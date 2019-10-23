Seeking Alpha
Quick Picks & Lists

The Top ADRs To Buy Now

|
Includes: ACH, ASX, BASFY, BAYRY, BBD, BMO, BVN, CAAS, CIG, CPA, CRH, DNZOY, FERGY, FLY, FWP, GRVY, HTHIY, KUBTY, NCTY, NGG, NTZ, OMAB, REDU, RHHBY, RYAAY, SCMWY, SE, SEOAY, SFL, SHI, SIM, TCEHY, TIGO, TM, TV
by: Limelight Alpha Management Partners
Summary

The top-rated sector is industrial goods.

The United Kingdom is the best region.

The best-ranked countries are Bermuda, Finland, and Mexico.

A thaw in the trade war between the United States and China and a pathway toward resolution regarding United Kingdom's departure from the European Union may finally be what's necessary for foreign companies to close the performance gap to U.S. stocks. If so, it could be a perfect time to begin buying top-ranked American Depositary Receipts, or ADRs.

The best global sectors to buy

Every week, we aggregate individual scores for roughly 300 widely-traded ADRs in our universe by sector for insight into global leadership.

As a refresher, our stock ranking system evaluates companies by seven key factors. A detailed overview of our methodology can be viewed here, but as a quick overview, our score incorporates earnings growth, earnings beats, money flow, valuation, contra-trend short interest, insider buying analysis, and trailing ten-year quarterly seasonality.

This week, our sector ranking suggests industrial goods (Kubota Corporation (OTCPK:KUBTY), Ferguson plc (OTCQX:FERGY), DENSO Corporation (OTCPK:DNZOY), services (SFL Corporation (SFL), Copa Holdings (CPA), Grupo Televisa (TV), Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY), Fly Leasing Limited (FLY), healthcare (Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), and consumer goods (Toyota Motor (TM), Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOAY), Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) are the best sectors to add to portfolios now.

Basic materials and financials are rated neutral, and technology and utilities score below average. In these baskets, concentrate on top-rated zones, regions, and countries, or high-scoring stocks only.

A ranking of ADRs by sector score.

Source: Limelight Alpha

The best zones, regions, and countries to buy

Breaking scores out by geography, the best scoring zones and regions this week are North America (Bank of Montreal (BMO)) and Europe (RHHBY, RYAAY, FERGY, SEOAY, BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Swisscom AG (OTCPK:SCMWY), FLY)). The United Kingdom/Ireland (RYAAY, FLY, National Grid (NGG), CRH plc (CRH)) and North America are the strongest scoring regions, while Bermuda (SFL), Finland (OTCPK:SEOAY), Mexico (TV, Grupo Simec (SIM)), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB), Switzerland (RHHBY, FERGY, SCMWY), and Canada (BMO) are the top-rated countries to buy now.

A ranking of zones, regions, and countries by score.

Source: Limelight Alpha

The best and worst scoring ADRs to buy

Focusing on specific sectors, zones, regions, and countries can improve returns; especially when investors concentrate on top stocks within those baskets.

Since stocks follow earnings over time, short-sellers are often forced to cover stocks with positive money flow, and seasonality rhymes, buying these top scoring stocks and avoiding these low scoring stocks could be profit-friendly.

ADRS

10/21/2019

4 Week MA

Company Name

Symbol

Sector

REGION

COUNTRY

ZONE

SCORE

SCORE

BEST

Toyota Motor

TM

CONSUMER GOODS

North Asia

Japan

Asia

100

86.25

Ship Finance International

SFL

SERVICES

Bermuda

95

88.75

Copa Holdings

CPA

SERVICES

Latin America

Panama

Latin America

90

77.5

Roche

OTCQX:RHHBY

HEALTHCARE

Continental Europe

Switzerland

Europe

90

82.5

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering

ASX

TECHNOLOGY

North Asia

Taiwan

Asia

85

72.5

BASF

OTCQX:BASFY

BASIC MATERIALS

Continental Europe

Germany

Europe

85

61.25

DENSO

OTCPK:DNZOY

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

North Asia

Japan

Asia

85

57.5

Ferguson PLC

OTCQX:FERGY

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

Continental Europe

Switzerland

Europe

85

77.5

Hitachi

OTCPK:HTHIY

CONSUMER GOODS

North Asia

Japan

Asia

85

78.75

Kubota

OTCPK:KUBTY

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

North Asia

Japan

Asia

85

63.75

Ryanair

RYAAY

SERVICES

United Kingdom & Ireland

Ireland

Europe

85

67.5

Stora Enso Oyj

OTCPK:SEOAY

CONSUMER GOODS

Continental Europe

Finland

Europe

85

62.5

Grupo Televisa

TV

SERVICES

Latin America

México

Latin America

85

67.5

Fly Leasing Limited

FLY

SERVICES

United Kingdom & Ireland

Ireland

Europe

80

76.25

Swisscom

OTCPK:SCMWY

TECHNOLOGY

Continental Europe

Switzerland

Europe

80

56.25

Grupo Simec - B Shares

SIM

BASIC MATERIALS

Latin America

México

Latin America

80

80

WORST

China Automotive Systems

CAAS

CONSUMER GOODS

North Asia

China

Asia

10

12.5

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG

CIG

UTILITIES

Latin America

Brazil

Latin America

10

18.75

Forward Pharma A/S

FWP

HEALTHCARE

Continental Europe

Denmark

Europe

10

15

Gravity

GRVY

TECHNOLOGY

North Asia

Korea

Asia

10

15

Aluminum Corporation of China

ACH

BASIC MATERIALS

North Asia

China

Asia

15

23.75

Banco Bradesco

BBD

FINANCIALS

Latin America

Brazil

Latin America

15

25

Compania de Minas Buenaventura

BVN

BASIC MATERIALS

Latin America

Perú

Latin America

15

17.5

The9

NCTY

SERVICES

North Asia

China

Asia

15

20

Natuzzi

NTZ

CONSUMER GOODS

Continental Europe

Italy

Europe

15

13.75

Rise Education Cayman Ltd.

REDU

CONSUMER GOODS

North Asia

China

Asia

15

18.75

Sea Ltd.

SE

TECHNOLOGY

South Asia

Singapore

Asia

15

26.25

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

SHI

BASIC MATERIALS

North Asia

China

Asia

15

23.75

Tencent Holdings

OTCPK:TCEHY

TECHNOLOGY

North Asia

China

Asia

15

20

Millicom International

TIGO

TECHNOLOGY

Continental Europe

Luxembourg

Europe

15

18.75

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.