We are still staying away from Boeing as shares of BA already trade near our intrinsic value estimate.

Image Shown: Shares of Boeing Company have come under intense pressure over the past month as the 737 MAX debacle continues to dominate headlines and ultimately investor sentiment towards the name.

The precipitous fall in Boeing Company’s (BA) stock price over the past month has seen shares of BA converge towards our fair value estimate of $331 per share, derived through our rigorous discounted free cash flow (DCF) analysis. While we see Boeing’s 737 MAX problems as manageable given that demand for airplane transportation services has been voracious both in the United States and abroad over the past several decades, and given the structure of the aerospace industry which is effectively a duopoly between Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), we aren’t interested in going long given the company's short- and medium-term headwinds. Shares of BA yield 2.5% as of this writing.

Valuing Shares of BA

In the graphic down below we break down how we arrived at our $331 per share fair value estimate for Boeing, which is sourced from our 16-page Stock Report. Please note that the vast majority of the intrinsic value of Boeing’s equity comes from the mid-cycle and perpetuity phase of its business cycle, with the expected discounted free cash flows over the next five full fiscal years representing just a slice of its intrinsic value. If interested, please read more about our DCF process in our new book, Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation.

Image Shown: While we really like Boeing’s free cash flow potential, we see that potential as already captured within the aerospace giant’s share price as of this writing.

During Boeing’s second quarter 2019 conference call, management highlighted the strong secular growth trends supporting the long-term trajectory of the aerospace industry:

“In 2018, we saw the ninth straight year of above-trend growth for passenger traffic. So far in 2019 passenger traffic has grown at a solid 4.6% through May. On the air cargo market, we saw a contraction in the year-to-date traffic. While we expect cargo traffic headwinds to linger in the near-term, we anticipate an improvement in the latter part of the year. Our view of the demand fundamentals remains robust. We are highly confident in our industry outlook which now forecasts the demand for approximately 44,000 new airplanes over the next 20 years. That's up from approximately 43,000 in our previous forecast, doubling the size of the global fleet and requiring a sizable ecosystem of life cycle solutions to maintain and support it… Of the 44,000 new airplane demand, 44% will go towards replacing aging aircraft leading to more stable purchasing patterns. We believe the evolution in these key market dynamics in aggregate continues to drive less cyclicality for our industry.”

Putting Boeing’s current problems aside, the aerospace industry remains a great space for shareholder value creation. Add in Boeing’s exposure to healthy US Defense spending and its long-term growth trajectory is still intact, even if serious short-term headwinds remain.

Structural Changes to Address Structural Problems

In order to justify a higher intrinsic value for Boeing’s share price, the company would need to showcase that the structural problems (too much outsourcing of key operations, rushed engineering and development schedules) which led to the 737 MAX debacle are behind it. So far, Boeing’s CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been stripped of his chairman title, with Dave Calhoun now holding the title of Boeing’s non-executive chairman.

The logic behind this move is simple. Having greater external (non-executive) scrutiny of internal operations should lead to better performance and quality control going forward as the board (in theory) is far more likely to crack down on risky behavior when properly represented by non-executive parties. If Boeing’s board can instill greater accountability in the firm’s executive team, that will get the ball rolling in the right direction.

Additionally, Boeing is in the process of creating an aerospace safety committee on its board, led by former US Admiral Edmund Giambastiani Jr. Please note that Mr. Giambastiani served as the seventh Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and has been a member of Boeing’s board of directors since 2009. The idea here is that by elevating someone with as much experience as Mr. Giambastiani to lead Boeing’s safety board, the aerospace giant can better implement structural changes to the safety and review processes.

The aerospace safety committee with be a three-person group, lead by Mr. Giambastiani, who will be joined by current CEO of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Lynn Good (director of Boeing since 2015) and former CEO of Continental Airlines, now United Airlines Holding Inc (UAL), Lawrence Kellner (director of Boeing since 2011). There’s a lot of experience here between the three Boeing directors, the question now comes down to how effective the new safety board will be at pushing through real reforms at Boeing.

Our Thoughts

Here’s how we view Boeing, from our 16-page Stock Report:

Boeing is the largest manufacturer of commercial jetliners and military aircraft combined. Boeing also makes rotorcraft, electronic and defense systems, missiles, satellites, launch vehicles and advanced information and communication systems. The firm is a major service provider to NASA. It was founded in 1916 and is now based in Chicago, Illinois. The aerospace giant is benefiting from a benign operating environment. Global economic growth continues (albeit modestly), air passenger traffic is healthy, defense markets are firming with renewed threats, and commercial aviation remains a long-term growth market. Boeing’s commercial aerospace backlog of unfulfilled deliveries ($474 billion total backlog as of the end of June 2019) gives it excellent visibility and a growth trajectory better than most firms of similar size. At the end of June 2019, Boeing was targeting ramping up the production rate of its 737 offering to 57 per month by 2020, up from 42 per month during the middle of this year. The 777X and 787 represent Boeing’s other major airplane offerings, with the 747, 767, and 777 models playing a smaller role. The company is also working to build a $50 billion services division over the next decade, which should enhance its purchasing power. The company has found itself garnering materially negative headlines after two fatal 737 MAX crashes. It could face notable one-time costs in legal liabilities (Boeing has already created a compensation fund for the families of the victims in the two fatal 737 MAX crashes), and the aircraft has been grounded in most countries around the world. Monthly production rates have been cut, but Boeing's backlog supports its long-term growth trajectory. We think Boeing has learned from the recent global financial crisis, but cyclical end markets will always be a risk. The firm is also exposed to risks related to geopolitical trade policy uncertainty. However, it earns an 'A' rating from the credit agencies, and the firm's balance sheet remains relatively healthy. We caution that Boeing’s credit rating has been placed on a negative credit watch by the major rating agencies, but has yet to be cut as of this writing.

Concluding Thoughts

We are staying away from Boeing at this time, and caution that shares of BA could take another big hit should major rating agencies downgrade its credit rating. While we like its free cash flow potential and the secular growth tailwinds that underpin the growth trajectory of Boeing’s free cash flows, shares of BA already capture that upside at its current share price as of this writing. After Boeing reports third quarter 2019 earnings on October 23, we'll have more to say on the name.

