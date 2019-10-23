Nokia: It's Now Or Never

In 3Q19, the Finnish company will have a chance to support its optimism over the 5G upgrade cycle in the second half of 2019.

Investors don't seem very confident about Nokia's growth story, and the stock has been trading sideways for about six months.

Looking at the title of my Nokia (NYSE:NOK) 2Q19 earnings review makes me cringe a bit: "finally en route to $8 per share". Heading higher is definitely something that the stock failed to do. Instead, shares dipped back to the low $5 range in which they have remained stuck since the second quarter.

Investors don't seem very confident about the next-generation mobile communications growth story that Nokia's management team has been talking about for the past 18 months at least. I attribute the lack of share price traction to (1) a couple of false starts in the 5G upgrade cycle that probably chipped away at investor sentiment, (2) the slower deployment of 5G technology in Nokia's most important geographic segments, particularly Europe, and (3) worries over softness in global economic growth, business sentiment, and capital spending.

But 3Q19 could finally (here we go again) be the pivotal quarter for the Finnish network equipment vendor. As a reminder, communication infrastructure is a cyclical business driven by multi-year projects that should provide plenty of visibility into the revenue pipeline. Nokia's executive team, probably armed with detailed information about the order backlog, made the following prediction in January of this year:

Given that 5G rollouts will be staggered over the course of the year, we expect 2019 to have a soft first half followed by a much more robust second half.

On the eve of 3Q19 earnings day, the stakes are high. Now is the time for Nokia to confirm its optimism about the second half of the year by delivering a solid earnings beat and strong outlook for the next few quarters. Failing to do so could cripple share price momentum for another few months at least.

Good news came last week in the form of strong third quarter results delivered by peer Ericsson (ERIC). The Swedish company confirmed that global 5G spending has been ramping up "faster than earlier anticipated and we see initial 5G build-out as a capacity enhancer in metropolitan areas", according to CEO Börje Ekholm.

The word of caution here is that Ericsson has been more aggressive than Nokia at expanding its footprint, even if at the expense of lower margins on the front end, especially in markets where the 5G upgrade cycle started earlier (North America being by far the most relevant of them).

Bullishness unfazed (for now)

When Nokia reports 3Q19 results in the early hours of October 24, I will be paying close attention to the narrative around 5G infrastructure spending, comparing it to Ericsson's optimist views shared last week. My bullish stance will probably be reinforced if my general assumptions below regarding financial performance in the foreseeable future are supported:

Revenues will leave contraction mode and start producing sustainable, low-single-digit growth that would be slightly better than market average

Gross margins will expand, more so due to the benefits of COGS efficiencies rather than pricing strength

Op margins will expand as a result of the factors listed above, but also aided by tight overhead cost management

While risks to investing in this stock exist, especially ahead of a crucial third quarter earnings release, I continue to believe that the risk-reward dynamic is favorable. As the chart above depicts, valuations look de-risked enough, with next-year P/E of only 12.8x not quite telling the strong earnings growth story that could materialize over the next 12 to 18 months - see red line above.

For now, I remain a NOK bull and anxiously await news that may reinforce (or disprove) my convictions.

