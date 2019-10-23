Clovis Oncology: Debating On Doubling Down Or Ditching

The market has pummeled the share price to a deep discount. Now I have to decide to either double-down or potentially ditch on my CLVS position.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) has already turned out to be a red investment and the falling knife is cutting deeper. Despite the value of the company’s pipeline and potential for revenue growth, the market continues to punish the stock for the company’s previous and recent blunders. Now, I am debating whether to double-down or sell my speculative CLVS position.

I intend to provide my views on some of the recent updates and why I am not a happy bag holder. Ultimately, I reveal if I am going to add to or sell my CLVS position.

(Source)

Disappointed Bag Holder

I started a speculative position in CLVS for a quick trade with the potential to keep a very small amount to start a long-term position. Unfortunately, Clovis decided to throw a huge monkey wrench into the works and wreck my plans. Although the stock was already experiencing some strong selling pressure, it really kicked up when the company announced they were entering a global licensing and collaboration agreement with 3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH to develop targeted radiopharmaceutical drugs and diagnostics.

Figure 1: 3B Pharmaceuticals Pipeline (Source: 3BP)

Clovis and 3B Pharmaceuticals expect to focus on a peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy “PTRT” and imaging agent targeting fibroblast activation protein alpha “FAP”. Clovis will head the clinical trials and has global rights, apart from Europe. In addition, both companies have agreed to have a discovery program to generate three supplementary targets. Clovis will pay roughly $12M upfront, along with milestone payments and single-to-double-digit royalties.

I would say my first reaction was confusion followed by feeling defeated. Although I had only been a CLVS shareholder for about a month, I felt the company had sent a signal they were going to decimate shareholder value at breakneck speed. Instead of focusing on Rubraca’s commercialization and pipeline programs, the company went out and decided to sign a deal to get a new pipeline candidate, CLVS-2286 (Figure 2). Not only is this a new endeavor … but I can’t find the synergy with the current pipeline. Yes, the 3B partnership is for oncology indications but radiopharmaceuticals and oral small molecule inhibitors don’t go hand-in-hand. I tried to rationalize the decision but the only thing I could come up was that it was a good deal. Perhaps it was too good of a price to let it drift by.

Figure 2: CLVS-2286 (Source: CLVS)

Regrettably, the agreement sent a strong signal to the market and current shareholders that the company wasn’t looking to sell anytime soon. Although the company could be in the middle of ongoing discussions with potential suitors, I feel as if the 3B deal revealed the company is attempting to become a diversified oncology company. Unfortunately, part of my investment thesis was based on the company being able to focus on Rubraca and find a way to establish multiple partnerships in various oncology indications. So, now I am a bag holder of a small-cap biotech that is deciding to diversify their pipeline while they struggle to optimize their flagship product … great.

It is important to note that I didn’t decide to invest in Clovis because I was convinced it was going to be acquired; I invested in Clovis because the market expects the company to be acquired. Essentially, I was relying on the enduring belief Clovis would get acquired to generate a resurgence in the share price. Sadly, I believe the 3B deal has taken that card right out of my deck. I feel as if CLVS will no longer have that “acquisition target” bounce or support that it used to.

Double-Down or Ditch

Now, I have to decide to either average down or sell my shares and never look back. If you went on my analysis in the previous section, you would think I would have sold the moment the company announced the 3B deal. However, the chart’s technical analysis and valuations have me debating on buying the fear.

Looking at the daily chart (Figure 3), we can see that enduring share price depreciation as the company continues to report disappointing earnings along with a high cash-burn.

Figure 3: CLVS Daily (Source: Trendspider)

But, the hourly chart (Figure 4) shows a potential break of this near-term downtrend.

Figure 4: CLVS Hourly (Source: Trendspider)

Despite, a recent downgrade from a Street analyst, I believe the market will begin to acknowledge the stock is currently undervalued (Figure 5).

Figure 5: CLVS Valuation Grades (Source: Seeking Alpha)

I understand Clovis has had a hard time with commercialization and the debt is concerning, but it is hard to pass by the current market valuation. The company’s market cap is roughly $182M, yet, the Street expects the company to record about $140M in revenue this year. Looking ahead, these estimates only improve over the next eight years with the company eventually crossing $1B in revenue (Figure 6).

Figure 6: CLVS Revenue Estimates (Source: CLVS)

Indeed, these are just revenue estimates but the company should still experience revenue growth in the coming years; especially if the company can get Rubraca's prostate indication approved next year. For me, it is hard to pass by a company who recently became a commercial-stage company and has a 1.48x price-to-sales.

What’s My Decision? I think I am going to go with double-down. Admittedly, I didn’t commit to a large starter position, so doubling-down isn’t a huge commitment.

Conclusion

I decided to “catch the falling knife” but the CLVS knife has continued to fall and so has my equity value. The market continues to punish the ticker for not finding a commercial partner in the U.S., weak launch numbers, executing financial deals, and expanding the pipeline through in-licensing agreements. Clovis was expected to be acquired for a premium price but now the management has removed that prospect or hope. Clovis appears to be attempting to become a small-cap oncology company that is committed to going-it-alone in commercialization. As a result, many investors have jumped ship, but I believe there is still some value remaining onboard. I am going to ride on the CLVS ship a bit longer and I looking to double-down before year-end. I suspect CLVS will see some strong selling pressure as we closeout 2019 due to tax selling. Therefore, I will hold off on adding to my position until the final days of 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.