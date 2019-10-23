Electronic Arts: The Bullish Case

Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ:EA) expertise and solid financials will give it the flexibility to ride the tailwinds in the video gaming market. Its ability to introduce new games, due to its market leadership and superior expertise, means the company won't be left behind as more competitors enter the video gaming space. The success of games like FIFA, NFL, Plant versus Zombies, and The Sims, in addition to new games such as Anthem, Apex Legends, and the much anticipated Star Wars, will help EA ride the tailwinds of new trends such as live services, free-to-play, mobile gaming, digital subscription, and e-Sports. Uncertainty about the future is still baked into the current price, and there is a strong possibility of multiple expansion as sentiments improve in the coming quarters.

Demand/Market Overview

In 2018, alone, the video-game industry saw a profit of over $134.9 billion. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ring, global box-office revenue for cinema amounted to a relatively paltry $41.1 billion, and music global revenue totaled at $19.1 billion. - Talk markets

Gamers are deriving more satisfaction and spending more time playing video games. This is easy to understand as the cost of gaming consoles become cheaper while the invention of the smartphone has expanded the market size of the industry due to the proliferation of mobile games. Also, games are incentivized to consume a lot of time. The industry has also witnessed new trends in growing digital downloads, digital subscriptions, free-to-play games, live services, and e-Sports.

EA is poised for a resurgence due to a slew of the promising console and PC games it will release in 2020, which mostly capitalize on the new gaming trends listed above. Already, EA has three games in NPD's list of best-selling games in September 2019 and two games in the list of best-selling games year till date. The only publisher with more spots in the best-selling list is Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Business/Financials

Management is upbeat and confident about giving core EA fans a reason to stick with EA's top titles. For example, after the release of Apex Legends, the company is now planning to expand it to China and make it available on mobile.

The company is set to release Madden NFL 20, and management is optimistic about it. Engagement on FIFA has been strong. The company is adding new engagement features to FIFA Team. The company is also confident about titles like Sims, Plants versus Zombies by adding new features and challenges.

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha)

Revenue growth is accelerating again. Gross and operating margins haven't improved in recent quarters after they declined in 2019. The company is experiencing more growth in digital sales versus physical packages. Also, digital subscriptions are driving new bookings on PCs/Consoles. The company is expecting a one-time tax benefit of $1.6 million in 2020. This will strongly boost EPS.

Cash flow from operations is increasing, as well. FCF % of revenue has improved over the years. This has been driven by improving net income margins and working capital. Cash flow from investing activities has been driven by steady growth in CAPEX and investment in marketable securities. Cash flow from financing activities is more of a function of share buyback.

Overall, it seems management has mastered the art of generating value for shareholders, though, going forward, I will like to see management invest in the acquisition of smaller publishers with promising content, especially in mobile games.

In terms of the latest gaming trends, EA doesn't have any top-ranked game in eSports. According to Roundhill, FIFA and Apex Legends remain a tier-3 esports game in terms of viewership and prize money. EA is also trying to improve on mobile, according to the last earnings call, given that mobile bookings were down 17% y/y due to aging titles. From the call:

but it's also extraordinarily competitive and it's very tough and we've seen a lot of large-scale mobile games and mobile companies in pretty serious decline over the last 6 to 12 months. We have a mobile business that still has an operating contribution of 40%. So it's very, very profitable as a mobile business. And we've held on to that and we feel very good about that.

Macro/Competitors

There is strong competition in the gaming industry, and the success of any individual release rests on the feedback from fans. It's a hit or miss treatment in the gaming world. The recent success and popularity of Fortnite by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) have seen EA lose some of its target audience to the competition. Earlier in the year, management cited competition as the reason for the missed revenue results that sent stocks tumbling down:

EA's Chief Executive Andrew Wilson said heightened competition in the gaming space dented the company's sales during the quarter. Gaming companies are seeing a particular threat from free-to-play games like the wildly popular "Fortnite."

Also, there have been some doubts about the success of some of its recent games. Apex Legends was reported to have performed well when it debuted. However, recent reports suggest that this might have been driven by promotions. It currently stands in 11th place in Newzoo's ranking for the most popular PC games in September.

Investor's Sentiments/Valuation

Due to the volatility inherent in the gaming space, investors shouldn't hesitate to trim their position in the advent of soft earnings print or guidance for slow revenue growth. EA has disappointed investors in the past, and the post-investment stress itch is still there. EA isn't poised to benefit from multiple expansion until the release of more promising games like the much anticipated Star Wars. The release of games like NFL Takken, FIFA 20, and Apex Legends has the potential of driving revenue and earnings growth as the company continues to enjoy the high margin mix shift from packaged goods to digital sales. The share repurchase program will also continue to grow shareholder value. This means EA has a lot of tailwind behind it. Compared to Take-Two (5.8%) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) (8.2%), EA has the best return on total capital at 10%. EA trades at a P/E of 18.9. It has a price to sales ratio of 5.7. EA is trading at a discount to the average analysts' target of $111. It has a bullish quant rating and positive quant factor grades foe profitability, momentum, and EPS revisions. It has negative quant factor grades for growth and value, which implies the market has baked in near-term growth expectations. If this is the risk premium the market is demanding to manage the volatility inherent in the stock, I think it is justified.

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha, data in Millions of USD)

My valuation assumes an FCF % of revenue expansion from 28% in 2019 to 33% in 2024. This will be driven by growing revenue and a mix shift towards the high margin digital games sales, which will drive net income margin to 30% of revenue in the next five years. EA has the resources to stay on top of the new trends in the gaming world.

Due to the risky nature of the gaming industry, I'll be using a lofty WACC of 12% and growth till perpetuity of 2% online with the global GDP growth rate. Adding back cash of $5.4 billion and debt of $994 million, this gives a market cap of $35 billion. Using shares outstanding of 303 million, this gives a share price of $109. This translates to a P/E of 32 and a P/S of 7. This is a bit on the high side for investors. However, investors who are in this for the long term shouldn't be worried.

Conclusion

Source: EA

Going forward, investors need to demand as much risk premium as they deem fit. The risk inherent in the gaming space doesn't give room for irrational exuberance. Though EA has solid financials and attractive profit ratios, and its current valuation isn't too lofty, regardless, investors who want to acquire some position should have a solid diversification strategy. Also, I'll recommend investors play the patience game while accumulating the bulk of their position after significant market corrections. EA is a solid business. However, due to the cyclical nature of earnings, there will be frequent market corrections, after which management takes the lessons from the quarter to readjust. Investors shouldn't hesitate to capitalize on these downturns when they occur.

I will be assigning a BUY rating with a price target of $109. I consider this a bullish price target.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.