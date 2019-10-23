Here's Why Tesla Will Be Able To 'Produce' The Model Y Earlier Than Previously Expected

Still, Tesla investors may not understand this or care. They may view this accelerated timeline a positive, despite all the risks and potential quality issues.

Therefore, Tesla can claim that production has started earlier than other automakers would dare. The risk here is of course future potential quality issues.

This is a different testing timeline than other automakers define, because Tesla releases new cars without the same level of global torture-testing.

Now, with seemingly production-ready Model Y test cars being driven around without camouflage, the expectation for Y volume production looks like January 2020 instead.

People are asking when the Tesla Model Y will enter production. The guidance had been for fall 2020.

It's now approximately one month ago that the first Tesla (TSLA) Model Y test-car was seen in the wild. In the last week or two, many more have been seen in public: Overload Of Pre-Production Tesla Model Y Crossover Sightings: Images.

Unlike normal automakers, Tesla tests its future cars without any meaningful camouflage. The test cars look almost 100% like the final production cars. Any masking is functional, not meant to visually detract.

Investors have been asking me: When do you think the Model Y goes into production? The first step to answering that question is to realize that Tesla brings new vehicles to market in a different way than all other large automakers.

A normal automaker has a set of well-defined testing steps, which includes multiple iterations of making so-and-so many units and then driving them all over the planet’s most extreme climates and conditions. Then, fix the issues, rinse and repeat.

So, basically make 50-400 cars, drive them for six months almost around the clock, bring them back, fix the issues, make another 50-400 cars, drive them for another six months, etc. This process can take as much as two years or even more. Sometimes a bit less, depending on the complexity involved, and what issues are found during testing.

Tesla has obviously made at least a handful or so Model Y examples that are being driven around. There are sightings everywhere: Tesla Model Y Looks Hot In Red: More Real-World Sightings.

In that sense, it's at least theoretically possible to say that Tesla has started production of the Model Y: At least one “unit” was evidently “produced.” Of course, that’s not what anyone in the industry would say. Anyone in the industry would say that the automaker’s two-year vehicle testing program has just started.

Still, for Tesla investors that may not matter. At some point in the next few short months, sooner than Tesla’s previous guidance of Fall 2020, Tesla will deliver at least a few cars to “friends of the firm” - the company’s most reliable supporters and blood relatives. This happened with the Model S in June 2012, Model X in September 2015 and Model 3 in July 2017.

Then, after those initial hand-over events, it took several months for production to ramp up. For the Model S, it happened in October 2012 - four months later. For the Model Y, it happened in December 2015 - three months later. And for the Model 3, it took even longer, especially with an entirely new production line and a higher set of volume expectations.

The Model Y should be easier than any of Tesla’s previous models. Why? Because it builds on the Model 3, which already is made on two different production lines in Fremont, and soon one in Shanghai. In addition, it does not have the stupid complexity of the Model X with its insane falcon wing doors.

As a result, all other things equal, the Model Y will be easier to bring up to production line speed, and for quality mistakes to be avoided. Don’t forget that I just wrote “all other things equal.” Tesla of course knows these things too, and may simply raise its internal risk bar accordingly. Risk is relative to something, not an absolute level.

The net of it all is that the Model Y will as usual enter “production” way earlier than any other automaker would dare - and yet at the same time, the Model Y faces better odds than any previous Tesla of avoiding some of the early quality mistakes. The final result is impossible to predict at this point. We cannot know any quality issues until after the fact.

2020 isn’t 2017-2018 either

The Model Y is entering the market in a different competitive market than the Model 3 did. When the Model 3 came to market, its only direct competition was the Chevrolet (GM) Bolt EV.

The Model Y will face huge competition arriving in meaningful volume already in 2020-2021 from Volkswagen, Nissan, Kia, Audi, Hyundai, Kia, Ford, BMW, Mercedes, Volvo/Polestar, Jaguar and probably others too. The Y may have a narrow window during the first half of 2020 when competition is lighter, but it starts to tighten in the second half of 2020, and by 2021 it will be a madhouse with more competition flooding the market than most people will be able to track.

It's also not clear how much the Y will add to Tesla’s total market opportunity beyond the Model 3. Clearly 1+1 will be greater than 1.0, but it may not add to 2.0 either. Some people who would buy the Y would have bought the 3 instead. We already have seen that the 3 has declining sales in its “mature” markets. The U.S. and Norway, for example, saw Model 3 sales peak last December and March, respectively.

So, as the Y enters production, the demand for the 3 will decline too. It has already begun, and that will become even more evident in a combination of Q4 2019 and Q1 2020.

