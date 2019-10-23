Nemetschek: Surprising Departure Of CFOO - Odd Successor Choice

Nemetschek (OTC:NEMTF) [ETR: NEM) has unexpectedly announced the departure of its CFOO Patrik Heider, effective December 31, 2019, in its press release from October 22. This announcement came as shock to the market as can be seen by the immediate stock reaction of -6.5% while subsequently closing at €44.95 or -5.15% drop.

Patrik Heider, Spokesman and CFOO, is leaving the company after 6 years

The news came as a surprise since Patrik Heider has been with the company for more than 6 years and has been a major backbone of the Nemetschek’s success story. According to the press release, he is leaving at his own request, with no further information provided.

Under his leadership, the company has been able to accelerate its top-line growth to c. 21% CAGR (2014-19), well ahead of historical 6% to 7% growth range and meaningfully expand the group’s margin to c. 27% from just 24 %. In his role as CFOO (Chief Financial Operating Officer), he was also responsible for the M&A part, which is an integral part of the group’s strategy. Shortly after joining Nemetschek, the most successful acquisition Bluebeam (US-based) was made, which was the key driver behind its double-digit topline growth and margin expansion.

The market appreciated his transparent and conservative communication delivering consistently strong results and beating the market expectations. This management approach led to significant (multiples) premiums over its peers of more c. 42% (see “Nemetschek: One Of Those German Quality Stocks - Deep Dive”).

Newly appointed successor Dr. Axel Kaufmann seems like an odd choice

The newly appointed CFOO starting on January 1, 2020, raises some questions as to whether he is the best fit for the company, as he lacks experience in the software industry.

Prior to the announcement, he served as a CFO at Rational AG - a German manufacturer of cooking appliances, since 2015. Prior to that, he served as a CFO at Koenig & Bauer - a German manufacturer of printing presses. Prior to that, he was working for Nokia (4 years) and Siemens (11 years).

In addition to these functions as a spokesman and CFOO for Nemetschek, he will be also responsible for the growth-intensive Media & Entertainment (M&E) division.

As a reminder, this division is non-core for Nemetschek and represents only c. 6% of the total revenue. For a long time, it has been a subject of speculations, regarding its potential sale, as it clearly has very limited overlap with Nemetschek’s core building/AEC (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) market.

No strategy change assumed with the new strategy to be announced in Q1 ’20

For the time being, we don’t see any strategy shift. However, we expect to see strategy update sometime in Q1 ’20. Overall, Nemetschek mid-term growth should be supported by 1) continuing internationalization efforts; 2) cross-up selling; 3) M&A in Build and Manage; 4) product innovation and 5) driving cost efficiency.

As a reminder, Nemetschek reports its full set of Q3 figures on October 31 with a subsequent conference call at 9:30 am CET. (see “ Nemetschek - Q3 Should Be On Point - Guidance Upgrade In Sight”). We expect to get some further insight into this unexpected departure.

Conclusion

The newly appointed CFOO seems like an odd choice, lacking any experience in the software industry. In addition, it seems that the Media & Entertainment division will play a much bigger role in the overall portfolio setup going forward, which is rather questionable. It remains to be seen whether he is a good fit for Nemetschek and will be able to emulate the success of departing CFOO who was responsible for sustainable double-digit growth and margin expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.