The Top ADRs To Buy Now

A thaw in the trade war between the United States and China and a pathway toward resolution regarding United Kingdom's departure from the European Union may finally be what's necessary for foreign companies to close the performance gap to U.S. stocks. If so, it could be a perfect time to begin buying top-ranked American Depositary Receipts, or ADRs.
The best global sectors to buy
Every week, we aggregate individual scores for roughly 300 widely-traded ADRs in our universe by sector for insight into global leadership.
As a refresher, our stock ranking system evaluates companies by seven key factors. A detailed overview of our methodology can be viewed here, but as a quick overview, our score incorporates earnings growth, earnings beats, money flow, valuation, contra-trend short interest, insider buying analysis, and trailing ten-year quarterly seasonality.
This week, our sector ranking suggests industrial goods (Kubota Corporation (OTCPK:KUBTY), Ferguson plc (OTCQX:FERGY), DENSO Corporation (OTCPK:DNZOY), services (SFL Corporation (SFL), Copa Holdings (CPA), Grupo Televisa (TV), Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY), Fly Leasing Limited (FLY), healthcare (Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), and consumer goods (Toyota Motor (TM), Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOAY), Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) are the best sectors to add to portfolios now.
Basic materials and financials are rated neutral, and technology and utilities score below average. In these baskets, concentrate on top-rated zones, regions, and countries, or high-scoring stocks only.
Source: Limelight Alpha
The best zones, regions, and countries to buy
Breaking scores out by geography, the best scoring zones and regions this week are North America (Bank of Montreal (BMO)) and Europe (RHHBY, RYAAY, FERGY, SEOAY, BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Swisscom AG (OTCPK:SCMWY), FLY)). The United Kingdom/Ireland (RYAAY, FLY, National Grid (NGG), CRH plc (CRH)) and North America are the strongest scoring regions, while Bermuda (SFL), Finland (OTCPK:SEOAY), Mexico (TV, Grupo Simec (SIM)), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB), Switzerland (RHHBY, FERGY, SCMWY), and Canada (BMO) are the top-rated countries to buy now.
Source: Limelight Alpha
The best and worst scoring ADRs to buy
Focusing on specific sectors, zones, regions, and countries can improve returns; especially when investors concentrate on top stocks within those baskets.
Since stocks follow earnings over time, short-sellers are often forced to cover stocks with positive money flow, and seasonality rhymes, buying these top scoring stocks and avoiding these low scoring stocks could be profit-friendly.
|
ADRS
|
10/21/2019
|
4 Week MA
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Sector
|
REGION
|
COUNTRY
|
ZONE
|
SCORE
|
SCORE
|
BEST
|
Toyota Motor
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
North Asia
|
Japan
|
Asia
|
100
|
86.25
|
Ship Finance International
|
SERVICES
|
Bermuda
|
95
|
88.75
|
Copa Holdings
|
SERVICES
|
Latin America
|
Panama
|
Latin America
|
90
|
77.5
|
Roche
|
HEALTHCARE
|
Continental Europe
|
Switzerland
|
Europe
|
90
|
82.5
|
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
North Asia
|
Taiwan
|
Asia
|
85
|
72.5
|
BASF
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
Continental Europe
|
Germany
|
Europe
|
85
|
61.25
|
DENSO
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
North Asia
|
Japan
|
Asia
|
85
|
57.5
|
Ferguson PLC
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
Continental Europe
|
Switzerland
|
Europe
|
85
|
77.5
|
Hitachi
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
North Asia
|
Japan
|
Asia
|
85
|
78.75
|
Kubota
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
North Asia
|
Japan
|
Asia
|
85
|
63.75
|
Ryanair
|
SERVICES
|
United Kingdom & Ireland
|
Ireland
|
Europe
|
85
|
67.5
|
Stora Enso Oyj
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
Continental Europe
|
Finland
|
Europe
|
85
|
62.5
|
Grupo Televisa
|
SERVICES
|
Latin America
|
México
|
Latin America
|
85
|
67.5
|
Fly Leasing Limited
|
SERVICES
|
United Kingdom & Ireland
|
Ireland
|
Europe
|
80
|
76.25
|
Swisscom
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
Continental Europe
|
Switzerland
|
Europe
|
80
|
56.25
|
Grupo Simec - B Shares
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
Latin America
|
México
|
Latin America
|
80
|
80
|
WORST
|
China Automotive Systems
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
North Asia
|
China
|
Asia
|
10
|
12.5
|
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG
|
UTILITIES
|
Latin America
|
Brazil
|
Latin America
|
10
|
18.75
|
Forward Pharma A/S
|
HEALTHCARE
|
Continental Europe
|
Denmark
|
Europe
|
10
|
15
|
Gravity
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
North Asia
|
Korea
|
Asia
|
10
|
15
|
Aluminum Corporation of China
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
North Asia
|
China
|
Asia
|
15
|
23.75
|
Banco Bradesco
|
FINANCIALS
|
Latin America
|
Brazil
|
Latin America
|
15
|
25
|
Compania de Minas Buenaventura
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
Latin America
|
Perú
|
Latin America
|
15
|
17.5
|
The9
|
SERVICES
|
North Asia
|
China
|
Asia
|
15
|
20
|
Natuzzi
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
Continental Europe
|
Italy
|
Europe
|
15
|
13.75
|
Rise Education Cayman Ltd.
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
North Asia
|
China
|
Asia
|
15
|
18.75
|
Sea Ltd.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
South Asia
|
Singapore
|
Asia
|
15
|
26.25
|
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
North Asia
|
China
|
Asia
|
15
|
23.75
|
Tencent Holdings
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
North Asia
|
China
|
Asia
|
15
|
20
|
Millicom International
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
Continental Europe
|
Luxembourg
|
Europe
|
15
|
18.75
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.