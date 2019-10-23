Semiconductor Stocks Capital Gain Prospects Seen By Market-Makers

The next top-ranked stock IPG Photonics Corporation is competitively positioned for that same investment mission, not only among semiconductor stocks but among candidates from our population of over 2,600 issues with MM forecasts.

The semiconductor stock appearing most likely to be attractive to investors concerned with building portfolio capital wealth has just been presented in its own separate article.

A shift of capital into those with best prospects, and managed by the simple TERMD active portfolio management discipline may provide wealth-building benefits.

Prior forecasts of the market-making [MM] community having upside-to downside balances like those of today reinforce the credibility of current expectations.

Get rich when?

We cannot and do not offer to provide any guarantee of a certain outcome in the process of selecting equity investments which will be profitable in coming days, weeks, or months. Such outcomes are the results of current decisions which must be made in the face of uncertainties created by the future actions of humans in competition with one another.

What we attempt to do is to provide a set of forecasts (not ours) which have been scored or evaluated as to the ODDS (probability) of successful (profitable) outcomes by the application of a standard, unchanging, discipline of investing management behavior known as TERMD.

Over the course of several years' experience, we have learned that, by following the TERMD discipline, we can identify those situations where the odds for successful outcomes have produced the best proportion of winners over losers, at the highest sizes of payoffs – winners net of losers – in the shortest periods of days required to have capital committed to each position, resulting in highly rewarding compound annual rates of gain (CAGR).

We use that knowledge each day to rank over 2,500 equity forecasts each with its own balance that day between prospective upside price change and downside price (drawdown) exposure. The rankings are subject to qualitative examination to eliminate data errors or absences and statistical inference inadequacies.

What follows is a most attractive slice of over 60 stocks of companies involved in the semiconductor industry.

Reward prospects vs. Risk exposures

First, look at what upside price changes are implied by Market-Making [MM] firm hedging actions to protect their necessary capital risks while making big-volume “block trade” transactions viable.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The “frontier” of best advantage runs from Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) at [19] to SPY at [28] to IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) at [41] and to Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) at [43].

Figure 1 deals only with the current extremes of the MMs’ price range forecasts, but does not include any appraisal of how effective prior forecasts have been in identifying actual market price outcomes. Those considerations are handled in the recent (past 5 years) history of Figure 2.

Figure 2

Columns [B] and [C] are the price range forecasts implied by the hedging actions of the MM community, with [D] the market close on the day of the forecast. [D] splits each range into upside [E] and downside portions. The Range Index [G] measures the percentage of each full range below [D].

All the remaining columns to [R] are products of prior positions in the past 5 years’ forecasts [M] having RIs like today, counted as a sample in [L]. Those positions are regarded as if managed by the portfolio discipline TERMD.

TERMD sets price range forecast tops [B] as sell targets, sold when first reached, or if not so reached in 3 months after the forecast date, are sold regardless of gain or loss. Win Odds [H] tells what percentage of [L] were profitable, while [I] gives the capital gain average, net of losses of all [L] positions. [J] tells how long the average position was held, and [K] tells the average position’s compound annual rate of gain, or CAGR.

A weighted average net gain is calculated in [Q] from [O] and [P], using [H] and its complement 100-H as weights for Reward [I] and Risk [F]. For credibility, [N] compares [E] with [I]. Because the components of [Q] come in periods of uneven lengths and unequal sizes [R] measures [Q] for comparison and ranking purposes in terms of basis points of gain or loss per day.

The top-ranked [Q] semiconductor stock out of the 60+ issues in Figure 1 is Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS), which has just been separately presented in its own article. The primary stock of interest in this review is IPG Photonics Corporation. Close next in line is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) because of its high odds for a profitable holding and a small exposure to interim price drawdowns.

Consideration of odds for a profitable experience and of size of payoff among the leading candidates in Figure 2 is displayed in Figure 3. Like in Figure 1, desirable locations are down and to the right on this map.

Figure 3

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) scores well here [3] vertically on size of payoffs in comparison to IPGP [18] but is outclassed in terms of probability of a profitable TERMD holding experience.

To have some further perspective of recent MM price range forecasts for IPGP, please see Figures 4 and 5. They provide looks at the past 6 months daily, and at the past two years on a once a week basis.

Figure 4

The vertical lines in this picture are not actual past market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts”. Instead, they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what is useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its value is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

Please note the periods from May to early July when IPGP’s market quote rose from the mid-$130s to the then sell-target tops in the mid-$150s. And again, in late July to mid-August, when low Range Indexes also urged buys around $120, to be TERMD-sold in mid-September at $150. Comparable experiences have been seen in the past two years of Figure 5.

Figure 5

Conclusion

IPG Photonics Corporation has reliably demonstrated MM abilities to identify favorable periods for wealth-building investors to hold the stock briefly, but repeatedly. This appears to be one of those times for it to be bought, with accompanying guidance of a sale target.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IPGP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.