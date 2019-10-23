Catalysts Abound For Liberated Syndication As Reorganized Board Reviews Strategic Options

If you are unfamiliar with the micro-cap podcast hosting firm Liberated Syndication (OTCQB:LSYN), I’d highly recommend you read my previous article, Activism Could Rescue Value For Shareholders Of Fast Growing Liberated Syndication. The firm has a particularly dramatic history and the article also covers the lead-up to the recent activist campaign with the hedge fund Camac Partners as well as a general overview of the firm’s growth and industry. LSYN is a micro-cap stock that is thinly traded on the pink sheets with a wide bid-ask spread and often low liquidity. Investors interested in LSYN should be familiar with risks and dynamics of investing in relatively small publicly traded companies.

Podcast Industry Continues to Boom

Since publication of my article on June 25th 2019 positive trends have continued for LSYN’s industry. A few key highlights are as follows:

On Aug 14 th , LSYN reported Q2 results for FY ’19, and the podcasting hosting segment has delivered 18.3% organic revenue growth on a TTM basis through June ’19 compared to June ’18.

, LSYN reported Q2 results for FY ’19, and the podcasting hosting segment has delivered on a TTM basis through June ’19 compared to June ’18. On Aug 28 th , Interactive Advertising Bureau and PricewaterhouseCoopers publish a report estimating that advertisers spent $479M on podcast ads, up 53% from $314M in 2017, and estimates that ad spending will surge to over $1B by 2021 .

, Interactive Advertising Bureau and PricewaterhouseCoopers publish a report estimating that advertisers spent $479M on podcast ads, up 53% from $314M in 2017, and estimates that ad spending will surge to over . On Oct 2 nd , LSYN posted a press release highlighting strong growth in new podcast sign-ups during Q3: “August and September represented the second and third best months, respectively, for new podcast signups in the history of Libsyn”.

, LSYN posted a press release highlighting strong growth in new podcast sign-ups during Q3: “August and September represented the second and third best months, respectively, for new podcast signups in the history of Libsyn”. On Oct 22nd, the WSJ publishes an article on Disney’s Marvel unit striking a deal to begin producing podcasts.

All signs point to continued growth in the podcast industry and gives me assurance that LSYN’s trajectory of revenue growth can continue near its recent pace.

John Busshaus exits as CFO as part of SEC settlement

Outside of industry developments, the largest internal development at LSYN has been the resignation on Oct 2nd of their CFO John Busshaus. His resignation is related to a complaint filed by the SEC on Sept 30th 2019 against LSYN’s CEO and CFO in relation to the legacy FAB issues (I’d again recommend my previous article if unfamiliar) and the subsequent settlement of the complaint. From the form 8-k:

According to the SEC’s complaint, between 2012 and 2013, Mr. Spencer and Mr. Busshaus the former Chief Executive Officer and former Chief Financial Officer of FAB, respectively, negligently used a series of misrepresentations about the capabilities and growth prospects of a central component of FAB’s business in China, namely FAB’s multi-media kiosk business. At the time, Mr. Spencer and Mr. Busshaus believed they were acting properly in receiving and reviewing information provided by FAB’s accounting and financial personnel located in China and relying upon this information prior to making these representations, and have accepted the SEC’s offer of settlement without admitting or denying the allegations or findings contained in the complaint. The settlement is not expected to prevent Mr. Spencer or Mr. Busshaus from serving as an officer or director of a public company, although Mr. Busshaus, who holds an inactive CPA license, has agreed to a suspension from appearing or practicing as an accountant before the SEC, for which he can apply for reinstatement in two years.

Therefore, John Busshaus will no longer be eligible to serve as LSYN’s CFO. Busshaus is not on the board of directors.

In my opinion this is a welcome development that helps shed some of the legacy FAB stigma. The fact that the most critical officer with respect to validating financial data and presided over the FAB fiasco is no longer at the firm helps their image and affords them the chance to bring in an attractive new candidate.

Camac Partners Settlement

On Oct 4th, Camac and LSYN entered a settlement and Camac agreed to cancel their activist campaign. Below are some of the key concessions:

CEO and Chairman of the Board roles to be split.

Camac’s CEO/CIO and a separate independent director appointed to the board. Camac’s CEO appointed to chair the compensation committee. Camac’s CEO to chair newly formed strategic review committee.

LSYN and Camac to work on identifying an additional independent director that would replace a legacy director.

300,000 in equity awards linked to a NASDAQ uplisting are cancelled.

LSYN to reimburse Camac up to $600k for their expenses.

While I could talk at length about the terms of the settlement, in my opinion it achieves the objective of adding oversight and independence to LSYN’s board, and consequently over management. I’m hopeful that this should serve to reign in excessive dilutionary equity awards and help keep compensation in-line with market levels. As the owner of ~6.7% of shares outstanding, I am hopeful that Camac will act in the interest of common shareholders.

Moving Forward: The Strategic Review Committee

The formation of this committee is a very interesting development. Their charter can be found at this link on the last page (Exhibit B). Their duties and responsibilities outlined in the document are as follows:

Review and make recommendations to the Board and management on the following: the Company’s long-term strategic plan, as developed by the Company’s management and approved by the Board; the strategic direction of the Company and strategic alternatives available to the Company, including capital allocation, significant corporate transactions, change of control transactions (including a sale of the Company or of its assets), modifications of the Company’s capital structure, debt and equity financings, and other strategic transactions (any of the foregoing, a “Potential Transaction”); proposals from any party that could reasonably be expected to result in a Potential Transaction; and responses to external developments and factors, such as the economy, competition, and technology. For the avoidance of doubt, the Committee is explicitly authorized to conduct, with the assistance of its advisors, a market check to determine whether a buyer exists for the Company in a transaction that the Committee is willing to recommend to the Board.

They seem to make it very clear that they are at least contemplating the idea of looking for a buyer for the company. They may also be considering add-on acquisitions to grow the company’s top-line, earnings, and market cap. As of June 30th 2019 LSYN carried a very large cash balance of $14.2M (over 60% of TTM revenues!) while also carrying $7.5M in debt. How LSYN uses this cash may provide a glimpse into the direction that they would like to proceed.

If they maintain the debt balance while continuing to let balance sheet cash grow, it would suggest to me that they are interested in pursuing an acquisition.

If they use cash to fully pay-off debt, then they may be cleaning up the company for a sale.

If they use cash to complete relatively large stock buy-backs, then they may be biding their time and tabling any potential M&A.

One option I believe is likely off the table however would be a special or regular dividend. Management has significant stock incentives tied to an appreciating share price and while dividend payments would reward existing shareholders, it would slow the assent of LSYN’s absolute share price. It is clear that LSYN is a cash flow generating machine, and the accumulation of cash on the balance sheet is a testament to the low capex and ongoing spend required to maintain the company. It is also however a testament to a lack of opportunities identified by management where that cash can be redeployed for further growth.

Valuation

LSYN’s +18% sales growth on the podcast hosting side, near 85% gross profit margins, and recurring revenue streams make them an attractive acquisition target. There has also been a good amount of M&A in the podcasting space recently with Spotify acquiring three podcast related firms this year alone, so I believe LSYN should be able to find interested parties.

With that being said, I have completed a DCF valuation that assumes a conservative projection of sales growth as follows:

These in turn fed my projected 3 statement model and the following DCF:

LSYN has $5.9M of NOL tax assets as of June 30th 2019 which I assume will be run-off as they generate profits going forward. My DCF assumed a terminal long-term growth rate of 3% for purposes of the terminal value. This valuation implies LSYN to be ~32% undervalued relative to their current stock price and this would not be a unrealistic premium for a purchase of the company. A transaction at this price would imply a FY20 TEV/Sales ratio of 3.8x and a TEV/EBITDA ratio of 10.8x. This also does not seem unrealistic to me when I look at the current trading levels for the web-hosting firm GoDaddy (GDDY) with a TEV/Sales of 4.4x and a TEV/EBITDA of 37.4x. While GoDaddy is obviously much larger, they have similar hosting characteristics, similar revenue growth trends (between 15%-20% annually), and comparable gross margins (GoDaddy at 66.4% TTM vs LSYN at 84.7%).

LSYN's SG&A as a percentage of revenues is also relatively high at 43% on a TTM basis. I think there would be opportunities for a strategic buyer to recognize synergies or for a non-strategic buyer to cut corporate and overhead costs in general which would further improve a transaction valuation.

Below is a sensitivity analysis on the discount rate and terminal growth rate.

As I also touched on earlier, management has a significant amount of stock awards tied to share price milestones. The shares related to these have already been issued to management and are included in LSYN's shares outstanding, but would be forfeited if the milestones are not reached. Those milestones are specifically for the stock to trade above $5.00 for a consecutive number of days by Jun 30th 2020 and for the stock to trade above $7.00 for a consecutive number of days by Dec 31st 2020. The amount of awarded shares tied to these respective milestones are 1.3M each for a total of 2.6M. There are also 250k shares that are tied to a $5.00 milestone that expire Dec 31st 2019.

If management achieves one or both of these milestones and generates a 60% to 85% return by Dec 2020, they can happily keep their shares and I'll certainly be satisfied. If those shares however are forfeited, they should be deducted from the shares outstanding in the DCF model (they do after all represent 10% of the share count). This would improve the DCF value per share to $4.25, or 48% above the current trading price of ~$2.87.

Wrap-up

To conclude, I am happy with the newest developments at LSYN, specifically their continued growth, new independence on the board, exit of the CFO, and demonstrated intention to assertively pursue strategic options for the company. While the firm is small, it is a great and profitable business and I believe the current share price affords a healthy level of upside.

