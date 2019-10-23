Natural Gas Storage Forecast: Injections Are Large But Priced In

We anticipate to see a build of 94 bcf, which is 32 bcf larger than a year ago and 21 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending October 18), the number of heating degree-days (HDDs) surged by approximately 77.0% w-o-w (from 37 to 66), as weather conditions cooled down across the country. Cooling demand has dropped by about 49% and is now too weak to have a meaningful impact on natural gas consumption. We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree-days, or TDDs) was approximately 17.0% below last year's level, but 12.0% above the norm (see the chart below).

This week

This week (ending October 25), the weather conditions are warming up (slightly), but remain mostly within the norm. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will drop by almost 10% w-o-w (from 66 to 60), while the number of nationwide CDDs will rise by 15% (from 15 to 17). Total average daily demand for natural gas should be somewhere between 82 bcf/d and 86 bcf/d, which is approximately 14.0% above the 5-year average for this time of the year. Still, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be around 22.0% below last year's level.

However, it is important to remember that at the same time last year, natural gas consumption was abnormally strong. Therefore, the bearish annual difference in consumption is partly exaggerated by exceptionally high comparison base. In other words, making "unadjusted" y-o-y comparisons may not be particularly appropriate simply because the benchmark is set too high.

Next week

Next week (ending November 1), the weather conditions are expected to get substantially colder. The number of CDDs is currently projected to drop by 38.0% w-o-w (from 17 to 11), while the number of HDDs should rise by as much as 50% (from 60 to 90). In annual terms, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) is expected to increase by 21.0%. The deviation from the norm should be positive at around +13.30% (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply-Demand Balance

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) are showing above normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (October 23-November 7). Total demand is expected to average 91.4 bcf/d (some 23.0% above the 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically into Mexico - and also by robust LNG sales.

Projected HDDs have been rising quite noticeably over the past week (see the table below).

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas switching. We estimate that at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 7.2 bcf/d (1.2 bcf/d above the norm). At the same time, other non-degree-day factors - specifically, rising nuclear outages - are spurring extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. However, stronger wind, hydro and solar generation are having a negative impact on the potential power burn. On balance, we estimate that non-degree day factors are currently bearish for potential natural gas consumption (compared to the same period in 2018).

In the week ending October 25, we currently project that total balance will be looser (vs. the same week in 2018). However, we expect the balance to get tighter in the week ending November 1 (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. The figures in the table above are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Deviations from the 5-year norm are measured in percentages. Deviations from the previous year are measured in MMcf/d. Deviations are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production has a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net-result of the interaction between total supply and total demand. Total Balance = total supply minus total demand. *Total Balance deviation vs 5-year average = total supply deviation minus total demand deviation.

Price And Technicals

November contract

November contract (daily chart) is trading within a descending wedge, which is providing dynamic support and resistance levels. Technically, the bias is bearish and a re-test of the lower bound (near 2.160 or lower) is theoretically possible. However, we may be witnessing the formation of a triple bottom pattern (in 2.180-2.200 area). If it holds, Nov. contract can potentially rebound into 2.360-2.460 area.

December contract

December contract is trading within a symmetrical triangle, which is providing dynamic support and resistance levels. Technically, the trading bias is bearish. 2.450 is a major pivot level, a break above which would open the way towards 2.473 and 2.496. Support is in the 2.413-2.410 area. There is a minor bullish divergence on the RSI oscillator.

Source: CME Group

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a build of 94 bcf (4 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 32 bcf larger than a year ago and 21 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year).

