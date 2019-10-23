Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended October 20, 2019

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on their website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: Opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: Opaxe)

1) Hope Bay gold mine in Canada

On October 15, TMAC Resources (OTC:OTC:TMMFF) released another batch of results from the ongoing exploration programs at Hope Bay and the best interception was 6.75m @ 196.16g/t Au from 84.2m in hole TMDBE-19-50148. This is equal to 1,324(AuEq.)m and it included an interval of 1.95m @ 465.59g/t Au. The hole wasdrilled at the BTD Extension zone of the Doris deposit.

(Source: TMAC)

Hope Bay is a high-grade remote gold mine located in Nunavut in northern Canada:

(Source: TMAC)

As of the end of 2018, the project had reserves of 3.5 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.8g/t:

(Source: TMAC)

The mine is ramping up and is expected to produce between 160,000 and 170,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $950-1,050 per ounce in 2019. Reaching this won’t be easy as Hope Bay needs to produce over 45,000 ounces in the fourth quarter.

I expect reserves and resources to grow fast as TMAC is spending around C$20 million on exploration in 2019.

TMAC has a $117 million debt facility. However, the interest rate is 6.5% plus three-month LIBOR, which is pretty decent for a mining company.

2

) Juruena gold project in Brazil

As I mentioned in the article for the week ended September 22, Meteoric Resources was waiting for assays for six other drill holes in the Dona Maria artisanal open pit at Juruena after announcing bonanza intercepts.

On October 13, the company released results from two more drill holes and the best interception was 14m @ 81.7g/t Au from 142m in hole JUDD008. This is equal to 1,144(AuEq.)m and it included intervals of 2m @ 71.6 g/t Au and 2.5m @ 287.4 g/t Au.

(Source: Meteoric Resources)

This hole has managed to extend the high‐grade core of mineralization outside the indicated portion of the Dona Maria mineral resource and there’s potential that the bonanza grade portion extends even further to the south.

Meteoric Resources owns the Juruena and Novo Astro gold projects in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso:

(Source: Meteoric Resources)

Both of themcontain extensive artisanal workings and recorded production stands at over 500,000 ounces of gold. Juruena contains just 260,900 ounces of resources, but the grades are amazing, and recoveries run above 90%.

(Source: Meteoric Resources)

Meteoric is currently drilling 26 holes for 4,700m at Juruena and 21 holes for 2,500m at Novo Astro.

The main shareholder of Meteoric is mining entrepreneur Tolga Kumova, who holds a 12.1% interest. I think he's very skilled investor with a very interesting story – a taxi driver’s son who lost his family’s life savings in his youth and then amassed a fortune of around $100 million.

3

)

Fortnum

gold

mine

in

Australia

On October 14, Westgold Resources released the Q3 2019 exploration highlights for its gold projects in Australia and the best interception during the period was 75m @ 8.15g/t Au from 49m in hole WGU0230 at Fortnum. This is equal to 611(AuEq.)m and the estimated true width is 55m. The interception is largely outside the current reserve shapes:

(Source: Westgold Resources)

Fortnum is located in the western Bryah Basin and it includes the historic mining centers of Labouchere, Fortnum, Horseshoe and Peak Hill.

(Source: Westgold Resources)

The mine has a 1Mtpa carbon-in-leach (NASDAQ:CIL) plant and an annual production of 65,000-70,000 ounces at AISC of $910-$945 per ounce. As of June 2019, the project had reserves of 423,000 ounces and resources of 1.39 million ounces.

Conclusion

I think that the results from TMAC’s exploration program at Hope Bay have been impressive so far. However, it’s likely for the company to miss its 2019 production guidance as Q3 was poor with just 36,290 ounces of gold produced. TMAC has large reserves but I think that the company is overvalued at the moment. There are much cheaper gold miners with higher production and lower costs.

Meteoric Resources knew the new recent drill results from Juruena would be good as there was visible gold. The big news is that the company has managed to extend the high‐grade core of mineralization outside the indicated portion of the Dona Maria mineral resource. The resource at Juruena is small but there’s a lot of promise here with results from four more drill holes expected to be released in early November.Meteoric is not listed in the USA, so if you want some exposure, you’ll have to go to the ASX.

Fortnum is one of the three operating mines of Westgold and Q3 exploration results from it were very good. Its reserves are low, but the mine has a nice exploration potential with resources of 1.39 million ounces. Overall, Westgold has an annual production of some 300,000 ounces and reserves of more than nine million ounces. It’s one of the top 10 gold producers in Australia and is listed on the ASX. However, with a market cap of over A$800 million, I think the company is overvalued at the moment.

