Chart Of The Week: Copper And Chinese Power Grid Investment (Update)

If the relationship continues to hold true, we expect the LME copper price to reach a high of $7,000 per tonne in Q4, a 20% upside potential from here.

Copper has played out according to the plan, although we expect a steeper rebound in the final months of the year.

Last July, we posted one of our favorite charts, which exhibited the tight relationship between the movement in the LME 3-month copper price and the changes in China’s power grid investment.

We found that the year-on-year changes in power grid investment tend to lead the year-on-year changes in the LME 3-month copper price by around 18 months.

As a result, we were constructive on our outlook for the LME copper price given the rebound in power grid investment growth in the final months of the year. This has played out pretty well.

Chart posted in July 2019

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Today

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Looking ahead, we expect the YoY increase in the LME copper price to steepen in the coming months, as the growth in Chinese power grid investment suggests.

If this relationship holds true, the LME copper price could reach $7,000 per tonne by the end of the year, which represents a 20% appreciation from its current level.

Fundamental explanation of the tight relationship between copper and power grid investment

Since China consumes 50% of global refined copper demand and the power sector is the largest downstream sector consuming the refined metal (~50% of Chinese copper demand), it is logical that power grid investment – which can be viewed as a barometer for copper demand from the power sector – has a large impact on copper prices. The lag is due to the indirect implications of power grid investment for the real economy, which are being felt after the direct impact of power grid investment on copper demand. As economic growth is boosted from investment spending, other downstream sectors consuming the refined red metal, such as the property, home appliance, and transportation sectors enjoy a boost.

Bottom line

This chart is bullish for copper prices in the coming quarters, at least until February 2020, before the year-on-year change in the LME copper price begins to roll over again.

