Assessing If Symantec Can Turn The Corner

Many investors are dubious about the technical analysis approach. There is definitely some validity in this line of thinking in my opinion. Professional traders, for example, normally only use technical analysis to time entry and exits. They use tools such as a broken trend-line or a daily or weekly swing high or low in order to time entries.

In saying all of the above though, we believe that a stock's technicals at any given time are the result of the company's respective fundamentals be they positive or negative. Suffice it to say, when a company's stock is going up, it means its fundamentals are improving. When a company's stock is going down, it means its respective fundamentals are deteriorating.

Symantec Corporation (SYMC) came across a scan we ran where the objective was to look for companies experiencing negative growth. Symantec's top line has dropped by almost 7% per year on average over the past 5 years whereas its operating profit has dropped by a whopping 15%

In saying this, when we go to the chart of Symantec, it is very easy to see the company's story the way you want to see it. This many times is the problem with TA. You end up seeing what you essentially want to see.

For example at present, one could easily make the argument that Symantec shares are currently undergoing a descending triangle pattern (bearish) which is part of an overall double top pattern (bearish). As mentioned, growth has been absent and projections are flat at best over the next few years.

However, to back up our TA assumptions, it is always beneficial to go through the firm's financials to see how they have been trending. For example, Symantec pays out a dividend of $0.30 per share. This equates to a dividend yield of around 1.3%. Firstly, let's see how the key financial metrics of the dividend have been trending to see if Symantec is in a strong position at present or not.

Firstly, the cash flow statement actually looks solid with respect to the viability of the current dividend. Free cash flow over the past four quarters comes in at $1.27 billion whereas the dividend payment comes in at $208 million. This gives us a payout ratio of 16% which is ultra low and encouraging. When we look at the history of the dividend, we can see that the payout was actually cut in half a few years back from $0.60 per share to $0.30 per share. Back in March 2017, Symantec posted a negative net profit of $107 million for that fiscal year. This led the firm to cut its dividend and we have been at that level ever since.

We then to go the income statement to see how much money the firm has been making. The worrying trend on the income statement is that gross margins have been falling which is obviously going to put pressure on management for more revenue growth. Furthermore, the interest expense on the firm's debt is pretty sizable and is eating up a good portion of the firm's operating profit.

On the balance sheet, we can see that although long-term debt has dropped under $4 billion, shareholder equity continues to fall ($5.25 billion). The combination of higher short-term debt along with a decreasing cash balance has resulted in the current ratio (0.71) not being this low for many a year. Further, the amount of goodwill and intangibles (as a percentage of assets) is alarming in our opinion. Both goodwill and intangibles make up 69% of the firm's assets which is far too high and increases downside risk in our opinion.

Therefore, to sum up, we believe the line in the sand for Symantec Corporation is first around the $23 per share level and then the $20 level. Let's see what the next of the trading week brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SYMC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.