Bluestone Resources: An Overlooked Gem

Bluestone Resources (OTCQB:BBSRF) is an underfollowed advanced-stage gold mine developer. The company has completed a very promising feasibility study, the mine construction is fully permitted, and the financing package is being finalized, with construction expected to start next year. Despite of it, the market capitalization of the company is only $75 million, the share price is even lower than one year ago when the gold price was significantly lower, there are no articles focused directly on Bluestone Resources here on Seeking Alpha, and the number of followers is only 138. Bluestone Resources is an overlooked gem.

Data by YCharts

The Cerro Blanco Gold Project

The Cerro Blanco Gold Project is located in south-eastern Guatemala, approximately 100 kilometers to the east of Guatemala City, the capital of Guatemala, and 50 kilometers to the east of the Escobal gold mine operated by Pan American Silver (PAAS).

The project contains measured & indicated resources of 1.2 million toz gold and 4.5 million toz silver. The inferred resources include further 360,000 toz gold and 1 million toz silver. A substantial portion of measured & indicated resources is included in reserves that contain 940,000 toz gold and 3.57 million toz silver. The reserve grades are very good, 8.5 g/t gold and 32.2 g/t silver.

Source: Bluestone Resources

However, this is not the end. The target of the current drill campaign is to convert the inferred resources into measured & indicated resources and possibly also to expand the reserves. And as shown in the picture below, multiple gold interceptions were made outside the current resource area, which shows the potential to expand the resources further in the future.

Source: Bluestone Resources

Cerro Blanco is a brownfield project. The previous owner, Goldcorp (GG), invested around $170 million to build the portals, declines, and 3 kilometers of underground workings, before it sold the project to Bluestone, back in 2017. As a bonus, the project is also fully permitted, which further reduces the development costs as well as the development schedule. Only 18 months after the acquisition of the project, Bluestone completed the feasibility study.

The mine should be able to reach an average annual production of 112,750 toz gold and 378,875 toz silver per year, at an AISC of $579/toz gold, over the initial 8-year mine life. However, over the first two years, the production should average 147,000 toz gold and 579,000 toz silver. The pre-production CAPEX is estimated at $196 million, including a $23 million contingency. At a base-case gold price of $1,250/toz and silver price of $18/toz, the after-tax NPV (5%) equals $241 million and the after-tax IRR equals 34%. However, at the current gold price of approximately $1,500/toz, the after-tax NPV (5%) equals $392 million and the after-tax IRR equals 49%. At the current gold price, also the payback period should be extremely short, only 1.6 years.

Source: Bluestone Resources

The feasibility study looks very good. Due to the existing mine workings and some other facilities, the pre-production capital is very reasonable. The AISC estimate looks very good as well. If Bluestone really manages to produce gold at an AISC around $600/toz, it will rank among the lowest-cost gold producers. Also, the payback period (2.1 years at a gold price of $1,250/toz and 1.6 years at a gold price of $1,500/toz) and IRR are very attractive, which should make the project financing much easier. Moreover, the economics of the project have the potential to improve further. Not only is Bluestone working on converting the inferred resources into a higher category, but the company is also evaluating some ore-sorting methods:

Preliminary test work in evaluating the potential of using ore sorting technologies was very successful and highlighted an opportunity as a cost-effective method to help reduce potential dilution and enhance the production profile by allowing new areas of the orebody to be economically mined.

An updated resource estimate and an updated feasibility study are expected in late 2019/early 2020.

The Mita Geothermal Project

Cerro Blanco is not Bluestone's only interesting project. It owns also the Mite Geothermal Project. This project is located in the same area, and approximately $60 million have been already expended on drilling 19 geothermal wells and on preparing a positive feasibility study. There is a geothermal reservoir 2,000-3,000 meters beneath the Mite property, situated to the east of Cerro Blanco. Goldcorp prepared a feasibility study back in 2013. The study envisions a 50 MW geothermal plant. Bluestone holds a license to operate it for 50 years, and it is considering the potential synergies with the Cerro Blanco Gold Project right now. If Bluestone decides to move the project forward, it should be able not only to cover the Cerro Blanco Mine energy needs but also to generate surplus energy that should be delivered to the Guatemala national grid.

The problem is financing. I was unable to find the 2013 feasibility study. However, according to the Geothermal Energy Association:

According to studies, an economically competitive geothermal power plant can cost as low as $3,400 per kilowatt installed.

It means that a 50 MW plant should cost at least $170 million. This is why Bluestone is considering a staged development. The first stage plant would be probably relatively small, big enough to cover the energy needs of the mine but not big enough to generate any substantial volumes of electricity for delivery to the national grid. However, developing the full capacity of 50 MW could be quite lucrative, given that Guatemala is one of the countries with the highest electricity prices, as shown in the chart below that presents the electricity prices for households, in USD/kWh, as of March 2019.

Source: globalpetrolprices.com

The electricity price of $0.25/kWh includes the cost of electricity, as well as distribution and taxes. However, according to the Geothermal Energy Association, a 50 MW geothermal plant should have production costs around $0.09/kWh, which should leave an interesting profit margin for the Mita Project.

The risks

The mine is fully permitted and its economics look very good, with an after-tax NPV (5%) of almost $400 million at the current gold price. Despite of it, the market capitalization of the company equals only $75 million. There seem to be two main issues that keep on holding the valuation of Bluestone Resources so low. The shape of the financing package and the jurisdiction risk.

The financing package still hasn't been completed. As of September 3, Bluestone held cash of $9 million, and it was debt-free. The pre-production CAPEX is estimated at $196 million. If everything goes well, first gold could be poured before the end of 2021, or approximately in 2 years' time. It is reasonable to expect that Bluestone will have to raise around $220 million in order to finance not only the mine construction but also other activities of the company. The financing package will most probably involve a combination of debt, gold/silver stream sale and equity financing. It is possible to assume that debt could create approximately 50-60% of the package, with stream and equity financing covering the remaining 20-25% each.

For example, back in August, Pure Gold (OTCPK:LRTNF) that needed to cover an initial CAPEX of C$95 million, secured a financing package consisting of a C$65 million credit facility and a C$25 million callable gold stream. However, Pure Gold made a C$45 million equity financing that was not officially a part of the financing package, only one month earlier. The cash buffer probably persuaded the creditors to provide a debt covering almost 70% of Pure Gold's CAPEX needs. It means that investors should be prepared that also Bluestone will have to undergo a painful share dilution. At the current share price, it would probably range from 70% (if there is a debt covering 50% of the financing needs and a stream sale covering another 25%) to 140% (if there is only a debt covering 50% of the financing needs). However, a 140% share dilution is probably the worst-case scenario. Bluestone Resources has strong backing. The Trust of the Lundin Family owns 34% of the company. The Lundin family has major interests in companies such as Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF), Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNY), Lundin Gold (OTCPK:FTMNF) or Denison Mines (DNN). Another 15% of Bluestone is owned by CD Capital and Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) owns a 4% stake. The question is when the financing package will be completed, not if.

Although a significant share dilution is not good, there should be still a lot of upside left, even if the share count grows by 140%. A bigger problem is probably the jurisdiction risk. The Cerro Blanco Project is located in Guatemala. Guatemala is a small central-American country. It has its own problems. However, it is relatively secure. As can be seen in the map below, the U.S. Department of State rates it as one of the more secure countries in the region, more secure than Honduras or even Mexico.

Source: U.S. Department of State

However, some investors may be afraid of Guatemala due to the dispute between Pan American Silver (or Tahoe Resources before it got acquired by Pan American Silver) and the local indigenous groups, that resulted in the suspension of the third-largest silver mine in the world, the Escobal mine. Guatemala's constitutional court recently decided to suspend numerous mining and hydroelectric projects, as the Guatemalan government failed to consult affected indigenous groups adequately. However, Bluestone's permits are still valid. Moreover, the project seems to have the support of the local community living in the nearby city of Asuncion Mita.

The upside potential

The current market capitalization of Bluestone Resources is $75 million. As the company has no debt and it held cash of $9 million as of early September, the enterprise value should be slightly less than $70 million, right now. The Cerro Blanco Gold project has an after-tax NPV (5%) of $392 million at the current gold price. As can be seen, the gap between the market value of the company and NPV of the project is huge. Even after accounting for a significant share dilution, the upside is still in triple digits.

The average annual production of the mine is projected at 112,750 toz gold at an AISC of $579/toz. When conservatively assuming that the actual production will be 110,000 toz gold at an AISC of $700/toz, at a gold price of $1,400/toz (the market price is $1,490/toz right now), the mine should be able to generate free cash flow of $77 million per year. Today, a typical gold miner has a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio over 9. The data of Gurufocus show that Leagold Mining (OTCQX:LMCNF) stands at 9.18, B2Gold (BTG) at 9.16, Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF) at 10.43, Pretium Resources (PVG) even at 15.38, etc. Given that Bluestone will be a smaller gold producer, moreover, it will be operating in Guatemala, it is reasonable to use a lower multiplier. However, even at a very conservative price-to-free-cash-flow of 5, the market capitalization of the company should be around $385 million. In the case of the previously mentioned worst-case scenario of a 140% share dilution, the share count would grow approximately to 200 million. It means that the resulting very conservative price target is $1.92 per share. However, it is important to note that this calculation doesn't take into account the geothermal project. The problem is that the potential value of the geothermal project is hard to estimate, due to the lack of available information. But it should push the price target well above $2.

Conclusion

Bluestone Resources is a company that is being overlooked despite of its high potential. The Cerro Blanco Gold Project is very promising, it has very good economics, the pre-production costs are reasonable, it is fully permitted and its AISC should belong to the lowest in the industry. Moreover, the company has a strong institutional backing, and it owns also the Mita Geothermal Project that should be able to provide some additional value. The main problem of the company is the jurisdiction risk, as both the projects are located in Guatemala. Guatemala is a Central American country that doesn't have a good reputation among investors, although it is safer and more stable than many countries in the region, including Mexico.

The calculations show that, under some very conservative assumptions, Bluestone offers a more than 100% upside potential that should be realized over the next 2 years, as the Cerro Blanco mine will probably reach production in H2 2021. This estimate doesn't take into account potential further exploration successes, gold price growth or the potential value of the geothermal project. But there are also some near-term catalysts, including the updated resource estimates and feasibility study (late 2019/early 2020) and completion of the financing package (the company promises it by the end of 2019, but I wouldn't be surprised by a slight delay to Q1 2020). Especially if the financing package turns out to contain only limited share dilution, the share price should experience some quick gains.

I believe that the upside potential of Bluestone Resources clearly outweighs the potential risks. Bluestone Resources is one of the most promising development-stage gold companies on the market. And definitely one of the most overlooked ones.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBSRF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.