Petrofac: Creating Opportunities To Secure Future Growth

Despite Short-Term Headwinds, Petrofac's Growth Can Resume

Petrofac Limited (OTCPK:POFCF) provides engineering services, including conceptual and feasibility studies and front-end engineering and design (or FEED) for the onshore, offshore, and downstream energy facilities around the world. As the project bidding activity in the downstream sector heats up, the company will see its sales in the E&C segment improving in 2H 2019 and in the next year. But the margin is unlikely to see any remarkable traction shortly. The stock price will slowly respond to growth. So, expect a relatively quiet period in the short term and increasing returns from the stock in the medium-to-long term.

The company has been divesting non-core assets to clean up its leveraged balance sheet and has turned net debt negative. Alongside this, the free cash flow has turned positive, too, in 1H 2019. However, its order intake declined as the brownfield projects market remained challenging. Also, negative sentiment following the U.K. authority's investigation can restrict the company's opportunities to participate in the tendering process in Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

What Do Its Strategies Reveal?

The company has devised a strategy to expand into complementary sectors and geographies. In that aspect, investors may note that the growth countries account for over 40% of the company's current pipeline. The prospective geographies include countries in Asia, Europe and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States). In Engineering & Production Services (or EPS), the company targets small projects and maintenance and operations work in the East. Also a part of its strategy, there is plenty of plug and abandonment works in the matured shells as many upstream companies decommission projects. It has renewed its focus in the U.S. and the North Sea for the EPS projects.

Over the next 12 months, the company estimates that the bidding pipeline will be ~$34 billion across E&C and EPS. In 2H 2019 alone, the tendering activity may touch $13 billion, which will get due for realization in 2020. However, there has been a shift in the customers' project preference towards reimbursable commercial models, which is likely to be the effect of the current crude oil price volatility and a decline in demand. The company's project pipeline is well-diversified, foraying into the complementary sectors like downstream and offshore wind. In September, the company disclosed plans to sell its remaining interest in its Mexican oilfields for $276 million. The divestment will reinforce the company's capital-light business strategy. However, in the short term, such projects may not yield the desired result because of the long-term nature and the current weakness in the energy environment.

Backlog On A Decline

Despite the rise in tendering activities in the industry, from FY2018 to FY2019, the company's backlog declined by 10% in June compared to the beginning of the year. Backlog is typically a measure of the visibility of future revenue, which measures the uncompleted portion of the E&C (Engineering & Construction) segment project and the EPS segment project. The E&C segment accounts for the majority of the company's backlog. The lower backlog in 2019 reflects lower order intake in the E&C segment.

The company's management views the negative publicity from the SFO announcement in February to have affected the order intake and caused the loss of backlog in 1H 2019. Investors may note that in May 2017, the UK Serious Fraud Office (or SFO) began to investigate the activities of Petrofac and its employees for suspected bribery, corruption, and money laundering. In February 2019, a former employee of the company's subsidiary admitted offenses. The SFO investigation is on-going. As a result of this, the $13 billion of bidding prospect that the company will look to convert into sales does not include opportunities in Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Future bidding and order intake can be impacted if the allegations are proved in the court of law.

E&C Segment: Drivers And Outlook

Petrofac's Engineering & Construction (or E&C) segment accounted for 81% of its 1H 2019 revenues. In the first half of FY2019, revenues from this segment increased by 117% compared to the same period in FY2018. The segment saw a new order intake worth $1.6 billion in 2019 so far, including awards in Algeria, Oman, and the Netherlands, which led to the revenue rise. The segment net margin, however, declined over the previous year as a result of cost overruns and a higher share of lower-margin projects in the mix. The cost overruns took place due to subcontractors' failure to provide the necessary input, which resulted in projects stretching to the next quarters. It also affected the project-mix, affecting the margin adversely in 1H 2019.

Outlook: The main projects that can drive the segment performance in FY2019 include the RAPID natural gas project in Malaysia, the Upper Zakum field development in the UAE, and pre-commissioning activities in the KNPC Clean Fuels Project in Kuwait. In the North Sea, it commenced power transmission in the BorWin3 offshore grid connection project. Also, the Al Taweelah Alumina refinery in the UAE started up during 1H 2019.

According to the company's latest estimates, in FY2019, the segment revenues are expected to be ~$4.5 billion, which would be 10% higher than a year ago. In 2H 2019, the company sees the EPCm (engineering, procurement, and construction management) margins normalizing marginally. Also, with some of the EPCm projects coming up in Abu Dhabi, we can see that the geographic mix of the projects can start affecting the margin, although it is unclear at this point how much the effect will be.

EPS segment: Drivers And Outlook

In contrast to the E&C segment revenue fall, the Engineering & Production Services (or EPS) segment revenue decreased by 37% in 1H 2019 over a year ago. The segment backlog fell, reflecting lower order intake as the brownfield projects market remained challenging. Net profit in this segment went down by 15% due to a decline in contract margins, higher overheads, and higher tax.

Outlook: By the end of June 2019, the segment backlog fell compared to the beginning of the year. Expect a decline in the net margin, although sales can grow in 2H 2019 as the EPCm projects transfer to the E&C segment.

Integrated Energy Services (Or IES) Segment

IES deploys a range of commercial frameworks, including Production Enhancement Contracts (or PECs) and the equity upstream investment models, including production sharing contracts (or PSCs) and concession agreements. In this segment, revenues in 1H 2019 decreased by 27% compared to the same period in FY2018. Net profit in the segment also declined by 56% due to lower net cost recovery from the Magallanes & Arenque production enhancement contracts in Mexico. On the more positive note, the company realized 23% higher crude oil price, which I think was remarkable achievement given that the crude oil price decreased by 21% in the past year until June 30, 2019.

However, a lower crude oil price can affect sales and margin adversely in 2H 2019. Plus, lower order intake, as I discussed above, can result in a revenue decline in 2020.

The Dividend Yield Is High

Petrofac pays a $0.38 annual dividend. Its trailing-twelve-month dividend yield is 7.2%, which is higher than its peer FTI (2.24%). John Wood Group (OTCPK:WDGJF), however, has a higher dividend yield (8.1%). Petrofac's dividend yield is even higher than industry leader Schlumberger's (SLB) yield of 6.1%. In the past five years, the company's dividend has decreased at an annual growth rate of 10.2%.

Cash Flows And Working Capital Improvement

Petrofac plans to spend $125 million in capex in FY2019, which would be 39% higher compared to a year ago. Petrofac's initiatives to move towards a capital-light model resulted in ~$500 million in cash consideration from the disposal of non-core assets in FY2018. It has also reduced capex significantly in the past three years. The company has already achieved its target of eliminating net debt by 2020. As of June 30, 2019, it was net debt negative, which speaks well of the balance sheet strength. It had $1.7 billion liquidity available (borrowing capacity plus cash & equivalents) on June 30.

Petrofac's debt-to-equity or leverage was 0.64x on June 30, which was lower than its peers comprised of John Wood Group, Saipem (OTCPK:SAPMY), and TechnipFMC (FTI). POFCF has sufficient liquidity and cash flows to cover the debt repayment obligations. In June 2020, $200 million of debt would be due, while another $1 billion will be due in another year.

Petrofac's cash flow from operations (or CFO) in 2019 improved significantly. In 6M2019, it turned positive compared to a negative CFO a year ago. Although revenues increased modestly in 1H 2019 over the previous year, the sharper rise in CFO can be attributed to working capital improvement due to an increase in trade payables. Its free cash flow also turned positive in the past year. It plans to improve working capital further in 2H 2019 by closing commercial settlements more quickly and reducing invoice cycle times.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Petrofac is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 4.1x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.35x. From FY2015 to FY2018, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 13.2x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past four-year average.

Petrofac's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in stark contrast to the EV/EBITDA multiple contraction for peers because sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to decline as opposed to a rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is much lower than its peers' (SAPMY, FTI, and SBFFY) average of 7.6x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

What's The Take On Petrofac?

As many of its Middle East customers are looking to invest more in the refining and petrochemical industries around the world, Petrofac is aligning its assets into various project management activities. In 2H 2019 alone, the tendering activity may touch $13 billion. The company is making efforts to expand into complementary sectors and geographies. The company keeps divesting non-core assets to clean up its leveraged balance sheet and has turned net debt negative. The free cash flow turned positive, too, in 1H 2019. In an environment when the crude oil price volatility is high, these can prove to be quite an advantage.

However, in 1H 2019, its order intake declined as the brownfield projects market remained challenging. Also, negative sentiment following the SFO investigation can restrict the company's opportunities to participate in the tendering process in Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Overall, I think the stock price will slowly respond to growth. But if the offshore energy market continues to re-build, returns from the stock can improve rapidly in the medium-to-long term.

We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. The oilfield is at its low ebb, and now is the time to be looking for winners. Good news for new subscribers! In October, we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.