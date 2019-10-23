Why Investing In Hennessy Advisors Is Highly Speculative

The firm has lost a fifth of its assets under management over the past 12 months.

Hennessy Advisors has all the numbers to lure investors in except one: revenue growth.

Introduction

Today I would like to bring dividend investors' attention to a small financial dividend stock: Hennessy Advisors (HNNA). The company operates 16 open-end mutual funds, more commonly known under the Hennessy Funds banner. Any company operating equity mutual funds has been struggling to keep assets as net outflows continue to be the norm month after month. The rise of passive investing continues its sharp ascent. A report from BMO suggests ETFs will double their assets in the next 5 years. Peter Lynch, vice chairman of Fidelity believes there's no turning back from the shift towards passive.

How does a small company like Hennessy Advisors survive in such an environment? Over the past 12 months, AUM has decreased by over 20%, with no signs of bottoming out.

The stock is currently trading at $11.15 and yields 4.93%. My M.A.D Assessment gives HNNA a Dividend Strength score of 87 and a Stock Strength score of 93.

Investors should be ready for the emotional roller coaster of the past few years to continue.

I will explain why I believe that an investment in HNNA is highly speculative. If things work out for the company, today's price will prove to be a bargain. If they don't, this will only be the beginning of a lot more trouble for the dividend and share price.

I will first analyze Hennessy Advisors from the perspective of the dividend investor before considering its potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

Strong dividend stocks are stocks which are safe: this suggests they can cover their dividend multiple times, don't have excessive leverage and have a good history of paying dividends consistently. They must also have good dividend potential: this is a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. Dividend growth potential is assessed by looking at management's historical commitment to growing the dividend, as well as the businesses' trend for revenue, net income, and cash flows.

Dividend Safety

Hennessy Advisors Inc. has an earnings payout ratio of 28%. This makes HNNA's payout ratio better than 68% of dividend stocks.

HNNA pays 19% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 65% of dividend stocks.

HNNA pays 21% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 78% of dividend stocks.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $0.1400 $0.1800 $0.2500 $0.3600 $0.4300 Net Income $1.75 $2.67 $2.40 $2.35 $1.56 Payout Ratio 8% 7% 11% 16% 28% Cash From Operations $2.31 $3.37 $2.42 $2.50 $2.22 Payout Ratio 7% 6% 11% 15% 20% Free Cash Flow $2.10 $3.09 $2.26 $2.32 $2.02 Payout Ratio 7% 6% 12% 16% 22%

HNNA has been ramping up its dividend rapidly in the past few years. Provided the company can continue to generate at least $2 per year in FCF, I see no reason for this aggressive growth to stop, since the dividend still only represents 22% of FCF.

Even if the company were to sustain more outflows, it would take a significant decrease in earnings for the dividend to be threatened.

Assuming the company is unable to make any savings on costs, it would take a decline in revenues of 17-20% to make the dividend unaffordable.

While this seems like a large cut in revenues, it is worth pointing out that year over year, the past three quarters' revenues have been down 16%, 25%, and 23% respectively. As we'll see later, the decline in AUM seems to be continuing this quarter.

If the outflows from equity funds stop before HNNA loses another 20% of their assets, the dividend will be safe. However, the latest data still doesn't suggest that flows to domestic equity funds have reversed. Since 2017, domestic equity MFs have only seen one month of net inflows.

I cannot confidently tell you that HNNA's dividend is safe until I get some confirmation that industry-wide flows change direction, or until the company proves that despite the trend, it can curb it and increase AUM.

For the time being, I expect the company to continue paying dividends. However, investors will want to closely monitor the firm's assets under management, as they will be the first signal were the company's dividend to be threatened.

Dividend Potential

Hennessy Advisors has a dividend yield of 4.93% which is better than 83% of dividend stocks. Stocks yielding around 5% don't need much dividend growth for the dividends to still contribute significantly to your total returns. Growth potential of 2% per annum would be sufficient.

Yet The dividend grew 27% during the last 12 months which is in line with the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 34%.

It goes without saying that this level of dividend growth is exceptional for any yield, even more so with a stock that offers a nearly 5% dividend yield.

These dividend increases have come on the back of continued success in attracting more assets and generating more revenues throughout the bull market. Looking at the annual revenues and net income chart would make HNNA look like a beautifully growing stock.

Yet this undermines that during the last 3 TTM periods, the company's revenues have decreased at a -3% CAGR, while net income has decreased at a -5% CAGR.

Like I mentioned in the section on dividend safety, the future of HNNA's dividend depends on the stock's ability to curb the hemorrhage in AUM.

80% of Hennessy's funds are focused on US equities.

The firm suffered its worst outflows in AUM in the last quarter of 2018. The firm's largest mutual fund Hennessy Focus Investor (HFCSX), lost 28% of its value in 2018. The fund is up 30% YTD, yet flows haven't reversed.

Because of the uncertainty in the firm's ability to hold its assets, I will remain on the sidelines for now. The conclusion is very much the same as for the dividend safety section: if the decrease in HNNA's revenues bottoms out anytime soon, HNNA could very well be a gem of a dividend stock. If the firm loses an extra 15-20% of assets under management, the dividend's future will be under pressure.

Dividend Summary

HNNA has a dividend strength score of 87/100. The numbers make the stock look great, but they have to be nuanced with forward looking. I will be eagerly waiting for the company to publish its 10-K in November to see any hints that this might all be over.

Adding up the AUM's for HNNA's 16 mutual funds (using data from mutualfunds.com) would suggest that the firms AUM declined 3% further this quarter.

At this late stage of the business cycle, hoping for a sudden turnaround in flows to equity mutual funds would be extremely naïve.

Fellow Seeking Alpha author Arturo Neto suggested in his recent article on HNNA that the end of the bull market could see "the trend towards passive investing slow in favor of active management."

And while I agree with the idea, I don't think we agree on the timing. Research has repeatedly suggested that while passive beats active in up markets, in down markets active funds do better (further reading here & here).

Yet I believe that the average retail investor, in his usual fashion of being a dollar short and a day late, will decide to shift back to active funds only once his passive funds have taken a severe beating, due to their indifference towards the price.

I might be wrong though. Even if I am, I do not expect equity flows to turn positive amid a recession. Investors reshuffling their portfolios from passive strategies to active strategies likely wouldn't be sufficient to stop the net effect of outflows.

Stock Strength

For all the reasons mentioned above, I will stay away from HNNA because of the risk associated with the name. I will still present the four fundamental factors which get analyzed in all of my articles: value, momentum, financial strength & earnings quality.

These will be of interest to contrarian investors who believe that the company has seen the worst of its loss in AUM.

Value

HNNA has a P/E of 7.15x

P/S of 1.88x

P/CFO of 5.01x

Dividend yield of 4.93%

Buyback yield of 2.52%

Shareholder yield of 7.45%.

According to these values, HNNA is more undervalued than 97% of stocks, which makes it look like a bargain.

The chart above suggests that the stock has averaged 11x earnings in the past 5 years. Even when it was rapidly growing in 2015, the company only commanded at most a PE of 15x.

The market has clearly assigned a size discount to HNNA, which has always traded at very low multiples.

Regardless of the multiple you look at, HNNA looks cheap. It's shareholder yield is also fantastic, with the company actively buying back stock to supplement the dividend.

If you adhere to the idea that there are no bad assets, only bad prices, then HNNA would look extremely cheap. Investors are obviously expecting lower earnings in the next 2 quarters, on the back of less assets under management.

Investors would be well served that as long as earnings are declining, the PE will expand. If investors aren't ready to pay more than 11x earnings for HNNA, the price will decline to reflect these changes in expectations.

Value Score: 97/100

Momentum

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trades at $11.15 and is up 11.61% these last 3 months, 22.53% these last 6 months, despite being down -18.61% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 72% of my database of 3,600+ US stocks.

If we can believe the market, it looks like HNNA has bottomed out and is even picking up momentum.

A bad annual report could undermine the recent progress, yet as it stands, HNNA has superior 3- and 6-month momentum. It's 12-month performance is better than 32% of U.S stocks.

Yes, you read that correctly, 32% of US stocks are down at least 18.5% in the past 12 months.

If HNNA publishes encouraging results for the full year, the momentum behind the stock could continue to pick up, making it a stock worth watching.

Momentum score: 72/100

Financial Strength

HNNA has a gearing ratio of 0.5, which is better than 81% of stocks. The company's liabilities have decreased by -9% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 50.7% of liabilities. This makes HNNA more financially sound than 98% of U.S. listed stocks. HNNA's extremely low level of gearing makes the stock well-capitalized to withstand declines in revenues. The stock generates enough operating cash flow to pay off all of its liabilities in just 2 years. It can cover its interest payments 18 times.

This is definitely a big positive for the stock, which has a beautiful balance sheet.

Financial Strength Score: 98/100

Earnings Quality

HNNA has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -6.5%, which is better than 45% of companies. It depreciates 46.2% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 16% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.4 in revenue, which is better than 43% of stocks. This makes HNNA's earnings quality better than 30% of stocks.

The firm's level of depreciation relative to CAPEX is below what we'd expect for any company. This can result in write-offs down the line. The firm's earnings aren't the strongest out there, but other than the extra caution which should be exerted towards the firm's rate of depreciation, there are no drastic red flags.

Earnings Quality Score: 30/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 93/100, which suggests that HNNA is very well positioned to beat the market in the upcoming year.

Once again, I would like to point out that all this hinges on the company's ability to stabilize AUM. If the company can keep its assets, then its pristine balance sheet, great dividend, and value, as well as the budding momentum could make it the stock to own in the financial industry.

However, it does not fit my profile as a conservative income investor, as when AUM will stabilize remains very speculative at this stage. If AUM continues its decline for the next few quarters, I expect the gains which the stock has experienced in the past 6 months to disappear, as we revert to new lows.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 87 & a stock strength of 93, Hennessy Advisors might well be a great dividend stock, or it might be the next value & dividend trap. The company's ability to retain AUM will make or break it in the next few years. My strategy relies on companies that can provide me with stable dividends through thick and thin. My days of speculative bets are long behind me, and while HNNA has had a great run during this business cycle, at this point investing is highly speculative.

