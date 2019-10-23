An Update On Fortescue - A 12% Dividend Yield Plus 2% Buyback Yield For A Total Yield Of 14%

That represents a yield of 11.8% to 12.6% (A$ price of $8.50 or ADR price of $11.14). Including the 1.86% buyback yield, the total yield is 14%.

The bottom line: expect Fortescue will pay out a dividend yield of A$1.03 to A$1.10 (US$1.40 per ADR to US$1.50 per ADR) this year to June 2020.

In addition, Fortescue announced a continuation of its A$500 million buyback program, or 1.86% of its A$26.769 billion (US$18 billion) market value.

Management paid out A$1.14 per share in 4 sets of dividends last year or 78% of the A$1.47 EPS. Expect a similar possibly slightly lower result for the year ending June 2020.

Since my last article on Fortescue, the 4th largest iron ore producer and a pure-play on iron ore, the company declared its final dividend for the year ending June 2019.

A 12% Dividend Yield and 2% Buyback Yield - Fully Covered

Since my first article on Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUGY) (OTCQX:FSUMF) on July 30, the stock has risen 4.95% from A$8.29 to A$8.70 today. That article was a little complicated. So I will try to make this article a little easier to understand. But I still recommend you to read that article first before getting into this update.

To summarize, Fortescue is a pure-play iron ore stock play based in Perth, West Australia. The Fortescue ordinary shares trade on the Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol FMG but the Bloomberg symbol is FMG:AU (I will use the FMG symbol to describe Fortescue in this article).

There are two ordinary shares per ADR for the US stock. Since the Australian dollar is worth US$0.6838, the calculation for the US$ price of the US ordinary shares goes like this: A$8.50 x $0.6838 = US$5.8123. And since there are two ordinary shares per US ADR, the ADR price calculation is A$8.70 x 2 x $0.6838 = US$11.6246. Market makers usually take some fees, including a $0.05 per ADR fee, so the bid-ask price will center around this price less $0.05, or $11.57 to $11.68. Sometimes the range is wider.

Nevertheless, you should look into buying the stock since the central thesis is this: the expected 12% dividend yield is more than covered by earnings. For the year ending June 30, 2019, FMG made A$1.47 and it paid out A$1.14 in dividends in four separate payments through the year. So it had a payout ratio of 78%. So, incredibly, the 13% dividend yield (i.e. A$1.14 / $8.70 today) was more than covered by earnings.

Keep in mind last the company paid out two regular dividends and two special dividends. The first, or interim dividend was for A$0.19 per share. The second was a special interim dividend of A$0.11 per share. The third was a large special dividend of A$0.60 per share. And after the report that I wrote, FMG paid out an A$0.24 final dividend.

So you can see this is not like in the US. The dividends are always set as a percentage of earnings and are not regular amounts for four quarters like in the US. Management indicated last year that the payout ratio would be in the range of 50 to 80%. They paid out 78%.

In addition, Fortescue has committed to buying back A$500 million of its shares. That works out to 1.86% of its A$26.679 billion market cap (US$18 billion). Last year the company repurchased A$139 million of the A$500 million buyback program or 28%.

Source: 8-26-19 Results Presentation FMG

The A$500 million buyback program was just recently extended on Oct. 11, 2019, into the FY 2020 ending June 2020.

Earnings and Dividends Should Be Steady This FY ending June 2020

Fortescue is a very low-cost producer of iron ore. This can be seen in the following chart from the company:

Source: Same as above

So its average cost is US$13 per metric tonne. But it receives a stable revenue from its Chinese buyers under long-term contracts of between $US45 and US$65 per tonne:

Source: Same

Last year ending June 2019 FMG produced and sold 167.7 million metric tonnes at an average price of US$65 per tonne. This resulted in a total of US$10 billion in revenue, $6 billion in EBITDA and $3.2 billion in net profit after tax (NPAT):

Source: Same

Going forward, Fortescue projects that it will produce and sell between 170 and 175 million metric tonnes or up to 4.4% more.

Now to be conservative, I will use the midpoint or 173 metric tonnes. That is 3% higher than last year. Let's assume all the other ratios stay the same except that the iron price falls 10%. That would leave its NPAT 7% lower.

Assuming that the dividend payout ratio and currency stay the same, I estimate dividends will be A$1.03 to A$1.09 per share or A$1.06 on average. So the dividend yield will be A$1.06/A$8.70 per share or 12.2%. With the 1.8% buyback yield mentioned above, the total yield is therefore 14%.

And keep in mind that this assumes a steady payout ratio of 78%. It could be higher or lower, but I suspect it will stay the same as long as FMG keeps making money.

Summary and Conclusion

Fortescue is a fantastic bargain. At a 10% dividend yield, FMG stock would be worth A$10.60 or 22% higher than today. In addition, with the lower shares outstanding, it is possible that the dividends per share could actually be higher, rather than lower under my assumptions.

This is a real bargain high total yield stock. Subscribers to my Total Yield Value Guide get access to my spreadsheet on the stock.

