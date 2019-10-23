PALL Weekly: Expect More Upside As ETF Investors Refuse To Liquidate

Against this, we are confident that our October high forecast of $177.40 for PALL should be reached.

As ETF investors refuse to liquidate their holdings despite price strength and scrap supply is insufficient to satisfy demand conditions, PALL is due to move still higher in the near term.

The bullish market action of PALL comes in line with our expectations, as we believe that the inherently tight nature of the palladium market should continue to drive PALL higher.

PALL made an all-time high of $168.69 per share on October 16, having rallied by a little bit more than 4% since the start of the month.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which, we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

The bullish market action of PALL comes in line with our expectations, as we believe that the inherently tight nature of the palladium market should continue to drive palladium prices and thus PALL higher.

Although the noticeable appreciation in palladium spot prices is likely to lift the level of scrap supply, the physical market remains tight, which is further exacerbated by a lack of ETF liquidation as momentum-based investors continue to buy the metal. The tightness in the physical market is evident in the lease rates, which surged to double digits again.

Against this, we are confident that our October high forecast of $177.40 for PALL should be reached.

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut their net long exposure to Nymex palladium by ~41koz (2% of OI) over October 8-15, for the first time since August. Despite this, the palladium spot price rallied by 2.1% over the corresponding period. This suggests the presence of offsetting buying pressure elsewhere in the market, like in the physical market. This would be consistent with the lease rates surging to double digits again, a tangible sign of tight physical market conditions.

The net spec length has dropped by a small 54,900 oz or 2% of OI since the start of the year, in notable contrast with palladium for which non-commercials have lifted materially their net long exposure.

Implications for PALL: At 50% of OI, the net spec length in palladium remains well below its historical high of 73% of OI, suggesting plenty of room for additional speculative buying in favor of palladium in the months ahead. This could push palladium spot prices still higher in the rest of Q4, thereby lending support to PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors lifted their palladium holdings by a little bit more than 1 koz last week, marking a third straight week of net inflows.

The ongoing increase in ETF buying for palladium alongside higher palladium prices suggests that investors warrant an even firmer palladium spot price before delivering extra supply to the market.

We think that the recent wave of palladium ETF buying is driven by momentum-based trading strategies, which should push palladium prices further higher.

The increase in palladium scrap supply, driven by the notable appreciation in palladium prices, has failed to ease the tightness of the palladium market.

Implications for PALL: The recent increase in investment demand palladium should push palladium spot prices further higher, benefiting PALL.

Weak auto sales offset by higher PGM loading

The latest raft of global auto sales for September continues to disappoint. According to the LMC Automotive, worldwide auto sales dropped 2.7% YoY in September and 5.6% YoY in the first three quarters of 2019.

Source: LMC Automotive

In China (accounting for 24% of global autocatalyst demand for palladium in 2018), auto sales contracted by 6.2% YoY in September and a deeper 10.2% YoY over January-September. This compares with a 4.3% decline in 2018.

That said, we emphasize that the negative impact on weaker auto sales in China on autocatalyst demand is largely offset by an increase in PGM loadings as a result of stricter emissions legislation in the country.

According to a stress-test analysis conducted by Nornickel, even though global auto production was to contract by a significant 7.5% YoY in 2019, automotive demand would contract by just 0.2%.

Source: Nornickel

Encouragingly, LMC Automotive forecasts a decline in auto sales of just 2.1% this year compared to 2018 and a slight increase of 1% in 2020. To wit (from a recent statement last month):

At present, our Light Vehicle forecast for 2020 sees global sales, excluding China, flat year-on-year - include China and we are up by just under 1% to only 92 million units. That is expected to follow two years of contraction in the industry. The chances of this running into a third year are significant, however. Throw in an escalation of instability in the Middle East, or a more pronounced ramp-up of the US-China trade war and the possibility of global sales volumes falling for a third year running becomes more of a likelihood.

Implications for PALL: Because the decline in global auto sales is more than offset by the increase in PGM loadings as a result of stricter emissions legislation, automotive demand for palladium should remain resilient, underpinning tight refined market conditions. This is positive for the palladium spot price and PALL.

Closing thoughts

In line with our bullish expectations, PALL continues to establish fresh all-time highs this month, driven by the inherently tight nature of the palladium market. As ETF investors refuse to liquidate their holdings despite price strength and scrap supply is insufficient to satisfy demand conditions, the palladium spot price is due to move still higher in the near term.

In this context, we feel confident that our monthly high target of $177.40 per share for PALL should be reached.

