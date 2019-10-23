I'm Going Neutral On Boeing Until Skies Become Clear

The risks cannot be judged within the framework of the company's quality as a dividend stock. Forward troubles may be material - better opportunities are available on the market.

A few months back, I went somewhat bullish on Boeing when the company seemed to reach bottom, given the amount/content of the information available at the time.

Since the time of my last article, Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been trading at varied numbers/prices, but up until lately, been in the growth/recovery phase. However, this came to an abrupt stop as of late when it became clear that the issues affecting the company may have lasting implications for the sensitive tête-à-tête between Boeing and the regulatory bodies and authorities in the USA.

Because of this, and the ensuing uncertainty of the exact extent of the damage and potential repercussions, it's impossible to properly value the stock at this time.

Let's give the company a once-over and see why I now consider it a "neutral" and a "hold".

Boeing - I'm not boarding at this time

Once again, I'd like to begin my article by saying that I still consider the company a long-term (50+ years) quality company with the long-term stability and strength of a mountain. I've seen people compare the company to other failed companies such as Lehman and GE (NYSE:GE) (not exactly failed) - I don't consider these comparisons to be valid.

What's happened since the last article is obviously a number of operators taking their 737 MAX planes out of schedule. The list now includes Southwest (LUV) and Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) (source). Other airlines, such as Aeroflot have canceled their Boeing orders (source), representing hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of potential profits, based on the per-unit price of a plane. What we're seeing here is obviously splatter/contamination from the 737 MAX fiasco - and this is likely to continue going forward.

Not only that, I consider it likely to get worse.

On the company side of news, deliveries are cut nearly in half, and Boeing now falls even further behind European competitor Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). Other Boeing models and programs have also come under pressure, once again, as a result of contamination from the scandal (source).

Most significant and causing the current chaos and an almost 11% drop in less than 2 market days at the time of writing of this article are messages that have been found which suggest that employees misled the FAA about a core system. The fact that the alert came from Boeing itself was no saving grace but only seemed to worsen the current fall. Boeing has since then published a statement that the relevant pilot's software was malfunctioning, but not the flight-control software. (source) Regardless of the facts that will no doubt come out over the coming months, this represents a new situation for the company and the stock and for the FAA involved in saying yay or nay to the 737 MAX. That's not even mentioning the perception of Boeing on the market out there, with Airlines and operators seeking to place orders.

It is, of course, bad.

I foresee a veritable storm of contributors and analysts changing their ratings, some going so far as to argue to sell the stock. We may even see contributors well-versed in shorting stocks come out of the woodwork and daring to take a short stake in the company. While selling to protect your position may be a strategy for some investors, particularly those holding a significant portion of portfolio holdings in Boeing, it's not a strategy I espouse or intend to take.

Why is this a fundamental thesis change?

Just as we're likely to see contributors going negative, we're likely to see a number advocating to "Buy in the dip", a strategy I myself hold in high esteem when quality companies go on sale.

However, that is not something I see as relevant in this case. Why?

1. Product

Boeing is in the business of selling products that, per unit/plane, represent investments of tens and hundreds of millions of dollars per product (source). Any type of flaw in the product is material and serious and the type of scrutiny Boeing is under since the beginning of 2019 isn't just serious - it's character-changing. It's blow after blow, including the in-flight safety systems and pickle fork cracks (source). Regardless of what the truth turns out to be in the end, this veritable avalanche of bad news has the guaranteed, and already-proven effect of influencing global confidence in Boeing as a company.

Manufacturing airplanes isn't a light-hearted business - Boeing knows this, they've been doing it for decades. Yet in the light of this news, one must wonder (and customers surely do) if the company is somehow losing their "touch" - or to put it less kindly - Just what in the depths of hell are the people at Boeing up to?

From the point of view of their customers, perhaps, they already have lost what made the company a veritable fortress which actually manufactured a product called the B-17 Flying Fortress. And customer confidence as something to regain when it comes to products in this price class is something we may not even want to speculate about. Years - or decades - and billions of dollars' worth of work.

So, the core/fundamental product characteristic of what Boeing sells is really the first reason why I see this as thesis-changing. If we were talking about a chicken farm where it came out that some of the meat was contaminated - it would be bad, but we don't have chickens flying across the globe worth a hundred million dollars each. Customer confidence would take a hit, but it would recover - moreover, the per-unit cost is low. It's not as though you can take all of the existing 737 MAX planes and chuck them in the trash like those hypothetical chicken breasts.

2. Perception

This was really something that became obvious when the first crash happened. The FAA, unlike other regulatory bodies, did not ground the planes straight away. Other agencies did. I wrote some about this in my last articles on the company.

If it had turned out to be a minor issue, and the planes could have been put back into service, the company and the FAA might have gone on as though it was a one-time error (this is of course hypothetical). However, given the facts come out, this puts not only Boeing in the crosshairs - but the FAA as well.

The American Federal Aviation Administration is a regulatory body that many others worldwide look up to. In the light of these news items, the efficacy, processes & routines, and certifications instituted may be put into question. This is obviously not a desirable situation for either party. The fact that the FAA was left out of the communication lines during such crucial pieces of news indicates to me, once again, that things are not working as they should.

The result of this will, I expect, be two-fold.

Any aircraft submitted for certification by Boeing may be put under a different character (not formally, but informally) of testing and re-testing by the FAA going forward from this - and who knows for how long. That's not even including the 737 MAX issue. This is where the issue contaminates not only the 737, but future confidence of Boeing products.

Any potentially existing informal agreement or trust between the FAA and Boeing as a result of their decades-long relationship (anyone who's ever worked in procurement/certification will be able to tell you that such notions exist where parties who've been in industry for decades are given preference, even if processes state that everyone should be treated equally) may at the very least take some serious damage, or at the very worst, be shattered completely.

If the takeaway from other agencies internationally becomes that if Boeing somehow was given preference - which by the way is something I indeed believe happened - due to their position and extensive positive history, then that is serious not only for the FAA and Boeing, but other companies and agencies.

At the very least, the FAA now needs to come down with a hammer on Boeing, in the form of further questions and demands for clarifications. I also expect the return of the 737 MAX to be at risk as a result of this. At the time of writing here, the FAA has stated that they need at least several more weeks (source). The EASA has also said that a return to the air for the 737 MAX is during January 2020 - at the very earliest. (source)

The takeaway here is that the reason for my changed thesis when it comes to Boeing is the appearance/strengthening of factors that have not only short to medium-term effects, but what I believe to be valid, medium to long-term customer/client concerns with the company's products.

Valuation

This section will be relatively short because unlike my other articles, the reason for the company being unappealing medium/long-term is not valuation. It's part of it - but no longer part of the core of my thesis. As of this article, I can no longer, even to myself, issue a guidance at what price I would purchase the stock.

The information for me to do so in a risk-adjusted is simply not available at this time.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Obviously, we can see that the 737 MAX debacle is already expected to influence company earnings in major ways. Current expected EPS for the fiscal is around 2.60/share - this is obviously distorting expectations insofar as long-term projections go, to the degree that if Boeing were to trade at 15 times earnings in 3-4 years, you could expect annual rates of return of about 7-8%.

However, these forecasts include the fact that following a poor fiscal, sales will return to normal levels with an estimated EPS of 22.97/share, followed by a 23.90/share. These levels/earnings are being forecasted by 16-21 FactSet analysts with a 70% hit ratio. However, they are obviously not updated with this information - so they cannot be taken at face value at this time.

The question for the valuation-conscious DGI investor, therefore, becomes what overarching effects, sales-wise, these developments will have to the company's earnings, not just next year, but years after this. How many customers will go to Airbus instead? In the light of this crisis, how many will turn to Comac? Why wouldn't you turn to Comac instead of the company and the agency that allowed such a product to be released?

Boeing could really not have set up things better for their own potential long-term demise on the international aviation market. Comac is just becoming a force to be reckoned with, with media houses characterizing the plane as directly competing with Airbus and Boeing (Source). The C919 is out, and purchasable - and Comac is working on a third product as well, and not hindered by these sorts of issues. Not only that, the Comac is potentially competitively priced at ~$50M (Source).

So, while the long-term record of the Boeing Company remains very convincing from a DGI perspective...

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

...there comes a point in every DGI investor's career where he or she must make a decision when things have gone too far, and forward expectations have become too muddled to trust to historical trends and formerly accurate predictions.

The time, for this contributor, is now.

Thesis

This article should not be taken as a long-term view that the Boeing company will be an uninvestable sort of idea/proposition. That is not the intention, even it may be interpreted as such.

This drop will cause many investors to wonder whether it is time to "Buy in the dip" to garner a long-term positive rate of return when earnings and valuations recover. And as a valuation-conscious DGI investor, I say that the time, dear investor, is not now.

What's occurred is something that I believe will affect company sales for years to come. What's occurred is something that could potentially affect the 737 MAX return to the market, with affected operators slated to demand higher compensation (source). It's something that may affect the relationship between Boeing and the FAA.

It's something that, according to most analysts following the company, will affect company debt, structure, leadership and, consequently, the medium- to the long-term earnings potential of the company. That's why the company is getting slammed with downgrades and even S&P credit outlook changes. (source)

By medium to long-term in this context, I'm talking about 3-10 years - that is what I believe. The Boeing Company will not fold, nor go bankrupt. The suggestion is still one I would characterize as "absurd". The airline industry is an extremely small space, with every single company that's a valid competitor to Boeing basically enjoying state-originating benefits. The company, regardless of the time it will take, will certainly, I expect, correct its course and once again be a company and a force worth investing in. It's also entirely possible that the cash flow from its still-relevant businesses not as affected will keep dividends afloat (I don't predict a dividend cut at this time) and provide the company with the ability to meet the ensuing liabilities.

However, the current valuation that the market is asking for a share of the company no longer makes sense in the light of recent news. Nor does the yield and potential medium-term returns present an appealing investment case - or one I consider likely to occur in such a time frame.

Instead, I believe that the company will become investable once the full extent of these issues come to light, and once every player in this field has said their part.

Until such time, I, as a dividend investor, consider Boeing to be fundamentally uninvestable due to these risks and unknowns.

I will continue my watch on the company to carefully take in all the news we see over the coming weeks and days. It's, of course, possible that something occurs which reverses this development. If so, I welcome it. However, it would not solve the customer/sale-side issues that the company faces and now, without a doubt, will be amplified further.

Let me end this article by saying that you, as a reader, are probably on Seeking Alpha because you're either interested where to put and where to not put your money.

The question I pose becomes, why would you invest in this company which, even in the case of a bull-case positive outcome, does not provide what I consider to be a significant, risk/reward-adjusted appealing upside. At this time, Boeing essentially has some of the characteristics of a defensive stock, without any of the forward advantages of a defensive stock (apart from perhaps history) in terms of earnings safety, core businesses and so forth. It does not make sense.

That is why, barring further clarity, the best I can give Boeing is a "neutral", and freeze any mental plans for adding to my position at this time. However, I also do not believe that the market action in the coming days/months, due to the trading volume in the stock, will represent the actual impact on the company.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

Following what I perceive to be significant news items, I consider Boeing a "HOLD" - though if your position is large, you may want to look at your capital requirements going forward - and will no longer add to my position, even if the company reaches formerly appealing levels of $330-340/share. I can, at this time, not guide to any price or valuation where I would consider Boeing investable, requiring more clarity before doing so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.