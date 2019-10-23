State Street Offers A Safe Yield But With Limited Upside Potential

The cost optimization strategy and the recent acquisitions will stabilize the earnings of State Street in the future.

State Street derives most of its revenue from fees but is still vulnerable to a recession.

(Image source)

Investment thesis

Investment management stocks are not the most popular among income investors right now, mainly due to concerns regarding the economic growth outlook on a global scale. In particular, the U.S. economic growth is expected to slowdown in the next couple of years, according to the World Bank.

State Street Corporation (STT) is an overlooked company by many investors, and the shares seem to be trading close to its fair value. However, at a yield of 3.28% at the current market price of around $63, shares are attractive for income investors. Even though the company will have to cut its dividend if the U.S. enters a recession, this is not likely to happen anytime soon, especially considering the progress made so far in trade negotiations with China. There are no imminent threats that impair the ability of State Street to honor the quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Company profile & business strategy

State Street operates under two business segments; Investment Servicing and Investment Management. As a holding company, State Street manages a few subsidiaries to carry out its business operations in these two segments.

Source: Company presentation

Through these subsidiaries, the company provides various investment-related products and services to its clients.

Investment servicing segment Investment management segment Clearing of trades Investment research Settlement Investment advisory Payment services

Source: Company filings

Even though State Street accepts deposits from institutions, the business is structured in a way that fee revenue dominates the revenue of the company. For instance, in the second quarter, 78% of total revenue was generated through fees, not interest income. This is an important consideration when evaluating the prospects of the company under declining interest rates.

The company does not accept retail deposits, and there is no retail branch network, as well. Servicing the investment-related needs of corporate segment clients is the primary business strategy of State Street.

The company is continuously looking for value-accretive acquisition opportunities as well. In 2018, State Street acquired Charles River Systems, a Burlington-based provider of investment automation services, for $2.6 billion in cash. This investment comes on the back of a plan to extend the core capabilities of the company to create a front-to-back office platform to provide office solutions across all asset classes.

Wealth distribution to shareholders has and will always remain an objective of the management, which is evident from the long track record of dividends and buybacks.

Industry analysis

Asset management and servicing industries are facing multiple headwinds. The secular growth of exchange-traded funds (OTC:ETFS) and passive funds is one of these obstacles for the earnings growth of the industry as the fees involved with ETFs are considerably lower than that of actively managed funds or investment securities.

The below graph depicts how the assets under management (AUM) of active funds have declined over the last few years while AUM of ETFs and Index mutual funds have increased at attractive rates.

Source: Credit Suisse

For asset managers, it’s essential to address this situation as a failure to provide high-quality passive investment vehicles could result in massive investment outflows. In any case, the low-fee environment will continue to exert pressure on the profit margins of investment management companies. This is where the presence of an economic moat will particularly help these companies as switching costs will likely ensure clients stay with their existing asset management service providers.

The interest rate environment is also challenging for deposit-taking financial institutions as net interest margins tend to compress under low rates. More on this is discussed in a later segment where I discuss the future outlook of State Street.

The growth of data related concepts such as the Internet of Things (IoT) is leading to changes in the asset management industry as well. For instance, the growth of robot advisory services is posing a threat to the survival of century-old asset management firms. In a bid to embrace such technological advancements, market leaders such as BlackRock have already implemented strategies to provide robot advisory services. For an asset management company to generate sustainable earnings in the future, it is imperative to invest in improving technological capabilities.

There is regulatory pressure as well to ensure that clients are treated with utmost sincerity and care. The tightening of regulatory guidelines will require asset management companies to dedicate more time, money, and energy to provide best-in-class services to their clients.

Overall, the industry is at a crossroads, and a plethora of changes are happening. State Street would face many headwinds in the future, but the company has a strategy in place to navigate these tough times.

Financial performance

The low-interest-rate environment is not helping State Street revenue. For the second quarter, the company reported a total revenue decline of 6% and a net interest income decline of 7%. Even though the company management pointed out that the primary reason behind this decline of NII is the expansionary monetary policy, NII has been declining since 2016, even when the Fed was hawkish.

Source: Reuters

Assets under management increased by 7% year-over-year to $2.9 trillion, which is a record for the company, supported by both higher equity market prices and inflows of $20 billion. The positive performance of equity markets in the second quarter was the primary driver of AUM in the last quarter.

State Street has implemented cost-saving initiatives to drive profit margins higher. At the end of the second quarter, the company had achieved savings of $175 million, and the target is to save $400 million for the calendar year. Despite these efforts, the net profit margin has not recovered.

Source: Company filings

The liquidity position of State Street indicates that the company is in an excellent position to weather the next storm. The standardized Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 11.4% at the end of the second quarter, more than two-fold the regulatory requirement of 4.5%.

Source: Second-quarter earnings presentation

Another indicator that signals a further strengthening of the balance sheet over the last couple of years is the increase of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) in the investment portfolio. This provides the company with additional room to do better when the macro-economic environment is not supportive for asset managers.

Source: Second-quarter earnings presentation

Overall, the company can be expected to remain under pressure to grow revenue and earnings in the next couple of quarters. However, once the revenue synergies of Charles River acquisition starts flowing to the company in full force, revenue will likely grow in low-single digits, which is discussed in more detail in the next segment. The balance sheet, however, is strong. The liquidity position should help State Street navigate rough seas with some stability.

Outlook

As discussed earlier, cost saving is one of the primary business strategies of State Street. The previous target of reducing the headcount by 1,500 in high-cost locations has already been achieved, and the company now expects to reduce the headcount by 2,300 in these locations, for the full year.

Overall, IT-related costs have risen over the last couple of years, whereas other operating expenses have declined from 2018 to 2019. To address the increasing IT-related costs, the company is planning to identify the most crucial infrastructure developments and omit some non-core expenses.

Source: Second-quarter earnings presentation

State Street is expecting to benefit from its Global Hubs that are located in cost-friendly locations such as India. Labor is considerably cheap in developing countries, but the quality of the employees is mostly comparable or better, which is one of the reasons why many multi-national companies are outsourcing some of their business processes to countries like India and the Philippines.

In addition to these measures, the management is trying to reduce non-personnel expenses as well, especially related to technological capabilities. By now, the company has understood the importance of managing these expenses to provide a robust experience to clients while minimizing unnecessary overheads.

The declining fee environment might exert pressure on the company revenue in the future. Both servicing fees and management fees declined in the second quarter by 9% and 5%, respectively. The decline in servicing fees can be directly attributed to the macro-level fee pressure for investment products. This pressure will likely continue in the future as well, and the only solution would be to offset the fee losses by winning new business.

Management fees, on the other hand, are linked to the assets under management. Volatile market conditions generally lead to net outflows, which results in lower fees for asset managers. Even though there’s little State Street can do about this, the company is rightly focusing on introducing new funds that suit all market conditions.

The acquisition of Charles River Development is expected to deliver synergies in the next financial year and beyond. In the second-quarter earnings conference call, the management guided for 4-5% of revenue growth by the end of fiscal 2021, resulting from this acquisition. There are ongoing discussions with potential clients to onboard those clients to the front-to-back end solutions offered by Charles River. The company is currently engaged with 140 clients representing $40 trillion assets, and the success of these negotiations will be the catalyst to drive earnings higher in the next couple of years.

Source: Second-quarter earnings presentation

A significant milestone for the company is the new front-to-back agreement with Lazard Asset Management. Onboarding Lazard onto the platform will prove to be a driver for the popularity of these solutions provided by State Street, in collaboration with Charles River. The pipeline is promising, but it would take a few years to realize the full benefits of these integrations and the onboarding of new clients.

The level of interest rates plays a major role in determining the profitability of banks and other financial institutions. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to cut the benchmark rate by 25 basis points in each of its last two meetings. However, Jerome Powell was careful in his speech to portray these rate cuts as mid-cycle adjustments, not the beginning of the next expansionary cycle. Charles Evans, the Chicago Fed President, has other ideas. A Bloomberg article reported on Wednesday that Evans thinks cutting rates further to accommodate economic growth could turn out to be the right decision when the Committee meets on October 29. While the Fed might become more dovish in the next couple of meetings, the Fed funds rate might increase in the next few years, as indicated by the most recent dot plot.

Source: The Federal Reserve/Reuters

Higher rates are expected in the future based on continued economic growth in the U.S.

State Street will initially come under pressure, but as trade war fears subside and economic growth returns to normal, the macro-economic environment will likely be supportive of revenue and earnings growth.

Dividends & buybacks

The management decided to increase the quarterly dividend by 10.6% from the third quarter of this year, from $0.47 to $0.52. This dividend hike marks the 9th consecutive year of dividend growth.

Source: Reuters

The company announced that it's expecting to buyback $2 billion worth shares through Q2 2020 as well, which is in line with the strategy of distributing wealth to shareholders. In addition to serving this purpose, buybacks will boost per-share financial indicators as well.

At the end of the second quarter, State Street had a target payout ratio of 80%.

Valuation

State Street is certainly not the leader of the asset management and servicing industry, and the passive fund offering of the company is sub-par to industry giants such as BlackRock. Besides, State Street lacks a strong economic moat, whereas the top asset management companies have substantial competitive advantages stemming from switching costs and a massive scale. Therefore, naturally, shares should trade at a discount to the forward earnings multiples of industry leaders.

At present, STT is trading well below the median forward earnings multiple of its peers. This has been the case over the last 5 years as well, indicating that shares are probably fairly valued at these prices.

Source: Reuters

Wall Street analysts, on the other hand, has a buy recommendation for State Street with a median target price of $65.08, which represents limited upside potential.

Source: Reuters

Conclusion

State Street is facing multiple headwinds and limited growth opportunities. However, the interest rate environment will likely be supportive of net interest margin expansions in the future. Also, CapEx related to technological infrastructure developments will help the company stay competitive in the industry. There are no imminent threats that would impair the ability of State Street to maintain the quarterly dividend at the current rate of $0.52. Even though there’s only a slim chance for capital gains, income-oriented investors should find State Street shares attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.