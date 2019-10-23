BlackRock - Dividend Growth From The Passive Investing Trend

Dividend investors today get an almost 3% yield that has grown at a double digit rate over the last decade.

Thesis

BlackRock(BLK) is the world's largest asset management company, that recently hit a record $6.964 trillion in AUM. With BlackRock being the largest provider of ETFs (exchange-traded-funds) in the world through its iShares offering, buying BLK stock gives active investors an opportunity to benefit from the trend towards low cost passive investing. BLK has a diverse product mix of active and passive financial products for the individual investor and large financial institution alike and its technological platform including "Aladdin" system is second to none in the industry. I expect this industry leader to keep rewarding its shareholders for the long run by growing dividends.

The Company

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in New York, BlackRock has grown to the largest asset management business in the world. The company offers investment management services to institutions and retail investors. As well as managing funds, they also offer risk management services. Their clients include governments, companies and foundations all across the globe.

Source: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Dividend

The current dividend yield is 2.9% and the payout is covered 2x by last twelve months earnings. Since initiating the dividend payments in 2003, BlackRock has raised the dividend by a CAGR of 24% during that time. In the last decade, the CAGR dividend growth has been 15.5% with the latest dividend increase coming in at 5% in the start of 2019. The run of consecutive increases stands at 10 years, due to the company holding the dividend steady for a year during the last recession

Latest Earnings

BlackRock finished the latest quarter with a record $6.964 trillion of assets under management. This represented an 8% YoY growth, thanks to net inflows and market gains. In the 3rd quarter, the iShares business alone saw more than $40 billion of inflows. Revenue increased 3.2% YoY and operating margins increased by 170 basis points to 40.7%. The company has set a target of 5% yearly organic growth, and in the trailing twelve months the increase has been just under that at 4.7%.

Source: BlackRock Earnings Release

Balance Sheet

This company has a fortress of a balance sheet. They have almost as much cash as they have debt and the debt-to-equity ratio is under 0.2 with interest payments covered almost 30 times over.

Source: Simplywall.st

Valuation

BLK stock is currently trading close to its 5-yr average valuations. Current P/E of 17.5 suggests slight undervaluation compared to the company's 5-yr average of 18 but P/FCF of 29 suggests overvaluation compared to the 5-yr average of 22.5. PEG is at 1.7 vs the 5-yr average of 1.9 Cyclically adjusted PE ratio comes in at an elevated 23.

Source: Morningstar

Risks

Asset managers are highly sensitive to the health of the economy and the direction of the stock market. During a period of declining stock prices, BLK fees will suffer from the decline in asset prices and from people withdrawing money from assets.

However, I believe the biggest challenge currently is other companies willing to offer funds and ETFs with zero fees.

Although insider selling is not always a reliable indicator, different BLKs insiders have been selling huge amounts worth of shares in the last year.

Source: Simplywall.st

Summary

BlackRock offers investors a chance to benefit from the trend towards passive investing and receive growing dividends that are well-covered. Dividend growth investors who are prepared to hold the shares through all market cycles should look further into it to see if it fits their portfolio. For me personally, BlackRock is on my watchlist as I am building out my portfolio. I see some better valuations elsewhere, but would like to own this dividend growth stock in the long run if valuations become even more attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.