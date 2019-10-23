The Easy VIX: Welcome To The Easy VIX Marketplace Service

In a nutshell, avoid the worst drawdown periods and your principal will be safer, while returns substantially improve. I'll show you how.

Here, I'll discuss the service offering, the trading philosophy, and the results and workings of the Easy VIX algorithm at the core of the offering.

The service has been crafted for people who plan to live off a retirement portfolio for decades by reducing drawdown risk and thereby enhancing long-term returns.

Welcome to The Easy VIX! With this service subscribers find daily metrics from the proprietary algorithm that makes equity risk assessments based on the actions of VIX futures traders. Signals gleaned from VIX traders' actions have predictive value for avoiding big market downturns. I’ll also provide commentary, a chat room to share questions and ideas, and access to the author. Plus, in some cases where practical, I’ve provided customized analysis if the issue raised is interesting.

The service has been crafted for people like me, people who plan to live off a retirement portfolio for the coming decades by reducing drawdown risk and thereby enhancing long-term returns. Of course, if you’re 25 years old and can build a portfolio for the next 6 decades, you’d be well served to take the same approach, but who thinks that way at 25?

For nearly 3 decades I’ve consulted to major companies on futures-based hedging programs. Now I’m making quantitative models available to manage equity risk. The Easy VIX algorithm trades equity ETFs for treasuries about 5 or 6 times per year, reducing drawdown exposure and materially improving returns. If you work to protect and build your portfolio, Easy VIX trading alerts will help you do it.

In this article I’ll explain the philosophy, results, and mechanics of the algorithm.

The Easy VIX Philosophy

I’ll discuss the workings of the Easy VIX algorithm shortly, but as important as the algorithm is, the goals and attitude are at least as important. If we start with the wrong expectations, we’ll surely get off track.

First and foremost, it is a risk-mitigation strategy. It also carries the happy consequence of materially increasing returns. Later I’ll show the drawdown performance and the effect of compounding returns, but I’d like to discuss the philosophy before doing so.

The philosophy can be explained in two statements which are probably irrefutable or at least common wisdom. All discussions will focus on equity ETFs (“ETF basket”), consisting of SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, and SSO with weighting respectively at 24%, 24%, 32%. 10%, and 10%. When the algorithm signals a sell interval, that ETF basket is replaced with IEF (10-year treasury ETF).

If an investor had bought the ETF basket in May of 2008 and held it since then, the return on investment would have averaged about 9% through September 2019. That ignores dividends, and I say “about” because precise returns would depend on how often holdings were rebalanced.

Volatility would have been dramatic; worst case annual losses would have been about 40%. But despite the bear market of 2008, interim corrections, and the emotional turmoil, returns would have been about 9%. Not so bad.

If an investor could avoid the worst drawdown periods, principal would be safer, and returns would be substantially improved. Small drawdowns (less than 5%) would still be tolerable and far less painful than a buy‑and‑hold strategy’s 10%, 20% and 40% drawdowns.

Any attempt to avoid big drawdowns will include some false sell signals. If the false signals sum to a break-even result, then the remaining advantageous sell intervals will produce returns in excess of 15%, because normal market gains would compound on a higher and steadier investment base, and the lower risk would facilitate a higher equity ratio (This last point is a bonus not included in the returns cited)

That, in a nutshell, is the Easy VIX philosophy. It is an actionable strategy which relies on the predictive value of changes in the VIX futures curve. Traders of VIX futures are among the most sophisticated, and changes in their trading patterns telegraph the emergence of risk‑off psychology prior to the worst routs.

The strategy requires the proper attitude to be successful. It is not a market-timing tool to call each mini cycle in the market; it is a risk mitigation tool aimed at avoiding the worst downturns while breaking even on false signals, and thereby producing superior returns with less risk. So, keep these concepts in mind:

When holding, there will still be ups and downs, just not the worst of the downs. Sometimes the ETF basket will drop 3% and the Easy VIX metrics will remain calm, signaling hold. That condition is a classic bear trap. Emotions say sell, but the response of VIX futures curve says if you do, you’ll probably buy back in at higher levels. In those cases, we track with the buy-and-hold strategy, consistent with plain-vanilla 9% price returns while waiting for a signal of the next real downturn.

In some cases, the Easy VIX metrics say sell and then the market rallies briefly before the reentry signal arrives. The modeling since 2008 shows that false signals amount to a zero-sum outcome. In other words, it’s noise. With false signals, sometimes we win a few percent and sometimes we lose a few percent. The downside divergence from buy-and-hold is never much, but the real advantage over buy-and-hold comes from avoiding the big down moves which are relatively infrequent.

Historical Performance

The following graphs show the performance of the ETF basket versus the Easy VIX portfolio consisting of that basket with replacement 10-year treasuries during the algorithm-determined sell intervals. The graphs reflect the downturns of 2008, 2016 and 2018:

Performance 2008 Bear Market

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

The 2008 downturn demonstrates the avoidance of the bear market and the substantial benefit of buying treasuries which typically rally in a flight to safety.

Performance - January 2016 Correction

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

For this 2016 period the first sell interval was a typical small-divergence false signal, but the second two intervals were very successful. The most notable contribution came from compounding earnings on a higher investment base once the downturn was avoided.

Performance, December 2018 Correction

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

The 2018 correction was a mild one and consequently the advantage to swapping out of the ETF basket for treasuries was modest. But the higher base will serve to compound greater returns in the future. You’ll also notice another very small unfavorable divergence in the first sell interval. Again, the false signals are typically of little consequence in the larger picture.

Earlier I said the Easy VIX algorithm was a risk-mitigation tool, so drawdown protection is paramount. The drawdown performance is dependent on the length of the intervals studied because short intervals provide little recovery time, while longer ones allow healing of transient results. The table below shows drawdown performance for periods ranging from a quarter to a full year. One small note: established readers might notice a small discrepancy compared to earlier articles since I’m now rebalancing the ETF components each time I reestablish positions rather than the fixed intervals I used earlier. Here is the drawdown table:

Drawdown Protection Matrix Interval B&H Worst G/L Algorithm Worst G/L Drawdown Advantage 252 days (41.1%) (1.5%) 39.6% 126 days (49.2%) (13.3%) 35.9% 63 days (42.8%) (21.5%) 21.3%

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

The drawdown protection facilitates higher returns. The ETF basket, if held through the period, returned 9.1% while the Easy VIX algorithm returned 17.2%. Here is a graph of the entire period since the start of my data set in May 2008; eleven-plus years of compound returns is a magnificent thing.

Performance Comparison, Easy VIX versus Buy and Hold

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

If you’d like to see weekly results link to a spreadsheet here.

Mechanics of The Algorithm

The Easy VIX algorithm tracks changes in the shape of the VIX futures curve. The SHAPE metric is the basic building block. The SHAPE represents the average contract-to-contract discount for the first four VIX futures contract months (3 deltas). A contango shape is represented as positive values (near-term VIX futures contracts trade at discount to longer-dated contracts). Generally, a contango shape is consistent with a risk-on attitude, but the SHAPE metric alone does not tell the story. The opposite of contango is backwardation (near-term contracts trade at a premium to longer-dated contracts), and that condition is consistent with a risk-off attitude. But once again, the SHAPE holds little predictive value by itself.

To be clear, the algorithm does not simply track the VIX, and it does not simply measure the contango or backwardated shape of the VIX term structure. It focuses on the rate of change of the VIX term structure to identify when emerging equity risk merits a sell signal. More explicitly, when the VIX term structure's rate of change (Slope), measured over two different look-back periods, is moving toward backwardation rapidly enough it signals "sell." What constitutes rapidly enough? Triggers are set using an artificial intelligence algorithm that modulates triggers based on accumulated data prior to each decision.

A short look back (Primary Slope) provides transient sentiment changes, while a somewhat longer look back (Confirming Slope) provides a more stable trend. Look-back periods are also calibrated by the artificial intelligence algorithm using accumulated data prior to each decision. Calibrations incorporate performance to date and a volatility proxy. When both Slope metrics fall below trigger levels, the algorithm indicates action - Sell the equity ETFs and buy Treasuries (IEF) - with one exception. If the SHAPE is above a threshold "safe" level, the sell signal will be negated. When those Slopes move back above trigger levels, a reentry signal is posted.

To help make the VIX term structure more tangible, here is a graphic from a Seeking Alpha article I published on Aug. 16, 2019. It shows how the VIX term structure migrated through various news stories at that time. The curve was contango on July 30th and moved to backwardated on August 5th. To repeat the critical point, it is not the shape that matters; it is the rate of change in the shape.

Illustration of VIX Futures Curves (or Term Structures)

Source: Michael Gettings Data Source: VIXCentral.com

A more detailed explanation is provided here as a key to interpret the algorithm:

The note at the bottom of the key is important because in models like these over fitting can be a problem. In this one, the critical drivers (look-back periods and trigger criteria) are set by an artificial intelligence methodology that derives those parameters from prior periods and applies them to prospective periods only. In other words, the artificial intelligence did not use the optimized results after back fitting to see what worked; it made each risk assessment based on calibrations of earlier history so the methodology should be repeatable in the future.

If you've read this far, I owe you a report on the metrics as of this writing. The dashboard shown below is typical of the daily metrics posted in the service. The dashboard is typically accompanied by commentary as to any action items, fundamental context, or a discussion of trends that seem to be emergent.

The Easy VIX Dashboard

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

Closing

So, once again, welcome to The Easy VIX. I hope you or will subscribe and enjoy more informed trading decisions. Alternatively, simply take the 9% returns available from a buy-and-hold strategy and ride that next downturn while you stress over whether it’s the big one or not.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade all the tickers mentioned using the algorithm described. The artificial intelligence algorithm monitors daily performance and periodically recalibrates look-back horizons and triggers in a step-wise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and never applied to the historical period from which they derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historical performance. Neither modeled performance nor past performance are any guarantee of future results.