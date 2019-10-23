The Altria-Philip Morris Merger Is Off, But That Doesn't Mean There Isn't An Investment Here

Altria shares have been under siege for much of 2019, but I believe all the negativity surrounding their JUUL investment is priced in.

Over the past few months, the burden of the possible on again off again merger held over the head of both Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) and Altria Group, Inc. (MO) investors. However, merger talks are now off, and both companies can now focus back on their normal day to day operations.

I believe the call off of merger talks is positive news for PM shareholders due to the fact they would have needed to take on loads of debt and the negativity surrounding Altria’s JUUL investment, though that was an area that may have been intriguing to PM leadership at first. Altria shareholders are happy as it was unclear how PM leadership would handle Altria’s dividend going forward.

Both stocks have proved to be great income stocks over the years, but both have largely been under pressure the past 24 months with PM shares down 25% and Altria shares down 32%. The declines in share prices for both companies have largely been connected with cigarette volumes lowering and then for MO specifically, regulators becoming more involved than in years past.

However, I believe both companies have great pricing power to overcome continued volume declines and media negativity will be seen as a blip on the radar when looking back. At current levels, I think both are providing great buying opportunities, but let’s take a look at which is the better buy.

Philip Morris Reported Mixed Q3 Results

Philip Morris reported mixed Q3 earnings last week that saw the stock fall initially but finish the week up roughly 5%.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, which beat our analyst expectations of $1.36. Revenue came in at $7.64 billion compared to analyst expectations of $7.67 billion. Revenues were up 1.8% year over year and adjusted EPS was down 0.7% over the same period.

One area that is closely watched in the space is the decline in volumes. Both Altria and PM both own premiere cigarette brands, which allow them strong pricing power that has been able to overcome volume declines in the past but bears still worry. In Q3, cigarette and heated tobacco volumes declined 2.1% during the quarter. Cigarettes in particular saw volumes down 5.9% during the quarter and heated tobacco product volume saw an increase of 85%.

Altria Reported Strong Q2 Results

As I mentioned above, Altria shareholders have been on a long downward trend with the stock losing 32% of its value over the course of the last 12 months. Looking a little further back, the stock is trading at levels not seen since May 2014.

Let’s first take a quick look at the company’s most recent results.

The company reported solid Q2 results that saw revenues increase 5%, primarily due to a solid quarter from the company’s primary segment, smokeable products. This segment alone saw an increase of 5.5% in revenues, which was due to slightly higher volume sales combined with higher pricing compared to prior year.

Like Philip Morris, Altria maintains the premiere brands in terms of cigarettes, which gives them the pricing power they continue to utilize to offset declining volumes. The narrative when it comes to Altria over the years has been that new generations are more “health conscience” than those in the past, which has become evident in the volume declines we have seen in cigarettes, at least in the US.

The smokeless products segment continues to perform well with revenue up 4% and adjusted OCI margins gaining 410 basis points to 74%. The increase was again primarily due to increased pricing compared to prior year.

Q3 earnings for Altria are expected to be reported next week.

The Re-Merger Between Altria and Philip Morris Is Now Off

At the end of September, it was announced that merger talks between Altria and Philip Morris were off. The combined company would have been valued at $200 billion, making it the largest player in the tobacco space by a long shot, with British Tobacco the next closest competitor at a value of $120 billion.

The initial intrigue from PM was the exposure they would gain through Altria’s investment in JUUL. Like Altria, PM knows the future of cigarette sales outside the US. Pricing power will be able to offset much of this for years to come, but the one unknown they cannot control is the impact from regulators.

PM is not affected by the hard push from regulators in the US that has exposed Altria’s investment in JUUL of late driving down the value of the company and putting into question whether or not Altria missed the boat on this. Being international, PM is involved in both countries with loose regulations, but some with more strict regulators.

With the deal now being called off, as the two companies could not come to terms, PM shares got a nice boost as PM investors saw the merger as too risky. PM would have taken on loads of additional debt in addition to a company receiving loads of negative headlines related to JUUL.

However, the biggest benefit for Altria shareholders was the fact that 20% of PM's revenue is now in reduced-risk products or RRPs (heat sticks, vaping and oral nicotine replacement pouches). Philip Morris also recently released their smokeless iQos products have been hugely successful for the company as they account for roughly 14% of total company sales.

The global nicotine market outside of the US is $465 billion in size and growing at a 3% clip per year. When you look at the total market, RRPs account for only 4% of that, which speaks to the potential for the products.

Philip Morris expects to grow its smoke-free product volumes nearly 400% between 2018 and 2025 which it believes will allow RRP revenues to grow to about 40% of total company sales.

The merger being called off could be good for Altria shareholders due to the fact PM management has a different strategy when it comes to returning capital to shareholders via dividend increases and share buybacks. PM management tends to focus more on investing in growth, which is great for creating long-term value, as a priority over dividend growth.

Due to the loads of debt a combined company would have had and differing dividend strategies, Altria shareholders could have been at risk of a dividend cut. However, with the merger called off I do not see this as a likely scenario at this time.

Which Is The Better Buy? Altria or Philip Morris

After news of the merger being off, shares of Philip Morris jumped signaling relief from PM shareholders. Shares have now increased some 14% since before the news broke until today. At current levels, PM shares trade at an earnings multiple of 15.6x. This is well-below the company’s 5-year average earnings multiple of 18.8x, suggest the stock is undervalued.

Looking at Altria, their shares are trading at a significant discount as they currently maintain an earnings multiple of only 11.4x, which is well below their 5-year average earnings multiple of 20.3x.

Due to the constant negativity surrounding Altria’s JUUL investment, which could be written down in the coming quarters earnings, it has provided a significant discount based on recent history. Now, recent history is one piece of the pie, but as an investor we should also look ahead to determine if the recent historic multiple is warranted.

Based on current trends in the market, I believe much of the mishap surrounding the overpriced investment is already priced into the stock. Altria shares had been punished for much of the year being down as much as 18% at the end of last month. However, investors are beginning to see this, and the stock has seen a nice bump in October thus far.

I believe the company will get back to business, and volume decline should revert back to their normal 3-4% declines. In fact, in the coming quarters we may even see an uptick in volumes if consumers revert back from JUUL-like products to more traditional cigarettes due in large part to the health scares recently, not that smoking a cigarette is a healthy option either.

Next, let’s take a look at Philip Morris’ FAST Graph chart.

And here is the chart for Altria.

For the past 50 years, tobacco stocks have been one of the best investments one could make, however the landscape is changing, and investors will need to be on alert.

Based on the evidence we see above, both stocks are trading at sizable discounts to recent historic multiples. Altria has been under siege due to their overpriced investment in JUUL. PM reported mixed Q3 earnings, but also recently launched their iQos product for which they are excited about. Altria has seen larger than normal cigarette declines, but again, I believe that is more related to JUUL than anything, and we could see an uptick in the next few quarters to level things out back to normal rates.

As a high-yield dividend investor, my goal is to buy quality stocks with strong reliable dividends, trading at a discount. Being that I have a long-term view, I view Altria shares as the better investment at the moment, yielding a dividend of 7.6% that is well-covered at the moment.

Investor Takeaway

In the event the two companies could to come to terms on a merger deal, they would have created a cash flow giant and the largest tobacco company in the world by a large margin. However, as we discussed, there were positive and negatives for shareholders of both and I think they made the right decision for the time being to continue operating on their own.

Cigarette declines overseas have been below average when compared with those in the United States, but PM management knows they will be in the same shoes as Altria in the future, as such, I believe they were looking into the initial merger in order to expand MO’s JUUL product, prior to all the negativity.

As I mentioned above, I think all the negativity surrounding Altria’s investment in JUUL is priced in the stock and this is evident by the bounce we have seen in October. In the long run, I believe Altria to be a quality income investment as volume rates return to their normal 3-4% decline rate.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

