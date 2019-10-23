Aurora's High Margin Sales Plan Could Promote Future Success

Although there is promise in Aurora's future, they still have a plethora of problems that need to be solved.

Aurora is in the midst of producing and distributing vapes, concentrates, and edibles to further diversify their business.

Introduction

After a lot of negativity surrounding Aurora Cannabis (ACB), I wanted to shift my focus toward a positive aspect of this company. There is a plethora of information highlighting their poor CAPEX situation, lowered margins, and oversupply, but I wanted to illuminate their October 16th report on their “NextGen” products. It is important to take a holistic view of any company, but the dynamic future of marijuana stands as an inflection point for whether or not many cannabis companies are able to survive.

In the biggest federally legal marijuana industry, Canada, Aurora is planning on selling THC vapes, concentrates, and edibles. The ability to establish a brand around these products and produce a safe, effective product will help their future operations and become a more complete brand. Not only is this diversification good for Aurora’s margins, but it also places alternate products in the market that expand the scope of the Aurora brand and therefore more recognizable among users. Aurora has been pursuing a ‘first-movers’ advantage and entering alternative spaces while producing high-quality products will bolster its brand name and create brand loyalty that expands much farther than physical marijuana.

Timeframe

To effectively produce their products, they have established hubs “in Eastern and Western Canada at Aurora River (Bradford, Ontario), Aurora Vie (Pointe-Claire, Quebec) and at Aurora Sky (Leduc, Alberta).” These places will provide a centralized place to produce, pack, and ship their products both domestically and globally. These locations feature over 450,000 square feet with the Aurora Air featuring many new production lines for edible products.

Aurora has accentuated the safety of its products and produces both their vapes and concentrates in-house. Both of these products should currently be available to Canadian consumers.

Per their report, Aurora's management described the production of vapes as a

“customized extraction process that uses a proprietary method that retains a high quantity and quality of terpenes and contains no fillers or dilutive agents. Aurora is bringing a new range of high-quality vape products to market at various price points that are targeted to all major consumer markets including closed-loop, 510 thread cartridges, and disposable single-use units.”

As for their concentrates, they are also produced in-house with a statement about their production saying,

“From seed to extract, Aurora grows, extracts and produces its concentrates with no fillers or dilutive agents. Products are made completely in-house, from 100 percent cannabis-derived rosin, using a proprietary extraction process. The Company intends to produce popular product forms such as shatter, sugar wax and live rosin for purchase by consumers in Canada.”

Aurora is highly fixated on the safety of its product and controls for any external variables by producing these products in-house.

Their consumable division has not rolled out yet, but they are in the process of producing gummies, chocolates, baked goods, and mints. Their gummies are yet to have a firm launch date but their baked goods should be launching soon as they have teamed up with WG Pro-Manufacturing & Touché Bakery for custom packaging and experience in baking goods.

Recent Backlash Towards Vapes

With the launch of vapes, it is important to take into account the apprehension users may have towards buying this product. There have been almost 1,500 lung-related injuries to people in the U.S. in the past year that have involved a vaporizer of some sort. Most of these cases involved THC but have been tracked back to an illegal product that was not made within the confines of a well-regulated state-of-the-art building. Although Aurora has made a concentrated effort to convey that they comply with every regulation, recent problems with black market THC vapes could adversely affect the entire vape market. With this said, vapes are by no means their core business and a short-term stigma surrounding them should eventually be over-rode by the knowledge that real vapes do not pose the same risks as a bootleg one does.

How Much Will These Products Help Aurora?

As seen below, Cannabis extracts only account for $9,217,000 in gross revenue and produced gross margins of 57%. This is much higher than their dried cannabis division but in line with their medical cannabis sector. I believe that their consumables, vapes, and concentrates should yield margins slightly higher than their consumer cannabis extract as it is a more specialized product and does not have the same oversupply pressures as the dried cannabis industry does.

Source: Aurora Presentation

If Aurora is able to establish its brand and become recognizable in all of their NextGen divisions, they could even price their products at a premium due to product recognition and brand loyalty.

As for the potential size of these industries, Forbes has reported that the marijuana concentrate industry has the possibility of reaching $8.5 billion by 2022. This number is misleading because it encompasses the United States market, but it still represents significant growth in this sector that Aurora can tap into.

Conclusion

For now, Aurora is facing trouble with over-spending and over-supply, but the future-looking moves management has made look very promising to ensure later success. There are so many articles accentuating the deficiencies in this stock, but it is important to remember the promising aspects this company has to offer. As of now, I would still not recommend investing in this stock until there is some clarity towards their oversupply and CAPEX problems, but there is promise for Aurora to sell a diverse range of products and thrive in the marijuana industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.