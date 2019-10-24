The Pound And The Politics Of Brexit

When the citizens of the United Kingdom voted narrowly to exit the European Union in June 2016, few thought that the divorce process would take so long and create such a political mess.

The Brexit vote caused Prime Minister David Cameron to resign. Theresa May took over the leadership role and spent over three years, shuttling back and forth between the continent and the UK to construct a deal acceptable to both sides of the English Channel. After missing the first deadline for Brexit in March 2019, it became increasingly apparent that the Prime Minister's leadership role would fail. The European Union dug in its heels, and the UK Parliament repeatedly voted down proposals. Prime Minister May resigned in frustration.

Boris Johnson, the former Mayor of London, Foreign Secretary, and popular Brexit proponent, took the leadership role from Prime Minister May and pledged to deliver Brexit by the new October 31 deadline. With we are a little over one week away from the end of October, fulfilling that promise is still not a given.

The pound sterling has been volatile since the June 2016 Brexit shock when it fell from $1.50 to the $1.20 level against the dollar. Over the past months and years, it has become apparent that the pound moved lower when the prospects for a hard Brexit rise and higher when the odds of a deal or an agreement rise. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust product (FXB) moves higher and lower with the pound versus the US dollar currency pair.

An eleventh-hour deal

While Theresa May tried her hardest to come up with an agreement that both the European Union and her Parliament could accept, she failed. Her replacement, Boris Johnson, appeared to make more progress over a few weeks, than his predecessor made over three years. One of the stickiest issues had been the Irish border. Johnson agreed to a dual customs zone, which turned out to be an acceptable compromise for Europe.

The fact is that Europe agreed with both Prime Ministers May and Johnson on proposals over the past months. Prime Minister Johnson learned something that the former leader of the Tory Party already knew over the past week. The political nature of the Parliament has trumped the will of the people. Political aspirations seem to be a trend in the UK and its former colony on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean over the past weeks and months.

The Parliament says no way

On Tuesday, October 22, with only nine days to go before the deadline for Brexit, the UK Parliament vote against adopting the Prime Minister's agreement with the European Union. The Parliament stated the reason for the denial was that the legislative body does not have the time to analyze the deal. The real reason was a politically motivated strategy to weaken the leader of the Tory Party. In what was almost a ridiculous turn of events, the Parliament gave a thumbs up to a second reading of the deal, but voted against the timetable.

The Parliament has been working to undermine Prime Minister Johnson as it had Prime Minster May. In the US, the Parliament's counterparty, the House of Representatives, has begun impeachment inquiries in a hand full of committees as the 2020 election approaches. Weakening an incumbent seems to be the trend these days on both sides of the Atlantic for opposition parties. Some will call this process "democracy in action." However, a legislature's job is to accomplish initiatives that benefit the citizens that put MPs and Congressmen and women into office. The Parliament in the UK and House in the US seem a lot more interested in political strategies that lead to power than the will and needs of the constituents they are supposed to serve. The no to a Brexit deal in the Parliament and secret impeachment inquiries have one thing in common. They both serve to weaken the leader of the nation. In both cases, the progressive wing of the Democrats in the US and the Labour Party in the UK have an agenda that only seems to consider the vested interest and a lust for power.

The Prime Minister fails to fulfill a promise

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, despite yeoman's work with the EU, will now watch the October 31 deadline come and go, courtesy of the members of Parliament. During the campaign to replace Prime Minster May, Johnson said he would lead the UK out of the EU by October 31 with or without an agreement. He tried, and he failed.

The Prime Minister attempted to put the MPs on an extended vacation, but the Supreme Court ruled against the effort. The MPs voted that a hard Brexit was not an alternative for the Prime Minister. The MPs declared that without a deal by October 19, the Prime Minister must petition the EU for an extension. Johnson complied and brought an agreement, but the Parliament said they do not have enough time to analyze the deal. After over three years and a host of proposals, it was politics rather than an analysis that was the motivation for the October 22 vote.

The majority of MPs in the legislature won a victory in handing the Prime Minister a defeat going into the General Election. The rallying point for Johnson's challengers will be that he failed to keep a promise to the British people. They will not mention the roadblocks or the political strategy that prevented him from delivering; they will stick to the soundbite.

In the US, expect a similar political strategy going into the 2020 Presidential contest. The members of Congress who should be focusing on legislation to help their constituents will spend all of their time undermining the sitting President. With one year left in his term, they do not want to leave the chances of re-election to the voters; they prefer to set the stage for a defeat ahead of time.

A general election is a next step

In the UK, a general election will follow the latest political wrangling on Brexit. The election will stand as a second referendum on the divorce from the EU. The British politicians are now telling the people, we did not hear you the first time, so let's do it over again. Johnson will stand as a proponent of Brexit. The Labour Party leader and progressive candidate Jeremy Corbyn will complicate matters asking voters if they agree with the agreement. Left up to the Labour party and others in the Parliament, they would present voters with a smorgasbord of potentials for Brexit or no Brexit that would confuse the issue. On the other side of the potential aisle will be the Brexit Party and its leader, Nigel Farage. Mr. Farage put his party together six weeks before the EU MP elections and won, beating both the Tories and Labour parties. Farage favors a hard Brexit, full stop. He does not wish to pay a dime to the EU, and he has lots of support within the UK.

Farage extended an olive branch to Prime Minister Johnson, which the leader rejected. The Brexit Party could play a significant role in the general election, where the outcome is nowhere near inevitable. At the end of last week, the odds of a hard Brexit fell dramatically, and the pound rose to over the $1.30 level against the US dollar.

As the daily chart illustrates, the pound fell late on Tuesday, October 22. As the UK Parliament proved that it is nothing more than a political body interested in party power at the expense of the will of the British people, the currency fell. The UK will now head into a general election over the coming weeks, and the US will follow next year at this time. It will be fascinating to see if the electorate sends the power-hungry representatives a message. It is about time voters say they have had enough with politicians that put their power ahead of their responsibilities.

The pound wants a deal

The pound wants a deal. The Prime Minister provided an agreement with the EU. The Parliament stepped on Boris Johnson's hard work and accomplishment. The next election will serve as a referendum, and those who pushed the issue aside with a deal on the table could regret their actions in the coming weeks.

A hard Brexit is back on the table now. The pound wants a deal, and it could have had one on October 22. MPs could look back at the date as the most significant mistake since Neville Chamberlin appeased the Nazis in Germany. From an economic perspective, is déjà vu from another Labour Party genius, Gordon Brown, who sold half the nation's gold reserves at $250 per ounce at the turn of the century.

The pound will rally if sanity returns to the UK, and the Prime Minister's deal turns out to be the terms for the UK's divorce from the EU. However, the recent history of decision-making in the UK could be screaming that the only way out will be with a strong leader supported by a surprise in the general election. Prime Minister Johnson or Farage, with a mandate, could cause havoc with a hard Brexit. Those MPs who voted against Johnson's deal could wish they had a second chance to vote.

We are likely to see lots of price volatility in the British pound versus the US dollar currency relationship over the coming weeks. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust product will move higher and lower with the British currency. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXB has net assets of $155.34 million, trades an average of 86,435 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The pound versus the dollar rallied from $1.1965 in early September to $1.3037 when the Prime Minister agreed to a deal with the EU, a move of 8.96%.

Over the same period, FXB rose from $116.57 to $126.11 per share or 8.2%. The ongoing saga will continue until at least a general election settles the issue over the coming weeks.

On October 19, I saw a humorous or tragic - depending on how one looks at it - post from Julian Popov, the Bulgarian-British writer.

There will be lots of volatility on the horizon when it comes to the British pound. I am hopeful that the voters take a stand and tell their representatives that they can take a hike if political aspirations are more important than serving constituents.

