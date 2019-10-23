Workday: Turned The Wrong Corner

The more Workday grows, the bigger its losses. When will this reverse?

Investment Thesis

Workday (WDAY) has a lot of promise and there is a lot to like about the company. However, its share price already reflects its entire opportunity and much, much more.

Back in the Summer, I wrote:

Workday's valuation demands absolutely flawless execution. Any minor mishap in any single quarter and its share price will dramatically reprice lower. Readers should best avoid this stock.

This is the stock's performance since then:

And below is my unwavering stance on the stock:

If before shareholders were not asking the difficult questions from their investment, you can be confident they are now.

I attempt to shed some light on the answers, and overwhelming posit that readers should sidestep this investment.

Highly Alluring Narrative

Reading through Workday's Financial Analyst Day last week, any mere mortal would be seduced by Workday's capabilities. The talk of land grab, clear definition of two separate verticals, namely Human Capital Management and Financials, as well as smaller emerging opportunities are enough to make one's head spin.

(source)

What about the competition? Please! Why destroy a beautiful story with such ugly facts?

Jesting aside, common sense should make one at least weigh up the fact that SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Oracle (ORCL) not only have the distribution but are also more recognizable names.

Source: Investor Day

Bulls would counter my bearish stance by pointing to Workday's net retention rates being impressively high.

That is certainly true. In actuality, the market is not totally wrong on Workday. There is plenty to like in Workday. My sole issue with Workday is over shareholders' negative risk-reward reflected in its valuation.

Profits Don't Matter... Until They Matter!

Workday is valued at close to $35 billion market cap, so it has to be doing something right - I do not disagree. Furthermore, Workday's revenue is approximately 85% from recurring sources.

Consequently, this high level of predictable revenues is the reason why the investment community is valuing Workday this high. As I noted earlier, the market is not totally wrong on Workday, although I contend that investors are overpaying relative to its underlying opportunity.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

As the graph above depicts, the more that Workday's revenue grows, the bigger the GAAP losses it is forced to incur.

For a considerable amount of time, investors were happy to turn a blind eye to this performance. But at some point investors start to question, when are they likely to see Workday breaking even?

In my previous article, I highlighted that there is a discrepancy between Workday's version of its cash flows from operations and its actual free cash flows, once capex and real estate projects are accounted for.

Source: Too Far, Too Fast - Avoid

The graph above reflects that Workday is not as asset-light as many believe it is.

For now, none of the facts shown appear to point to a healthy company ticking along nicely. In my mind, this feels like an investment to be avoided.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations

As noted, Workday has numerous positive attributes. My argument boils down to paying up more than 10x trailing revenues for a company that is yet to break even is nothing short of speculation.

Bullish shareholders would declare that Workday is a rapidly growing enterprise, and that I'm being too bearish the name. That's possible, but why chance it? Why overpay for Workday than practically any of its peers?

I praised Workday's strong and sustainable recurring revenues, as well as its strong revenue growth rates. But even then, I do not believe investors are getting much upside potential left at its present valuation.

The Bottom Line

Remember the adage, revenue is vanity, profit is sanity and cash is reality? In this case, I believe that Workday's shareholders would do well to pay heed to this proverb.

