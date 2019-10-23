The Top ADRs To Buy Now

A thaw in the trade war between the United States and China and a pathway toward resolution regarding United Kingdom's departure from the European Union may finally be what's necessary for foreign companies to close the performance gap to U.S. stocks. If so, it could be a perfect time to begin buying top-ranked American Depositary Receipts, or ADRs.

The best global sectors to buy

Every week, we aggregate individual scores for roughly 300 widely-traded ADRs in our universe by sector for insight into global leadership.

As a refresher, our stock ranking system evaluates companies by seven key factors. A detailed overview of our methodology can be viewed here, but as a quick overview, our score incorporates earnings growth, earnings beats, money flow, valuation, contra-trend short interest, insider buying analysis, and trailing ten-year quarterly seasonality.

This week, our sector ranking suggests industrial goods (Kubota Corporation (OTCPK:KUBTY), Ferguson plc (OTCQX:FERGY), DENSO Corporation (OTCPK:DNZOY), services (SFL Corporation (SFL), Copa Holdings (CPA), Grupo Televisa (TV), Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY), Fly Leasing Limited (FLY), healthcare (Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), and consumer goods (Toyota Motor (TM), Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOAY), Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) are the best sectors to add to portfolios now.

Basic materials and financials are rated neutral, and technology and utilities score below average. In these baskets, concentrate on top-rated zones, regions, and countries, or high-scoring stocks only.

Source: Limelight Alpha

The best zones, regions, and countries to buy

Breaking scores out by geography, the best scoring zones and regions this week are North America (Bank of Montreal (BMO)) and Europe (RHHBY, RYAAY, FERGY, SEOAY, BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Swisscom AG (OTCPK:SCMWY), FLY)). The United Kingdom/Ireland (RYAAY, FLY, National Grid (NGG), CRH plc (CRH)) and North America are the strongest scoring regions, while Bermuda (SFL), Finland (OTCPK:SEOAY), Mexico (TV, Grupo Simec (SIM)), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB), Switzerland (RHHBY, FERGY, SCMWY), and Canada (BMO) are the top-rated countries to buy now.

Source: Limelight Alpha

The best and worst scoring ADRs to buy

Focusing on specific sectors, zones, regions, and countries can improve returns; especially when investors concentrate on top stocks within those baskets.

Since stocks follow earnings over time, short-sellers are often forced to cover stocks with positive money flow, and seasonality rhymes, buying these top scoring stocks and avoiding these low scoring stocks could be profit-friendly.

ADRS 10/21/2019 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector REGION COUNTRY ZONE SCORE SCORE BEST Toyota Motor TM CONSUMER GOODS North Asia Japan Asia 100 86.25 Ship Finance International SFL SERVICES Bermuda 95 88.75 Copa Holdings CPA SERVICES Latin America Panama Latin America 90 77.5 Roche OTCQX:RHHBY HEALTHCARE Continental Europe Switzerland Europe 90 82.5 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering ASX TECHNOLOGY North Asia Taiwan Asia 85 72.5 BASF OTCQX:BASFY BASIC MATERIALS Continental Europe Germany Europe 85 61.25 DENSO OTCPK:DNZOY INDUSTRIAL GOODS North Asia Japan Asia 85 57.5 Ferguson PLC OTCQX:FERGY INDUSTRIAL GOODS Continental Europe Switzerland Europe 85 77.5 Hitachi OTCPK:HTHIY CONSUMER GOODS North Asia Japan Asia 85 78.75 Kubota OTCPK:KUBTY INDUSTRIAL GOODS North Asia Japan Asia 85 63.75 Ryanair RYAAY SERVICES United Kingdom & Ireland Ireland Europe 85 67.5 Stora Enso Oyj OTCPK:SEOAY CONSUMER GOODS Continental Europe Finland Europe 85 62.5 Grupo Televisa TV SERVICES Latin America México Latin America 85 67.5 Fly Leasing Limited FLY SERVICES United Kingdom & Ireland Ireland Europe 80 76.25 Swisscom OTCPK:SCMWY TECHNOLOGY Continental Europe Switzerland Europe 80 56.25 Grupo Simec - B Shares SIM BASIC MATERIALS Latin America México Latin America 80 80 WORST China Automotive Systems CAAS CONSUMER GOODS North Asia China Asia 10 12.5 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG CIG UTILITIES Latin America Brazil Latin America 10 18.75 Forward Pharma A/S FWP HEALTHCARE Continental Europe Denmark Europe 10 15 Gravity GRVY TECHNOLOGY North Asia Korea Asia 10 15 Aluminum Corporation of China ACH BASIC MATERIALS North Asia China Asia 15 23.75 Banco Bradesco BBD FINANCIALS Latin America Brazil Latin America 15 25 Compania de Minas Buenaventura BVN BASIC MATERIALS Latin America Perú Latin America 15 17.5 The9 NCTY SERVICES North Asia China Asia 15 20 Natuzzi NTZ CONSUMER GOODS Continental Europe Italy Europe 15 13.75 Rise Education Cayman Ltd. REDU CONSUMER GOODS North Asia China Asia 15 18.75 Sea Ltd. SE TECHNOLOGY South Asia Singapore Asia 15 26.25 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical SHI BASIC MATERIALS North Asia China Asia 15 23.75 Tencent Holdings OTCPK:TCEHY TECHNOLOGY North Asia China Asia 15 20 Millicom International TIGO TECHNOLOGY Continental Europe Luxembourg Europe 15 18.75

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.