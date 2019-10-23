Software AG: Surprisingly Strong Q3 Results - Easing Pressure On Q4

Software AG (OTC: SWDAF) [ETR: SOW] has released its full Q3 financial figures on October 22. The results were surprisingly strong, with both top line and bottom line considerably beating our expectations.

Following the results, the stock surged to €30 or 11% in intra-day trading while subsequently closing at €29.2 or +6%. We reckon the market was not expecting such strong results, as the management was very cautious about H2 '19 in its Q2 conference call. In fact, we believe investors have been expecting (including us) another set of disappointing results. During the conference call, the management confirmed salesforce restructuring in the US is still ongoing and should be largely finalized by the end of the year. Strong Q3 results eliminated our original concern about further profit warning.

Q3 sales growth beats our expectations at +7.2% y/y as classic DBP and Adabas & Natural is stronger than expected

Contrary to our expectations, Software AG recorded stronger than expected sales growth of 7.2% or 5% (fx adj.) with sales reaching €224m, which is clearly ahead of our €204m or -2.2% decline. This sales beat was mainly the result of two large deals in Adabas & Natural ("A&N") and classic Digital Business Platform ("DBP") businesses. However, the IoT segment has declined on both an annual and sequential basis, as Software AG failed to close some bigger deals in Q3, presumably coming into Q4.

Overall, 9M '19 top line growth amounted to 6% or 4% (fx adj.) vs. the estimated 2.3%. Based on a stronger set of results and according to management and the improving project pipeline, we revise our top line estimate to 3.6% from 2.4% for 2019. This implies a Q4 drop of -1.3%, which can be higher or lower depending on the closure of some large IoT deals.

Chart 1 Strong top line beat of 9.8% - not sustainable

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

DBP surprised with its recovery

The DBP segment (excl. IoT) surprised us with moderate growth of 3.7% or 1% (fx. adj.), while we were expecting a sales decline of -4.1%. The estimates beat is explained by 1) continued strong double-digit growth in EMEA as salesforce supported license growth, 2) large (license) deal with Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF), which will use webMethods' hybrid API to drive its digital transformation (amount of the deal is not disclosed), 3) North America showed positive developments, in particular in the field execution, however, saw continued deal slippage and still overall reduction in pipeline. According to management, the turnaround in North America is still in its early stages. However, they believe to be fully ready to roll out the sub-based model to their clients in early 2020.

Overall, 9M '19 sales were flat at €296.6m, however, on an FX adjusted basis declined by -2% vs. our estimate of -2.6%. We give the company the benefit of the doubt that it can finish the year at the high end of the guided range of -6% to 0% (confirmed). This prompts us to raise our full year growth assumption to 0% (flat) from -3.3%, implying flat sales development in Q4.

Chart 2 EMEA and large deal drives growth

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

IoT growth slides more than expected - pressure on Q4 increases

The IoT segment, being the key growth driver, delivers very disappointing results, with sales declining by -5.0% and only 47% growth in 9M '19 - well behind its guided range of 75% to 125% for 2019 (confirmed) and significantly missing our expectation of 32% and 64.9%, respectively. Such growth weakness was explained by large deals slipping into Q4. The management remains positive that those deals will be closed next quarter, giving them the confidence to confirm its guidance (e.g. 75% to 125%).

Management talked in length about the new logo acquisitions (70 new logos in Q3), however, the size was very low which couldn't compensate the slippage of a couple of larger deals.

Based on Q3 results and the overall growth dynamics, we see a very slim chance of getting to the mid-point of the guidance by year-end. We reduce our sales figure to €55m or an 8% cut to match the lower end of the guidance (e.g. 75%). However, it might be rather challenging to achieve it, as Q4 sales growth should be at least 133% - rather bullish.

Chart 3 IoT is challenged - pressure on Q4

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

Sales beat at A&N - guidance confirmed

We were surprised by the strong growth in the traditional business Adabas & Natural ("A&N"), with sales picking up to €62m or 18.6%/15% (fx. adj.). In 9M '19, sales were up by 13%/12% (fx. adj.) - way ahead of the guided range of -3% to +3% (confirmed) and estimated -6.7%/+5.2%. The sales beat was largely explained by one pull forward deal with one of the largest financial institutions in North America. The company didn't provide any information to the deal size, however, we reckon it should be around €10m, which will also explain the gap to our estimate.

Given this unexpectedly strong Q3, we raise our 2019 sales estimate to €224m corresponding to a 3% growth to match the upper end of the guidance. This, in turn, will imply a significant decline in sales in Q4 of -19%.

Chart 4 Adabas & Natural abnormal growth is driven by one pull forward deal

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

Strong profitability beat - not sustainable

The biggest surprise came from much better than expected profitability development. Adj. EBITA grew sharply to €68.4m by 7% translating into a 30.5% margin vs. our estimate of 24.5% and in line with the last year. In 9M '19, adj. EBITA margin improvement was less visible with 27.7% - roughly at the lower end of the guided range of 28%-30% (confirmed). The biggest margin boost came from Adabas & Natural, given its abnormally high sales growth. As a reminder, this segment has the highest segment margin with 70% vs. 30% in the Digital Business Platform segment. Adjusting for this large deal (see Adabas & Natural section), we estimate the margin would stand at 27.8%. This still beats our conservative estimate of 24.5%, as we expected North American restructuring to result in a much higher cost burden.

Overall, in the conference call, the management sounded confident in achieving the upper end of the guidance. Such a strong Q3 margin development eliminates our original concern about another profit warning, as based on our estimated 28% margin (lower-end), Q4 should deliver a 28.6% margin, which is highly feasible.

Once again, the management reminded us about a forthcoming business model shift in 2020, resulting in a margin dip of between 200bps to 300bps, assuming 1/2 of existing customers will convert that year. This is also in line with our margin assumptions going forward.

Chart 5 Strong Q3 eliminates the risk of a further profit warning

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

Conclusion

Overall, the results were quite strong with Adabas & Natural as well as classic the Digital Business Platform delivering solid results and significantly beating both our top and bottom line estimates. However, the key long-term driver - IoT segment showed very disappointing results, putting a lot of pressure on Q4 in order to deliver at least the lower end of the guidance. US restructuring is not over yet, however, the company remains hopeful that it will be ready to roll out subscription offerings to its US client next year.

In the long term, once Software AG restructured its North American business and migrated to SaaS, we see substantial value in the long term, as suggested by fundamental valuation (see "Software AG - Disastrous Stock Performance So Far - Fundamentally Undervalued").

