SBM Offshore: FPSO Projects Hold The Key For A Medium-Term Revival

SBM Offshore NV ADR (OTCPK:SBFFY) services offshore energy production. Its primary activities include design, installation, operation, and life extension of Floating Production Storage and Offloading (or FPSO) vessels. I think the stock will remain range-bound in the short term. However, the company has enough growth drivers to produce reasonably positive returns over the medium to long term. Annually, ten FPSOs can be awarded for the next three years around the world. Recently, it has signed a comprehensive agreement with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) that covers the future FPSO potential, on top of the FPSO Liza 2 FEED project, which has been one of the company’s growth catalysts in recent times.

The company’s operating margin, however, is unlikely to proliferate because pricing in the long-cycle business takes long to readjust. Also, the cash flow from operations has turned negative in FY2019, which can be concerning given the requirement of funds for debt repayment, dividend, and share repurchase.

The Underlying Industry Transformation

If we look at SBFFY’s progress over the years, we see that the company has the technical solutions to service the floating production system. Also, it has worked on the standardization of Fast4Ward, including the development of solutions for a floating windmill.

Investors may note that the underinvestment in the offshore energy market has led to capacity constraints in the FPSO market. Led by the 2014-16 crude oil price downturn, the offshore industry transformed from one with under-capacity to over-capacity. The turn of events led to cost-cutting, including shedding the workforce. The scenario is set to take a turn in 2019 as within a three-year period various FPSOs are placed under construction, which can result in spare capacity in the market.

What Are SBM Offshore’s Advantages?

In 2019, seven FPSOs have been awarded, of which SBM Offshore received two. Because the program applies to the FPSOs, the company has kept investing in the Fast4Ward program to increase market share in the rising activity in FPSOs. The Fast4Ward program is expected to increase productivity and capacity. Also, Fast4Ward can help FPSOs reduce their CO2 emissions in producing.

In October 2019, the company completed the FPSO Liza project financing for $1.14 billion. Earlier, in July 2018, SBM received FPSO Liza 2 contracts from Exxon Mobil to perform Front End Engineering and Design (or FEED) for a second FPSO. The deal represented the company's first and the most significant Fast4Ward FPSO. Fast4Ward is a newbuild, multi-purpose hull combined with several standardized topsides modules. Fast4Ward helps reduce project cycle time, which, according to the company’s estimates, translates into $1 billion of NPV gain at the most. Because of its standardized hull and topsides, it affects de-risking projects.

Key Growth Areas

Brazil is one of the critical markets for FPSOs, where the company’s management expects a total of 12 FPSOs to be awarded. Plus, the application is not limited to FPSOs only, but also covers turrets in the Asia Pacific region. Recently, the company won the Mero 2 award in Brazil on the merit of Fast4Ward. Overall, it is estimated that annually, ten FPSOs can be awarded for the next three years globally.

As a new cycle is set to begin, cost inflation can hit the industry, which SBM Offshore looks to mitigate through standardization and increasing supplier productivity. This means the company engages with several key suppliers with long-term agreement to secure capacity.

As an alternative to the legacy energy business, SBM Offshore is also looking at the alternative energy route. More recently, it has turned to service the renewable industry through innovation in the wave energy converter. Although the project started in 2009, the company made the breakthroughs only in the recent period.

Legal Proceeding In Brazil

In October 2019, SBFFY disclosed the formal closure of a long-pending legal matter with the Brazilian Federal Prosecutor’s Office (or MPF) regarding alleged improper sales practices. The company has to pay a fine of 200 million Brazilian Reais. However, the judge declined the request by the MPF to approve the agreement, considering that the redress for damages agreed by the parties appears to deviate by BRL 194 million ($50 million) from a number in an earlier calculation. Investors may note that the company has seven FPSOs in operation in Brazil, and so, the proper closure of the case can affect the investors’ sentiment positively.

Backlog Increased In 1H 2019

SBFFY’s backlog at the end of June 2019 increased by 36% compared to December 2018 to a total of $20.1 billion. This increase is primarily attributed to the Liza Unity in Guyana and Mero 2 orders in Brazil. In this context, investors may note that in July 2018, SBFFY engaged in a discussion with the client for a potential accelerated transfer of ownership of FPSO Liza Destiny.

The company continues to expect that the transfer of the FPSO ownership will take place after a period of up to two years. Due to the steady backlog, SBM Offshore’s visibility has now increased by 25 years to 2045. The FPSO Mero 2 (a standard multipurpose hull) backlog takes into account the initially targeted ownership share (65%) in the 22.5-year lease-and-operate contracts, which has extended the cash flow visibility. The Lease and Operate segment accounts for the majority of the projected backlog. A majority of the Lease and Operate segment backlog represents operating cash flow translation opportunities.

What Are Its Recent Strengths And Weaknesses?

In 1H 2019, the company’s revenues increased by 19% compared to 1H 2018. The Turnkey segment saw considerable improvement in 1H 2019,

EBITDA, on the other hand, decreased by 36% in 1H 2019 over the previous year. While the Lease & Operate segment profit held up well, the Turnkey segment nearly shed the entire EBITDA in the past year. In 1H 2019, costs increased from higher sales activity, which reduced operating profit margin. Also, in 1H 2018, there were many positive one-off closeout items for Turnkey projects, which caused a sharp decrease in the year-over-year comparison.

Why Is Outlook Positive?

In 2019, we can expect multiple awards being generated in the large-size FPSOs market. After 1H 2019, the company’s management has revised up the FY2019 guidance. It expects revenues (based on Directional method) to increase more than 17% compared to the prior year. The directional reporting represents a pro-forma accounting policy, which assumes all vessel investees are proportionally consolidated, and all lease contracts are classified as operating leases. The Lease and Operate segment is expected to account for ~65% of the FY2019 revenues, while the Turnkey segment accounts for the rest 35%.

In September 2019, the company and the integrated major Exxon Mobil a Long-Term Agreement covering potential future FPSO orders. The agreement covers potential future contracts relating to leased FPSOs, which includes Build-Operate-Transfer projects that generally cover a short lease term.

Dividend And Repurchase

SBFFY pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share, which was a 53% increase compared to a year ago. The quarterly dividend equates to a trailing twelve-month dividend yield of 2.24%.

Also, in February 2019, the company announced plans to repurchase $200 million worth of shares. The program is due to be completed by the end of 2019.

Weakened Cash Flows

In 1H 2019, SBM Offshore’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was negative ~$212 million, which was a steep deterioration compared to ~$1.3 billion CFO a year ago. Although the revenues increased in the past year, the fall in the CFO reflects the deterioration in working capital. Its capex has not been significant in the past two years. In FY2019, it has invested in three major projects: Destiny and the two projects based on Fast4Ward, Unity, and Mero 2.

At the start of the year, the company had a $1.56 billion repayment obligation between the next two and five years. The company’s revolving credit facility can be extended to more than $1.5 billion. Although the company’s liquidity is sufficient, given its weak cash flow from operations in 1H 2019, the company might want to improve its FCF in meeting financial obligations, share repurchases, and dividend in the short to medium term.

However, investors should note that the company’s debt-to-equity ratio (or leverage) of 1.2x is higher than its peers’ average of 0.5x. Its peers include Saipem S.p.A. (OTCPK:SAPMY), John Wood Group (OTCPK:WDGJF), and TechnipFMC (FTI).

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

SBM Offshore is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.1x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 11.1x. From FY2015 to FY2018, the average EV/EBITDA multiple was 10.7x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

SBM Offshore’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in stark contrast compared to the multiple compression for peers because the company’s EBITDA is expected to decline compared to a rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. However, the company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (WDGJF, FTI, and SAPMY) average of 7.6x. So, the stock can be relatively overvalued at the current level. I have used estimates from Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

What’s The Take On SBFFY?

The FPSO market has nudged ahead after a docile period since the 2014 crude oil price-led crash. According to the estimates provided by the company, annually ten FPSOs can be awarded for the next three years globally. With half of its FPSO assets invested in Brazil, the company’s exposure to that region has been significant. Following the closure of the case, SBFFY has once again increased exposure there in the past year. Exxon Mobil’s FPSO Liza 2 FEED project has accelerated growth for the company. More recently, it has signed a comprehensive agreement with XOM that covers the future FPSO potential.

Pricing in the long-cycle business takes long to re-adjust. So, given the pressure on pricing from an excess supply of equipment in the market, the company’s operating margin is unlikely to proliferate shortly. Also, the cash flow from operations has turned negative in FY2019. Although its liquidity covers its debt repayments and capex needs, it would do well to improve cash flows to maintain the dividend and the repurchase program. I think the stock will remain range-bound in the short term because of the overall pessimism surrounding the energy market, but once the ebb recedes, the company has enough growth drivers to produce reasonably positive returns over the medium to long-term. I suggest buying it in the dips.

