CEO Jilts ServiceNow; Boeing And Texas Instruments Disappoint; Several Other Interesting Trades

Don't read the terrible news at TXN as fact, use CAT as the key to the cycle bottoming. Other chips are doing great. Also, SNAP is snapping and it is a buy, but not a trade.

After really giving McDermott a hearing, I am supportive of him. I saw real excitement, confidence and strategy in his interview this morning. He can grow NOW.

No One Can Blame Donahoe for abandoning ServiceNow for Nike. What now?

Nike (NKE) Chairman and CEO Mark Parker will be replaced by ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) CEO John Donahoe, who is currently on the athletic footwear and apparel maker’s board of directors. Let's leave aside any moral judgment of a CEO leaving a perfectly good growth darling for Nike. Who could refuse the prestige and ease such a company can provide.

It was widely known that NOW demands a 24/7 level of devotion because of the torrid growth pace. The founder was known to have a bed in his office because of the time demand in growing the business. Perhaps the pace was wearing him down, and frankly, Nike is a global brand. The siren-song would be too much for anyone to turn down. However, the market took it differently. The market viewed it as abandoning a sinking ship, at least at first. Let's put that past us and look at what is before us.

ServiceNow will replace Donahoe with former SAP CEO Bill McDermott. Let's be frank, SAP (NYSE:SAP) started out as a staid German-based software application company for the mainframe. Under McDermott, SAP's market cap rose from $39B to $160B. SAP grew $20 billion of cloud-based business in that time as well. No slouch NOW rose 160% under Donahoe.

In conjunction with the bombshell announcement, NOW provided preliminary third-quarter results and full-year guidance. The company reported $885.8 million in revenue for the quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been looking for $885.0 million. ServiceNow said it expects $3.240 billion to $3.245 billion in subscription revenue for all of 2019. The midpoint of that range is below the $3.253 billion FactSet consensus estimate.

Bill McDermott interviews well on CNBC

Please note that the following text is a paraphrase from an interview on CNBC. I tried my best to capture the conversation. I am putting the below in quotes, but it's not a pure quote. Some text may have been rearranged for readability -

"NOW is a "cloud-first" company, no major acquisitions necessary here, we have the highest customer retention rates in the IT industry. We want to organically grow our functionality. Born in the cloud with great extensibility, we want to keep our fully integrated platform. Only small tuck-ins, if any acquisitions at all.

CNBC: How do NOW's prospects relate to the difficulty Workday (WDAY) talked about during its investor day?

WDAY is a different type of service, it is a vertical (HR) WDAY might see some headwinds. We (NOW) are a horizontal application and don't see any turbulence ahead. NOW financially is doing well, steady as you go the pipelines are supportive of the current growth path. NOW is a horizontal enterprise application for productivity.

NOW is at the center of digital transformation, we can expand by industry and geographically, and this platform is a collaborative platform for other applications. It can address IT, Customer, Human Capital management. I will kick this growth into high-gear".

My Take: I will be honest, I was always put off by McDermott's tinted glasses, and not being able to see his eyes. I felt like the '80s should call and ask for its fashion faux pas back. To me, it took some humanity away, like the cyborg/human "Mentat" from the Dune novels and I just instinctively felt distrust.

All that prejudice dissolved this morning by the real excitement and emotion exhibited by McDermott, and I felt a tinge of shame judging the man just because he probably has some sensitivity to light. This is a man who knows what he wants to accomplish with NOW, and totally confident AND very excited that he can take it to the next level.

NOW is a buy. As of this writing, it has already recovered much of the losses from last night when I believe NOW was below $200. It opened at $213 and is now trading at $221. I expect NOW to recover completely, so if you want a trade, this is it.

Texas Instruments earnings debacle, Caterpillar surprises no one with its rotten earnings

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) really let us down. This is a name that has been a reliable grower month-in, month-out. Its strength relied on the electronification of industry & machinery. This has been a secular trend that everyone thought would continue without a falloff. However, it seems that it is vulnerable to the industrial cycle now. Until recently, the need to integrate computing to machinery was so great that it overshadowed the boom-bust of cyclical businesses. TXN is involved in all aspects of IoT, from autos to every piece of heavy equipment. It will be interesting to see if there is a read-through with NXP (NXPI) which also is heavily involved with industrial and IoT.

Caterpillar (CAT) related to it is because TXN is now tied to industrial as CAT is. Look how the market is treating CAT, as opposed to TXN. CAT gave a terrible earnings report and the stock is essentially flat. What I am seeing here is that the market perceives that we are at the bottom of the industrial cycle. So in spite of the terrible results, the market yawns. With TXN, the market was taken by surprise; however, I see these two results connected to the industrial cycle. CAT is telling us that we are bottoming in this cycle, and as we saw with other industrial companies that have turned in better results, TXN is likely seeing the bottom as well. I think TXN is a good long-term investment. I don't see TXN as a trade.

Please don't read TXN's poor earnings performance onto other chips. Read Teradyne's instead

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are holding up very well by the market. I think this is very exciting. I think overall Chips are a good ground for trading and speculating. Teradyne (TER) is a chip-testing company that reported this morning. Look at the great results for memory chips... Memory Test shipments grew 23% sequentially on Flash demand, Semiconductor Test demand for 5G infrastructure remained strong. Tellingly, Industrial Automation revenue is up only 4% from Q3'18. MU and AMD are a buy. Also, Skyworks (SWKS), Qorvo (QRVO), and Broadcom (AVGO) should be growing for the 5G area.

Boeing's terrible earnings, takes a hit on cash flow. It is still a pound-the-table Buy

In the pre-market, Boeing (NYSE:BA) fell into the $320s but once again found support above $325. BA is now trading up this morning. Why? Because BA confirmed that at least one regulator will have the Max flying this quarter (read FAA). I said BA was a pound-the-table buy yesterday, now it's a double-fisted pound-the-table buy!

Kevin McAllister falls on his sword instead of Muilenburg

I called for CEO Dennis Muilenburg to resign, instead Boeing is removing Kevin McAllister.

Boeing named long-time executive Stan Deal to take over the Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) unit and turned the reins of the company’s largest business over to a seasoned leader with significant supply chain and customer support experience. The move, announced Oct. 22 and effective immediately, puts Deal in charge of a wobbly business that has two of its major programs, the MAX and 777X, in severe turbulence.

I think that Muilenburg's head is still on the chopping block and a lot is riding on his testimony to Congress next week. Barring any bombshells, if BA dips going into that meeting, it might be another opportunity to buy BA. I maintain that BA heads towards $390 in the next few months if not sooner.

SNAP Snaps

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was a wild ride after-hours today. They were down 9% after an earnings beat. During trading hours, the stock market is being more rational, and right now it's down about 2.5%. They reported 210 million daily active users versus the estimated 206.1 million.

SNAP is a unique asset that is once again growing DAUs every quarter by the millions. And they have a special cohort, 90% of 14- to 22-year-olds are Snapchat users. This is the most difficult group to reach.

As SNAP improves its ad serving and continues to grow DAUs, I think that SNAP will go back to old highs and higher. I think SNAP is an interesting speculation, and I believe that politicians that want to motivate young voters to register and vote will boost revenues as well.

SNAP is a buy on any weakness for a trade and longer-term speculation. Bank of America upgraded it Friday with a 31% upside PT of $18, and that is good enough for me. JPMorgan also upgraded SNAP just this morning after the earnings report, that should be good enough for you. I see SNAP as a speculation (as I define it).

Zuckerberg is testifying to Congress today

One would imagine that the stock would be down hard. Confoundingly to the beginner, FB is up nicely this morning. The trading adage "Buy on the rumor, sell on the fact" applies. Everyone who knew about the congressional testimony already sold. A trader should buy FB and make some fast money.

Blackstone is a good long-term investment

Blackstone (BX) – The private-equity firm reported distributable earnings per share of 58 cents, 5 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in above analysts’ forecasts as well. Fee-related earnings were up 27% from a year ago and assets under management grew by 21%.

The trades for today are BA, SNAP, NOW and FB. I would express BA and FB as call option trades. I would accumulate NOW and SNAP in equities.

