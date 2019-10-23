Here's Why You Should Consider EOG Resources

This has been a difficult year for oil producers and with persistent weakness in oil prices, a number of shale drillers could struggle. But EOG Resources (EOG) is a high-quality energy company which can outperform in this difficult period. The company is a high-margin operator which pumps oil from its low-cost assets and sells it at a premium price. The company is also better at generating free cash flows than most of the other oil producers. And it can get even better in the future as it brings down costs, realizes better prices and growth production. The company also has a stronger balance sheet than most of its peers. I think EOG Resources is a great oil producer which investors should consider buying.

The worsening global demand outlook and the trade war between the US and China, two of the world’s largest economies, have been weighing on the oil market for months. The US has witnessed a decline in drilling activity but oil production is still expected to increase by 1.2 million bpd in 2019 and 1 million bpd in 2020 to average 13.2 million bpd next year, as per the US EIA’s estimates. The start-up of two major projects in the near-term - the Liza development in Guyana and the Johan Sverdrup oil field in Norway - could add a million bpd of oil production. The total non-OPEC liquids fuel production is expected to climb from 61.2 million bpd in 2018 to 65.7 million bpd in 2019 and 67.9 million bpd in 2020. The attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities briefly pushed prices higher but the overall mood of the market remains bearish.

The WTI has fallen from around $65 a barrel in late-April to $54 at the time of this writing. Barring any major geopolitical development, crude oil prices could remain low. If oil continues to hover in the $50 to $55 a barrel window, then that could hurt the profits and cash flows of several oil producers who operated in a higher oil price environment in the previous quarters. The prices are currently below the Q3-2019 average of around $56.40 a barrel and more than $70 a barrel seen in October last year.

I believe the persistent weakness in oil prices can also spark bankruptcy fears, particularly since the shale oil industry is reportedly facing $137 billion of debt maturities between 2020 and 2022. The large-to-mid-cap oil producers, in general, have a healthier balance sheet and generate superior levels of profits and cash flows than the small shale drillers. This puts the former in a better position to handle weak oil prices. But the market might still punish those mid-cap and large-cap oil producers who have high levels of debt. As profits and cash flows dwindle, investors will rush towards high-quality oil producers, which could fuel the outperformance of their shares. In my view, EOG Resources is one of the best shale drillers around.

EOG Resources is a diversified operator which produces oil and gas primarily from three regions - Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and the Rocky Mountain Area. Most of the company’s output comes from Eagle Ford and Permian Basin. Here, EOG Resources holds a vast inventory of more than 7,100 premium drilling locations which can deliver a 30% after-tax rate of return in a low commodity price environment of just $40 oil and $2.50 natural gas. Overall, EOG Resources holds approximately 9,500 premium locations in different areas which can power its production for around 13 years.

EOG Resources has been successful in converting its ordinary wells into premium locations, allowing it to significantly grow the size of its premium inventory in the last few years. In fact, the company has been replacing the premium locations twice as fast as it has been drilling.

But what makes EOG Resources a high-margin operator is its ability to sell low-cost production at a premium price. EOG Resources has secured access to a number of lucrative markets - particularly the US Gulf Coast where oil trades at a premium over Midland Basin. This enables the company to sell its oil production at an above-average price. In the second quarter, for instance, EOG Resources realized crude oil and condensate price of $61.01 a barrel, above the peer average of $57.65 a barrel.

EOG Resources has already shown that it can generate strong levels of profits as well as free cash flows at low oil prices. In the first quarter of 2019, for instance, when EOG Resources realized oil prices of $56 per barrel, down from $64.27 a year earlier, the company booked an adjusted profit of $689 million and generated free cash flows (after dividends) of $55 million (in adjusted terms). In a low oil price environment of just $50 a barrel, EOG Resources expects to generate enough cash flows to fully fund its CapEx of $6.3 billion as well as annual dividends of approximately $600 million. This implies that the company’s cash flow breakeven level (the oil price at which operating cash flows equal capital expenditure) is less than $50 a barrel.

EOG Resources’ unadjusted (GAAP) numbers also show that it has a superior free cash flow profile than other independent oil producers. The company boasts a free cash flow yield of 5.09% which is one of the highest among all large-cap independent oil producers. This shows that EOG Resources is better at generating free cash flows than a vast majority of its peers.

I think EOG Resources can get even better at generating profits and free cash flows at low oil prices in the future. That’s because the company continues to find ways to cut down well costs which further solidifies its low-cost operations. The company has been experimenting with new completion techniques which have enabled it to reduce well costs by roughly 4% this year. Its cash operating costs, which include G&A, transportation, and lease operating expenses, have also been trending lower.

Furthermore, EOG Resources can also witness an increase in oil and gas price realizations in the future. That’s because EOG Resources has signed oil transportation agreements which increase its access to international markets and its lucrative prices from 100,000 bpd in 2020 to 250,000 bpd in 2022. In addition to this, EOG Resources has also entered into an agreement with the LNG producer and exporter Cheniere Energy(LNG) in which the former will supply 140 million cf per day of natural gas to the latter from early-2020, gradually increasing to around 440 million cf per day. Through these measures, I believe EOG Resources will diversify its customer base and expand into the international oil and natural gas markets. This will also likely lift the company’s earnings and cash flows.

EOG Resources has been growing its production at a strong double-digit rate, which makes it one of the fastest-growing oil producers relative to its size. This production growth also helps offset the impact of weak oil prices. So far, in the first six months of this year, EOG Resources has posted a 16.5% increase in total production to 793,300 boe per day, led by a 20.5% increase in US oil production to 445,100 bpd. I think due to the solid year-to-date performance, EOG Resources could either meet or exceed its target of growing total US oil production by around 14% this year. This production growth, combined with a reduction in costs and higher commodity price realizations, will have a positive impact on the company’s earnings and cash flows.

Furthermore, EOG Resources also has a rock-solid balance sheet which bolsters its ability to withstand weak oil prices for an extended period. If in the worst-case scenario, oil prices drop to under $50 a barrel and stay at that level for a prolonged period, then nearly all oil producers will face a cash-flow deficit. This could create a lot of problems for several oil producers but EOG Resources, thanks to its under-levered balance sheet, can use additional borrowings to fund its cash flow deficit without damaging its financial health.

At the end of the second quarter, EOG Resources carried $5.18 billion of debt which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 25%. A vast majority of its large-cap peers carry substantially higher levels of debt. The median debt-to-equity ratio of large-cap independent oil producers is 47%.

For these reasons, I believe EOG Resources is a great oil stock for investors to consider for an uncertain oil price environment. Shares of EOG Resources have fallen by 35% in the last six months and are currently hovering near 52-week lows of $66.02. At this price, the company’s shares are priced 13.7x forward earnings, close to sector median of 12.4x, and 5.53x on an EV/EBITDA (fwd) basis, which is lower than the sector median of 6.40x. I think this is a good price for a high-quality stock like EOG Resources which can produce strong results even in a weak oil price environment. In my view, investors should consider buying EOG Resources at this price.

