BAC To Citi

Citigroup could have more than Bank of America in their locker to ride out the headwinds and provide a Q4 EPS surprise to the upside. We favour Citi over BAC.

Different banks will be able to respond with differing degrees of effectiveness with the key mitigant coming in the form of operational.

Net Interest Income headwinds have lead EPS estimates downwards in FY2019 as interest rate dynamics and global growth concerns weigh on banking stocks and depress valuations.

2019 has not been easy for banking stocks. Yield curve inversion, slowing global growth, political uncertainties and trade wars have all impacted EPS growth in 2019. Barring a domestic slowdown in the US, we see the banking sector beating analysts beaten-down consensus in Q4 and beyond into 2020.

Over the medium term, we expect topline growth to pick up as global growth and uncertainties evaporate. Until then expect banks such as BAC and C to continue reaping the rewards from efficiency enhancing investments in technology.

Bank of America (BAC) has historically been a bank favourite for ours, however Citigroup (C) have become relatively more attractive of late due to its undervaluation and potential for cost savings.

Earnings strain and Recession Fears

The banking industry has been hampered by expectations for slower global growth, an inverted yield curve and a Trump-led push for lower interest rates, all of which imply negativity for 2019 bank earnings.

Analysts have been quick to reduce estimates and downgrade. Notably, Jefferies analysts lowered 2019 estimates for 23/38 banks, and lowered price targets for 24/38. They highlight the aforementioned earnings pressure for the downgrades, noting that bank valuations are current relatively cheap.

Most of the pessimism derives from expectations for lower Interest Income amidst lower, flatter yields. The issue with the inverted yield curve for banks is twofold. Firstly, the more direct consequence is that banks typically lose profitability as the spread between their short term borrowing costs and long term loan asset yields contract, so the yields earned from loan assets reduces relative to their cost of funding. Secondly, an inverted yield curve is viewed as a reliable indicator for impending economic recessions. The U.S. yield curve has inverted before each recession in the past 50 years, as consumer and investment spending decrease when short term rates become more expensive relative to long term rates. Corporations and consumers defer or cancel investment projects and discretionary purchases causing the economy to shrink.

We may be witnessing the beginnings of this in Q4 2019.

Source: TradingEconomics

After 6 consecutive months of positive growth in retail sales, the September figures dissappointed with a 0.3% drop (compared to forecasts of a 0.3% increase) as consumers reduced spending on building materials, online purchases and especially automobiles. The danger is that the Fed uses this data as motivation for a further rate cut this year. (CNBC)

Banks are a great barometer for the economy. Given the results we’ve seen so far, this may well be the second time in the past 50 years that the yield curve indicator has falsely predicted a recession.

Despite a flatter lower yield curve, banks, by and large, have successfully protected their Net Interest Margins (NYSE:NIM). Banks like BAC, C, PNC, BBT, JPM, FITB and CFG produced NIMs that were either flat or slightly higher on an annual basis. Each bank pursued a different strategy to achieve this but one method relies on strong loan and deposit growth, a strategy followed by the likes of BAC, and Citi where loans grew by over 4% (robust when compared to expected GDP growth of c. 2%).

However, even these first rate institutions have not been immune to the onslaught of estimate cuts

Management Guidance: BAC more exposed than Citi

BAC: From NIR growth of 2-3% to 1%

In Q1 2019, BACs Paul Donofrio (NASDAQ:CFO) guided us to expect Net Interest Revenue (NIR) growth that would mirror the US economy. The BACs research team had global GDP growth at 3.5%, US GDP growth at 2.5% with flat yield curve expectations. So analysts were expecting NIR growth of 2-3%. Given the yield dynamics, in Q2 2019, BAC began to factor in 2 rate cuts for 2019 and another in 2020 causing a reduction to NIR guidance to c. 1%.

NII grew by 1% in Q3, which is far slower than the year to date growth of 3.1% and we can expect quarterly growth to continue to diminish in Q4 as the bank continues to feel the effects of the 2 preceding short end rate cuts on variable rate assets, which have not yet been fully priced in.

Citi: From NIR growth of 3/4% to 2/3%

At Citi, management guided us to 3% total revenue growth during their Q4 2018 conference call with 4% growth in NIR and flat Non-interest Income. However this was based on their forecast for one additional rate hike in 2019. As we all know, things haven’t quite swung that way and the fed has since cut rates twice. Following Q2, Mark Mason (CFO) told investors that they had removed the rate hike from their forecasts and replaced it with an expectation for 1 cut, yet there was no concurrent drop in NIR guidnance which was expect to remain at c. $2bn or +4% based on their momentum in Branded Cards.

Since then, it looks like Citi has caught up to the interest rate realities by finally reducing NIR expectation to 2-3% in Q2. However they now expect this to be mitigated by higher than expected Non-interest income from their Markets segment which will benefit from uncertainty (and a low Q4 2018 comparison).

Source: FRED

Volatility has been on the increase since the beginning of 2019 and could continue to tick upwards in Q4 which should support trading flows and growth in Non-interest income.

Rate Sensitivity

One of the reasons for BAC seemingly more difficult time from the rate cuts is its interest sensitivity.

Source: Company 10-Q, Author reseach

The above table shows the effects of a 100 bp cut to rates. Not only is BAC more IR sensitive than Citi, it has become even more so this year while Citi’s has marginally decreased. A further cut late in 2019, which is looking more and more likely as weak economic data comes to light, should negatively effect BAC more than Citi.

Technology

While revenue generation has given investors cause for earnings concern in FY2019, a key source of strength concerns expense management via technological advancement.

Banks have long since realised that innovative tech solutions are key for engagement with new customers, and have ridden the tech wave to provide these solutions. BACs CEO, Moynihan, explains that the introduction of the first iPhone in 2007 effectively allowed customers to carry a bank branch in their pockets. (CNBC)

BAC have been especially aggressive in their pursuit for technological innovation. For the 7th consecutive year in 2018, BAC had more patents granted than any other financial institution covered by the Intellectual Property Owners Association and is in the top 10 of all holders of US banking-related patents. Around 50% of BACs 2018 patents relate to advancements in artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity and mobile banking. (Finextra)

BACs chatbot, Erica, regarded to be the 1st widely available virtual assistant in financial services is a great example of this innovation. Erica uses 2 forms of AI: language processing to understand speech, text and intent, and machine learning to illuminate patterns within customer data that can be analysed and converted into advice.

Reach and Adoption

Adoption of Erica has been impressive with over 7m users and 50m client requests by the end of May . However, broad adoption is no enough. These apps must target the correct consumers in order to fend off advances from fintech

The main competitive strain from fintechs revolves around their appeal to a whole demographic of American consumers, the Millennials (Born: 1981-1995) and Generation Z (Born: 1996-2015). These younger consumers are more tech savy and prefer more innovative screen based solutions.

To capture Millenials and Gen-Zers, more traditional financial services firms need to develop products that offer value from their perspective centered around a social, educational, digitalised platform.

Erica is proving to have all these qualities allowing the app to successfully penetrate the youth market who make up 64% of the apps users (15% from Gen Z, 49% from Millennials). (PYMNTS)

Moving forwards, we expect BAC to be the premier megabank for innovative fintech based solutions for client engagement

Labour Savings

According to Business Intelligence, the digital customer experience was a top priority for banks followed by Cost-cutting driven by tech adoption and branch transformation. (BI)

Banks have been reducing costs by migrating to cloud/digital platforms and adopting new AI based technologies. The biggest global banks are saving $15bn from cloud solutions which can cut technology infrastructure costs by 25%. Both BAC and Citi have pressed on with this strategy.

BACs investment in technology allowed the bank to cut 100,000 workers in less than a decade. In 2011, BAC instituted their Project New BAC expense saving plan to improve efficiency. This was one of Moynihan’s first major initiatives in his pursuit to increase banks profitability. Since then, personal and operating expenses have fallen by a CAGR of 2.1% and 5.7%, respectively. A trend that is expected to continue in 2019.

Source: Company 10-K, Author reseach

Technologies like Erica help to make the bank more efficient and save man hours. Hari Gopalkrishnan, client-facing platforms technology executive at BAC, explains that “the same type of technology can be applied to billing disputes. Rather than an associate spending six hours gathering data about a dispute, an AI engine could find and analyze the data quickly to render a verdict.” (AmericanBanker)

Citi: More room for savings

As Citi’s Mike Mason explained in their Q4 conference call, investments in technology has supported the bank on both the income and expense side. Citi’s "Smart Banking" technology now features interactive digital services. Such innovations should continue to drive operational expenditure downwards, and increase client reach.

While BAC have reduced their efficiency ratio by 12 percent points since 2015, Citi have only seen an improvement of 3 percent points. We believe Citi have more room to benefit from future incremental cost savings from their investments in expanding their use of automation, cloud infrastructure, etc.

Source: Company 10-Qs, Author reseach

From thier conference call after Q4 2018, we learned that Citi’s incremental spending on technology has now fallen below expenses saved from historical technology investments. Citi realised a net benefit to expenses of c. $200m in H2 2018 which was expected to grow to c. $500m in 2019, before providing an extra $500m-$600m in 2020. FRom the Q2 2019 updates, we can see that this initiave is going according to plan with Citi recoginsing $300m in net benefits from productivity inducing investments that should put them on track to reach the upper threshold, possibly going as high as $550-600m in annual savings for FY2019.

Although revenue generation may stall due to the weaker than expected interest rate environment, we believe that both BAC and Citi will be able to pull on their operational expenditure lever to help meet or even beat bottom line consensus.

Valuations

Jeffries analysts estimate that forward PE valuations are at 60% of the full S&P 500 banking industry group valuation (long term average of 70%). (Marketwatch).

The banking sector has dipped below fair value due to the aforementioned headwinds and Citi may be the cheapest of the bunch. Citi looks to be one of the most undervalued banks out there right now with a price to tangible book of 1.04x compared to:

Source: Company 10-K, Author reseach

BAC on the other hand, appears too expensive. Dont get me wrong, BAC is a great bank with some great near term catalysts that should propel the share price higher in the medium term, however the bank just looks too expensive at current levels.

Although, we recognise that BAC ought to have a higher multiple to the likes of Citi, in part due its relative size and less volatile return on risk weighted assets.

Source: Company 10-K, Author reseach

If we analyse both stocks using historic (since 01/2016) P/E ratios, it becomes quite clear that Citi presents a more attractive opportunity.

Source: Ycharts, Author reseach

BAC is trading at c. 8-11% above its historical average and median P/E while Citi looks c. 18-21% undervalued.

We expect both banks YE2019 results to be broadly in line with consensus with the potential for a small beat on the downwardly revised estimates. If we apply their historical average P/E (with a 10% haircut for saefty), we see that Citi again looks like the more attractive investment at these levels.

Source: Company 10-K, Author reseach

Conclusion

We have all been privy to the bleakness surrounding FY2019 bank earnings, however sound expense management, and better than expected domestic growth (recession-free) should be enough to carry banks over the FY2019 finish line.

One of the more important trends in banking revolves around technology and efficiency as Banks step up their strategies to combat encroachment from fintechs. Technology enhances the client experience thereby helping to attract and retain clients, while also improving productivity and efficiency. We expect siginfiant medium term returns from these investments for both BAC and Citi.

However for now, we believe that Citi has a better chance of beating FY2019 consensus. Although both BAC and Citi are expected to see weaker top lines due to lower Net Interest Income, we expect Citi to be more able to find other avenues for income generation via a) increased Non-interest revenue, and b) further increaeses in the net beenfit derived from historic technological expenditure.

In addition, Citi looks comparatively better priced than BAC with a P/E multiple that is lower than its historical average/median.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.