ($614 million), representing an EBITDA margin of 27.8%. Despite the strong growth in customers and revenues, the company’s operating leverage is not fantastic given that its EBITDA increased practically at the same rate as revenues (36% YoY vs. 35%), leading to a small improvement in its EBITDA margin of 20 basis points (bps).

This means that Wirecard’s cost base is largely variable and the addition of new customers will not lead to higher business margins, thus, the company’s focus to improve profitability should be on new products and services that can add value to its customer base.

Indeed, Wirecard’s product development activities is based on innovative value-added services in the area of data analytics and digital loans integrated in its global platform solution. This should help its customers have a better understanding of consumer preferences and purchasing behavior, leading to additional revenues by offering new solutions beyond Wirecard’s ‘core’ payment processing offering.

Regarding its bottom line, Wirecard’s net profit amounted to €347 million ($385 million) and free cash flow was close to €424 million ($470 million), an annual increase of 50%, representing a very good cash generation capacity given that free cash flow was around 21% of the company’s revenues.

Source: Wirecard.

During the first six months of 2019, Wirecard’s volumes processed amounted to €77.3 billion ($86 billion) representing an increase of 37% YoY. Revenues also increased by 37%, to €1.21 billion ($1.34 billion), while EBITDA stood at €342 million or an EBITDA margin of 28.5% (vs. less than 28% in 2018). These positive results show that Wirecard remains on a strong growth path and has some operating leverage that should lead to gradual margin gains as volumes processed continue to increase.

Taking into account the strong results in H1 2019, Wirecard has raised its guidance twice for 2019 and it now expects EBITDA to be between €765-815 million ($850-905 million) in 2019, while previously was guiding to a range of €740-800 million ($821-888 million). This expectation is supported by the dynamic growth in global e-commerce, acquisition of new clients and the addition of value-added services that should continue to boost results in the coming quarters and years.

Wirecard’s cash flow generation remained quite healthy, with free cash flow growing by 48.5% YoY to €240 million ($266 million), and its balance sheet was quite solid given that it had a net cash position of about €700 million ($777 million) as of 30 June 2019.

Regarding the shareholder remuneration policy, as a growth company Wirecard distributes a small annual dividend to shareholders that is almost symbolic. Its last annual dividend was €0.20 ($0.22) per share, an increase of 11% from the previous year, and its dividend payout ratio was only 7% of annual earnings. At its current share price, Wirecard’s dividend yield is about 0.20%, thus its dividend appeal is extremely low.

Beyond dividends, the company has also recently started a share buyback program of €200 million ($222 million) to be completed in the next 12 months, which represents some 1.45% of its current market value. Therefore, Wirecard is clearly a growth company and its income appeal should remain quite low in the next few years.

Potential Accounting Issues

Over the past few years, there have been several issues raised by the Financial Times Alphaville blog (FT) and some questionable research reports regarding Wirecard’s accounting practices in some geographies, namely in Singapore, which may have inflated the company’s processed volumes and revenues.

There is also considerable short-selling pressure on Wirecard’s shares and the company defends itself by saying that FT is colluding with short-sellers and that allegations don’t have any merit.

Wirecard has hired external compliance specialists to review its Singapore unit which has found minor issues which did not have a meaningful impact on the group’s accounts. Additionally, the German financial market regulator BaFin opened an inquiry for alleged market manipulation and the publication of false or misleading information and one short-seller was condemned by a German court for share price manipulation.

Despite this short-seller pressure and comments from the FT, Wirecard received back in April support from the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) through the issuance of a convertible bond with a 5-year maturity, which would give SoftBank a 5.6% stake in Wirecard.

This was a strong vote of confidence in Wirecard by the Japanese company during a period in which its share price had dropped by about 40% as seen in the next graph. This investment also gave Wirecard access to the companies in SoftBank’s investment portfolio and the company is already working with some of them.

Source: Bloomberg.

More recently, there has been another article on FT Alphaville claiming that Wirecard’s units in Dubai and Ireland overstated earnings in recent years, leading to another sharp drop of more than 10% in Wirecard’s share price. The company accused the Financial Times of market manipulation and BaFin has started a new investigation due to these claims.

These new claims are another headwind for investor confidence towards Wirecard, but the company has been a target of short-sellers for some time and so far no accounting issues were found. Additionally, the company recently appointed KPMG to conduct an independent audit of its accounts, an effort it expects to calm investors rattled by reports of potential accounting issues.

I expect the company to provide the necessary accounting documents to its independent auditor and potentially to financial authorities to analyze its accounting practices, but until further evidence of no accounting wrongdoing is provided to financial markets, Wirecard’s share price is likely to remain under pressure.

Conclusion

Wirecard has a unique position within the online payments industry in Europe, with strong fundamentals and very robust growth prospects. As a growth company, Wirecard’s valuation multiples are currently high, given that it is trading at 28x earnings and 17x EV/EBITDA.

However, this seems to be justified by the company’s growth and compared to its closest peers, it is trading at lower multiples, taking into account that some peers trade at more than 40x earnings and 20x EV/EBITDA.

Wirecard is again under controversy regarding potential accounting issues, but after several audits and inquiries in recent years, I think that investors should focus on the company’s strong fundamentals and ignore this ‘noise’ to some extent.

This will create short-term volatility in Wirecard’s share price, but over the long term it's fundamentals that matter and the company seems to be strong enough to maintain its growth path uninterrupted despite the short-sellers' attacks.

Therefore, Wirecard seems to be a good long-term growth play within the payments industry in Europe even though for risk-averse investors, short-term volatility on its shares may be too high and investors should wait for a better time to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WCAGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.