Amazon's Stock Will Need AWS To Deliver

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will be reporting results on October 24 after the close of trading, and if things shape up the way, I think they will, it could prove to be a surprising quarter for investors. Activity in the stock and the options market has been muted since July. The options market is also pricing in relatively low levels of volatility.

It Is All About AWS

Perhaps, investors are staying on the sidelines more this quarter because they were spooked after last quarter's results when the company's significant growth engine Amazon Web Services saw its growth rate fall below 40% for the first time. Additionally, the trend for growth has been slowing since the fourth quarter of 2017.

One cannot understate how vital AWS is to Amazon's bottom line. The slowing growth and reduced operating income from AWS contributed to Amazon reporting earnings of $5.22 per share, below estimates of $5.54 per share.

The previous quarter saw AWS operating income drop to $2.121 billion sequentially, the first time that has happened since the first quarter of 2017.

As a result, operating margins for AWS fell to 25.3%, its lowest levels since the second quarter of 2017.

The declining growth rates, compressing margins, and declining operating income could be a significant drag on Amazon overall. That is because AWS makes up a tremendous amount of Amazon's total operating income. The weakness in AWS's operating income reveals a significant decline in the company's operating income. When backing out AWS's operating income from Amazon's total operating income, we can see that operating income plunged to $963 million in the second quarter from the first quarter of 2019.

It places a lot of importance on AWS this quarter to show investors that the growth, margins, and its contribution to Amazon are there to help support Amazon's earnings growth.

Low Volatility

The significant risk this quarter is that the options markets appear to be pricing in a minor amount of volatility when the company reports results. The long straddle options strategy suggests that the stock rises or falls by 4% from the $1755 strike price for expiration on October 25. It would suggest that stock trades in a range of $1,683 to $1,826.

It appears to be a low level of volatility for the stock, based on how much could be revealed when the company reports results. Additionally, the number of options bets in the stock appears to be muted. I have seen minimal directional betting for Amazon's stock for expiration dates following results.

Over the past ten days, the options that saw the most significant open interest were for the November 15 $1,700 calls. The open interest increased by roughly 2,800 open contracts. According to data from Trade Alert, it shows that most of the calls were bought and were tied to spread transaction. The other side of the trade was the sale of the November 15 $1,800 calls. It would suggest that the traders are betting the stock stay range bound between $1,700 and $1,800 by the middle of November.

Risks

The risk this quarter seems to be higher than in most quarters because expectations in the market appear to be muted, as the stock has been trading sideways since July. That lack of expectations could mean the stock is more likely to move more greatly than expected.

The chart would suggest the stock may fall following results. The stock has failed at resistance multiple times around the $1,800 to $1,850 region. Meanwhile, the stock dropped below an uptrend that had been in place since mid-March. It suggests that the stock is more likely to fall than to rise. Should the stock fall below $1,700, it seems likely that the stock to drop around $1,620.

Additionally, the relative strength index is trending lower and has been trending that way since April 2019. The declining trend would suggest that the stock is seeing bearish momentum entering the stock.

However, should the stock rise above $1,850, it could go on to rise to around $1,970.

Overall, it seems that the market is not expecting anything too exciting when Amazon reports results. However, there are potentially more risks in this current quarter than the market may be pricing in, and if the current trends hold and AWS continues to show signs of struggle, the stock is likely to head lower following results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.