Novartis Looks To Expand Zolgensma's Marketing Reach With Latest Positive Data

Novartis (NVS) announced positive results from its phase 1/2 study using Zolgensma to treat patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Zolgensma has already been approved to treat SMA patients under the age of 2; however, this latest data is setting up the potential to treat older patients aged between 2 and 5. Zolgensma has been off to a good start with sales, but still has a lot of work to do in order to improve commercialization and uptake of the gene therapy. In addition, it has to navigate through Biogen (BIIB) and its partner Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) with their drug Spinraza for SMA. Having said that, an expanded approval for Zolgensma could eventually help in terms of increasing revenues.

New Data May Lead To Expanded Label

The latest positive results come from the phase 1/2 STRONG study, which is open-label. Patients in this study are given one intrathecal (IT) administration of Zolgensma (AVXS-101) in patients with SMA type 2 who have at least 3 copies of the SMN2 gene. On top of that, these patients are able to sit but can't stand or walk. What does intrathecal mean? Intrathecal injection means injecting into the subarachnoid space and is done so that the treatment can reach the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).

Those who took Zolgensma achieved a mean decrease of 5.9 points from baseline in HFMSE scores. This is very good news, because this is double of what is needed to be considered clinically meaningful. Such a decrease in points on this measure was observed up to about 9.3 months. It's kind of difficult to infer from points how this Hammer Functional Motor Scale for SMA Expanded (HFMSE) correlates to improvement. However, based on the scale, it is important to note that these patients were measured upon study entry at baseline. A mean decrease of 5.9 points as highlighted above means that there may have been several activities patients were able to do on their own without assistance after therapy. Such a score is used for both ambulatory and non-ambulatory patients. The main thing to note is that these results are early in the process. However, Zolgensma has already been approved by the FDA to treat children under 2 years of age. This latest data is the first step in proving that the gene therapy may be suitable to treat patients who are between the ages of 2 and 5. This will help expand the possible market opportunity.

Competitor

Zolgensma was the first FDA approved gene therapy product for the treatment of SMA, but it wasn't the first drug to be approved for treating the disease. Spinraza, which was developed by Biogen and its partner Ionis Pharmaceuticals, were the first to receive FDA approval for the treatment of children and adult patients with SMA. It was announced that Biogen generated $547 million in revenues for Spinraza in Q3 of 2019. In addition, it was revealed that the number of adult patients taking Spinraza grew by 8% from the prior quarter.

This is a good amount of sales, but Novartis had a strong full quarter of sales for Zolgensma. The most recently reported sales number was the first full quarter of sales for the gene therapy treatment for SMA patients. Sales of Zolgensma were $160 million for Q3 of 2019.

This is impressive for three reasons. The first reason is that analysts were only expecting sales of just north of $100 million. That was the first surprise. The second reason is because this is the most expensive drug, priced at $2.1 million. There was an expectation that there would be a lot of pushback on the price of the gene therapy. Surprisingly, the quarter came out strong for Novartis' Zolgensma. This was thanks in part to 30% coverage for those with medicaid and then about 90% of commercial payments. Not only is this good news, but the CEO Vas Narasimhan believes that such insurance coverage could improve in the coming quarters. The final reason is because this wasn't the entire population that could be penetrated. What do I mean by that? In essence, the goal is to increase the amount of patients that could be screened for SMA. The current penetration of newborns with SMA stands at only about between 25% and 30%.

Conclusion

The latest positive results obtained in the phase 1/2 study in patients with SMA means that Novartis has an opportunity to expand the market. Specifically, it can expand the label to include patients aged between 2 and 5. The risk with Zolgensma lies with respect to competition from Biogen and Ionis with Spinraza. However, as evidenced by the latest sales, Zolgensma seemed to have a strong start for its Q3 2019 report.

I will admit I thought the $2.1 million price tag would get pushback from several insurers. That didn't seem to happen. It appears as though coverage for insurance was strong and could possibly improve in the coming quarters. Even then, it's too early to say how things will shake up in the end in the SMA space. The reason why I make that claim is because both Novartis and Biogen/Ionis are advancing updated labels for this disease. SMA has several subpopulations to it. In essence, there are SMA types 1-4 . Each type of SMA correlates in a way with a certain age group. For instance, those patients at birth or infancy have SMA type 1. The ability for Novartis to expand the label and include more patients will be important. That's why I believe Novartis is in good shape when it comes to its SMA program with Zolgensma.

