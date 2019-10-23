MGM: Attractive Deals By An Attractive Name

On SOTP valuations and assigning conservative multiples to the different parts of the MGM business, I arrive at a fair value 30% above the current trading price.

MGM’s sale-leaseback of Bellagio and the sale of Circus Circus are the first steps towards an asset-light model.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has taken its first steps towards an asset-light approach with the sale-leaseback of Bellagio and the sale of Circus Circus. The transaction fetches MGM a combined net $4.3B allowing the company to deleverage its balance sheet towards its stated 2020 goal of 1x domestic operating net leverage. The deal multiples for both these transactions are at the upper end of the range of recent gaming transactions and has the potential to re-rate the assets of the higher-end strip assets. From an SOTP perspective, assigning conservative target multiples, I believe the fair value for MGM is 30% above where shares currently trade. I am bullish on the name overall.

Transaction Overview

MGM announced two deals – 1) the proposed sale of Bellagio real estate into a JV that is majority-owned by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) and 2) proposed sale of Circus Circus to an affiliate of the owner of Treasure Island. The deals will allow MGM to deleverage its balance sheet and move towards the asset-light strategy that it announced in the 2Q18 earnings call.

The math works as below:

The Bellagio real estate sale-leaseback transaction fetches MGM $4.2B in cash and a 5% stake in the JV (that is worth $50M) with the BREIT owning the remaining 95%. The transaction is valued at 17.3x of the initial rent (which stands at $245M) and an implied cap rate of 5.8%, which is lower than the other recent gaming transactions with REITs. According to Paul Salem, chairman of MGM’s real estate committee of the company’s board of directors, the current transaction multiple is one of the highest ever paid for a Las Vegas property.This may well re-rate the multiples of higher-end strip assets generally. The 17.3x multiple is also at the upper end of a typical REIT transaction and hence, is well received. MGM will also guarantee $3B of JV debt as per the latest filing.

MGM is also selling Circus Circus Las Vegas and its surrounding land to Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin for $825M. The proceeds of this sale will be received in two parts - $662.5M in cash and the remaining $162.5M from a note that is due in 2024.

On a gross basis, MGM will receive proceeds of $5.025B (excluding 5% JV stake), which amounts to ~$4.3B worth of net proceeds post $725M worth of tax leakage. This will allow MGM to de-lever its balance sheet towards its 2020 targeted multiple of 1x domestic operating net leverage. This is the first step for MGM towards its asset-light strategy. Post this sale (that is expected to close by 4Q19), the company still owns MGM Grand, MGM Springfield, 50% stake in City Center, and a 68% ownership of MGP. MGM Grand is the last remaining wholly-owned Las Vegas strip in its portfolio of assets and the easiest to monetize without approvals from any JV owners, which is likely in the City Center assets.

From a free cash flow perspective, the deal is largely neutral to slightly negative as MGM will lose OCF of $307M ($245M in rent from Bellagio and $62M EBITDA from the Circus Circus property) but offset by the refinancing of $4.3B of bank debt/high coupon notes. The weighted average cost of debt of the outstanding notes stands at 6.18%, which equates to an interest saving of $265M.

Debt Breakup $M Senior Credit Facility 1060 5.25% Sr Notes due 03/31/2020 267 6.75% Sr Notes due 10/01/2020 361 6.625% Sr Notes due 12/15/2021 1250 7.75% Sr Notes due 03/15/2022 1000 6.00% Sr Notes due 03/15/2023 1250 5.75% Sr Notes due 06/15/2025 1000 4.625% Sr Notes due 09/01/2026 500 5.5% Sr Notes due 04/15/2027 1000 7.00% Debentures due 2036 1 7689

Source: Company Data

However, the deleveraging allows MGM flexibility to allocate more capital towards possible share buybacks, which is positive from a potential FCF/sh perspective.

Valuation

MGM valuation is calculated as a sum of parts.

A breakdown of the valuation assumptions are as follows:

Premium assets - Las Vegas assets (MGM Grand and City Center), MGM China and MGP stake is valued at 10.6x 2020E EBITDA

Other assets at a very conservative 6.5x multiple

SOTP Metric $M Multiple (X) Shareholding Value (M) MGM Grand 2020E EBITDA 320 10.6 100% 3392 MGM Springfield 2020E EBITDA 60 6.5 100% 390 Operating Company 2020E EBITDA 1150 6.5 100% 7475 City Center 2020E EBITDA 400 10.6 50% 2120 Other EBITDA (JV Fee etc) 50 6.5 100% 325 Corporate Expense -310 6.5 100% -2015 Total Enterprise Value 11687 Less Year-End Net Debt -1900 Additions MGM China 10.6 56% 3400 MGP 10.6 68% 6200 BREIT Stake 95 Total Equity Value 19482 Shares Outstanding 533 Value per share 36.6 Current Price 27.9 Up/Downside 31%

Source: Author, Company Data

Conclusion

In sum, based on a SOTP valuation of the business, where I value the premium Las Vegas, MGM China and MGP assets at 10.6x and all other assets at a conservative 6.5x 2020E EBITDA numbers, the derived fair value per share stands at $36.6. This is 31% higher than the current trading value of $27.9. Thus, I am decidedly bullish on MGM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.