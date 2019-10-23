Kingsoft: Cloud Services Segment Creates A Lot Of Upside Potential

Investment Thesis

In our first article, we will focus on the cloud services segment of Kingsoft (OTCPK:KSFTF). The company is currently up approximately 68% YTD and is trading at a price of HKD 18.16. In our view, the stock price currently seems undervalued as we believe that the local stock market participants are concerned regarding the decline of both operating and gross margins over the last couple of years. Margin's contraction was driven by increased cloud services related to operational costs. However, we anticipate that as the company increases its scale it can drive its cloud services margins to about software-related levels. Our analysis suggests that Kingosft's strong business performance will continue to be driven by an increasing number of cloud consumers in its mobile game and video vertical. Furthermore, we anticipate a strong penetration rate of conventional businesses and government markets. We recommend investors to buy this company with a price target of HKD 33.50 for Kingsoft.

Market Dynamics

(Source: Statista)

According to the figure above, the cloud computing market in China was RMB 41.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.99 % to reach RMB 110.9 billion by 2023. Based on data from the most recent report by market research firm IDC, Infrastructure as a Service or "IaaS" public cloud market was roughly $32.85 billion in 2018. In fact, that makes up approximately 80% share of the total cloud computing market in China. In addition, Julia Zhuge, a research manager of IDC China, believes that the growth rate of the cloud computing market in China is going to outpace its global peers. In general, analysts anticipate that the particular gap will be driven by improved Internet coverage in the country and supportive policies from government authorities that are looking for a digital-led economy with top-edge technological solutions and services. Another important factor is increased IT-related investments as well as higher research and development expenditures for the domestic companies, which are looking to update their slightly outdated in-house produced software and hardware solutions.

In addition, we see a 5G network expansion as the biggest opportunity for the growth of the cloud computing market, which will lead to new cloud computing-related AI+IoT technologies combined with wider Internet network expansion into lower-tier cities and villages. Kingsoft is well-positioned to capitalize on this 5G network expansion trend as it's a major player when it comes down to the IoT market.

(Source: McKinsey)

According to the figure above, in 2017, roughly 55% of enterprises in China still prefer to use private cloud compared to public cloud while that ratio is less than 20% in the U.S. Given that, transition to the public cloud is not an easy one-way process. Plenty of domestic companies especially in the small-to-midsized field have to first invest significant resources for the development of their outdated software and hardware.

(Source: McKinsey)

In our opinion, they also are most likely not experienced enough or lack the required deep domain knowledge of the cloud computing industry, therefore they will most likely have to pay hefty fees for experienced professionals in the field. In the U.S. most of the public cloud providers do a great job to offer additional cybersecurity-related services, while in China most of the companies have to secure public cloud by themselves. China is well known to have a very sophisticated network of so-called "blackhat" hackers, therefore companies have a very difficult task to secure their most important data. We believe that a particular issue becomes even greater for small-to-mid-sized companies that do not have enough capital or experts in-house to allocate for cybersecurity-related issues.

(Source: China Internet Watch)

In terms of market positioning, if we take a look at the figure above Kingsoft has an approximately 4.5% market share in the Chinese public cloud market. For a company with a market cap of only $3.2 billion that's an excellent result and has fallen behind large-cap competitors like Tencent Cloud (OTCPK:TCEHY), Amazon Web Services (AMZN) and China Telecom (CHA). Kingsoft has been successful so far by penetrating the enterprise service market with its video services and finance-related cloud offerings. As a result of a long-term partnership with Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACY), the company is well-positioned to take advantage of the fourth industrial revolution with AIoT cloud-related offerings developed by both companies. In terms of market penetration rate, management stated that the current cloud computing in the enterprise service market is less than 10%.

In addition, during the most recent earnings, management provided more details about the current market dynamics in the cloud computing market. Furthermore, management anticipates increased competition in different cloud-related areas over the next couple of years.

"But as you know that some of the competitors, they are investing heavily in the market, not regarding their profit level. So we do face some pressures here, so we do have to - some time to think about whether we need to still maintain high growth at the same rate with our competitors or we choose to balance reaching a high growth rate in revenue and also operating profit margin improvement. So the plan of our cloud business may adjust according to different market competition development. But as of now, we are still on track, and we are still growing very fast in revenue, and we are still improving in the operating profit margin. "

(Source: Earnings Call)

Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud was established back in 2012 and it provides cloud services primarily focused on video-related solutions such as mobile live streaming, short video, and video on demand and download. Consequently, the company has developed strong business relationships with major gaming or live streaming companies in China as well as other Internet companies. The company offers products in all of the major cloud-related segments including cloud computing, storage, and CDN, networking and database related services.

Kingsoft management presented the benefits and strong value proposition of its cloud-related offerings as the following:

(Source: Kingsoft Cloud)

Given that the company is involved in the high growth video cloud-related business it also has established a strong relationship with phone maker Xiaomi. As a result of this partnership, Xiaomi was capable of developing an "iCloud" equivalent service named as Xiaomi Cloud. In general, the growing number of mobile users consume more video-related content or upload a higher number of photos or videos to their cloud storage year after year. Therefore we anticipate that Kingsoft can take advantage of Xiaomi's domestic and overseas expansion strategy in the smartphone segment. During the most recent earnings release, Xiaomi pointed out on solid sales growth in the Smartphone segment.

"Our smartphone segment recorded RMB32.0 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 5.0% over the corresponding period of 2018. Our smartphone sales volume in the second quarter of 2019 reached 32.1 million units."

(Source: Xiaomi Press Release)

Apart from cloud-related services in the electronic devices segment, both companies also are developing innovative solutions in the high-tech Artificial intelligence + IoT related cloud services. IoT devices generate a vast amount of data, which might be useless without sufficient storage capacity or appropriate analytics related tools. Therefore if we combine artificial intelligence and data from IoT devices on the cloud, we can further develop autopilot cars, smart cities, monitoring systems or virtual assistants. For instance, Xiaomi recently released its Xiaomi AI artificial intelligence virtual voice assistant which is an equivalent of Amazon's Alexa. Kingsoft cloud plays a very important part as it provides support with a high-speed data transmission network and GPU resources. When users ask its Xiaomi AI virtual assistant to do something, Kingsoft cloud supports the processing and transfer of information between the device and public cloud to make it as quick as possible. Xiaomi management sees a very strong potential as it plans to expand Xiaomi AI overseas and Kingsoft has developed a very strong cloud-related network globally.

Given that the Xiaomi partnership contributes to a high share of cloud services revenue, Kingsoft management has prioritized over the past to penetrate other business verticals like government agencies and conventional businesses as well. However, things are a bit more complicated in those verticals as particular customers don't have a strong technical team like tech giants to make this transition to the cloud a very easy and smooth process.

Kingsoft Cloud CEO Wang Yulin stated:

"Users have changed from Internet companies to standard businesses and government, Wang said. Kingsoft Cloud can cooperate with Internet companies seamlessly as the two share the same standards and needs, but traditional firms and government users have totally different requirements, so the company has to start from scratch and build the simplest SaaS (software as a service) platform for these clients. Cloud computing services provided to these non-Internet customers also require support of their omni-channel partners, which involves building the user's ecosystem and is far more important than just providing cloud solutions, Wang noted."

(Source: Yicai Global)

We anticipate that the company is well-positioned to successfully penetrate the domestic government agencies market given that it's the largest independent cloud provider in the country. Furthermore, the Chinese government is more likely to sign new deals with major domestic providers like Alibaba (BABA) or Kingsoft over the western counterparts including Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure (MSFT). When it comes down to the commercial success of the government vertical, we believe that Kingsoft already has established strong relationships and network with government agencies through its WPS Office solutions. For instance, Kingsoft can implement a go-to-market strategy and offer WPS Office on the cloud to the existing customer base. Afterwards, if customers are satisfied with the WPS Office + Cloud product than they can maybe decide for any other cloud-related products or solutions.

During the most recent earnings call the company reported very important deals including government-related smart city projects.

"Our government cloud services achieved rapid growth and helped to develop regional smart city projects, including a cutting-edge security program for the Beijing Belt and Road Summit, World Horticultural Exhibition, et cetera."

(Source: Earnings Call)

We find it as one of the key bullish catalysts that Kingsoft can target government agencies in lower-tier cities, which plan to turn into a smart city in the near future. Smart cities will create new business opportunities for cloud-related companies like Kingsoft by using top-edge cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning tools to efficiently analyze the vast amount of newly generated data. Given that the urbanization rate in China is expected to reach 70% by 2035, smart cities will enable local government authorities to do a better job of managing the increasing number of people in the metropolitan areas.

Financials

(Source: Silenda's Investment)

Kingsoft has three primary business models, namely: (1) Online games, (2) cloud services, and (3) office software and services and others.

(Source: Silenda's Investment)

We take on a more conservative stance as compared to street consensus. We believe that the company revenue will hit RMB 10.19B by 2020. Cloud revenue increased by 96% YoY in Q2 2019, driven by robust demand from mobile video and internet companies as well as an increased number of enterprise customers in government and other industries. Nevertheless, the company has been increasing its costs and expenses over recent years, primarily driven by the rapidly-growing cloud services segment. For instance, as the increasing number of users use cloud services, the company faces higher bandwidth and IDC-related costs. Therefore, the gross profit margin has plummeted from 58.1% in 2017 to 46.3% in 2018. There's currently no clear visibility on when the gross profit margin contraction will reverse and normalize. The total operating profit margin fell significantly from 15.71% in 2017 to -5.12% in 2018.

In fact, both gross and operating margin deteriorated even further in 2Q19. We believe this was driven by a higher contribution of the cloud services revenue growth. The particular business is labeled by lower gross and operating margins compared to the online games segment, however with a higher revenue growth potential with a CAGR in the range of 50% - 60% over the next couple of years. Consequently, we anticipate that a higher proportion of cloud services revenues will lead to improved overall gross and operating margins over the long run. In fact, they are at the moment at the lowest levels as compared to historical performance. We anticipate that both operating and gross margin to turn positive in 2020 and onwards.

Below is a projection of the company's performance into 2021.

Valuation

Major Chinese growth companies are currently trading around a 4x price to sales ratio. However, Kingsoft is only trading at 3.1x price to sales. We don't think Kingsoft deserves to trade at more than 50% lower price to sales ratio than large-cap Chinese growth companies such as Tencent or Ping An Healthcare and Technology (HK:1833). Management also provided guidance for FY 2019 of total and cloud revenues of roughly 40% and 70% YoY, respectively. We think that Kingsoft should at least trade at about 3.5x price to sales. Using Kingsoft 2021e revenue with a 3.5x price-to-sales ratio, the company should be worth about HKD 33.50 per share what makes up more than 80% upside potential. We anticipate that the increase of the stock price will be driven by the high-growth cloud business as the company will be able to take advantage of its economies of scale once it increases its customer base. Furthermore, it's well-positioned to penetrate domestic government agencies and conventional enterprise markets with its public and hybrid cloud offerings. As such, we recommend investors to start accumulating Kingsoft given that it's extremely cheap now compared to its historical levels.

(Source: Finance Yahoo)

On the other hand, the stock price has achieved an excellent performance so far in 2019, even though the whole market for Chinese growth companies has been under pressure due to the ongoing U.S. - China trade war. Therefore we believe that in the case of a more serious technical correction of the major HSI Index, the stock price might become under pressure over the short run. Another important short-term challenge over our valuation might be weaker than expected earnings or cloud revenues results in Q3 19, which would stimulate some investors to take their profits by the end of 2019. On the operational side, in the case that some of the risks-related factors mentioned in our next section realize in the near future, that would most likely limit our upside potential.

Risks

General macroeconomic risks of the Chinese economy, especially with all of the potential negative effects of the present trade war with the U.S.

Intensified competitive pressures from tech giant Alibaba Cloud and from rising JD Cloud in the government and enterprise markets.

Lower-than-expected operational performance of Xiaomi's electronic devices segment, which would lead to lower Kingsoft data storage cloud revenues.

Potential regulatory constraints as cloud providers might face even more restrictions on how to deliver cloud-related products to end customers.

Given the current political situation in Hong Kong, investors may fear companies trading on the Hong Kong exchange. Moreover, Hong Kong is expected to fall into a recession due to issues in the domestic market. However, Kingsoft's actual operation is in China and most of its clients and customers are in China. Therefore, there should not be any significant material impacts on Kingsoft. If anything, now may be the best time to accumulate these shares due to misperceptions in the market.

Investors may choose to invest in the US OTC markets where volume is extremely low. Currently, the average volume is only 513 which is extremely low. However, the volume risk is being offset by the FX rate where it is only traded at 2.27 USD (17.796 HKD) as compared to the actual share price in Hong Kong (18.16 HKD). In our opinion, we believe that investors should accumulate the shares traded in the Hong Kong exchange if their brokerage firm allows them access to the Hong Kong market as volumes in the HKEX is significantly healthier at 6.94M. Based on the below chart, clearly, OTC represents more risk as compared to the HKEX. We have to reiterate that the trading via OTC is highly risky as compared to the normal exchanges. Trading OTC is highly unregulated and in our view the biggest risk is liquidity, making investors hard to actualize their potential gains in time or should there be a need for investors to cash out immediately.

HKEX OTC Day's Range 18.1 HKD to 18.64 HKD 2.27 HKD to 2.27 HKD 52 Week Range 10.06 HKD - 22.25 HKD 1.95 HKD to 2.64 HKD Volume 6,940,000 513 BETA (Monthly) 1.28 0.45

Conclusion

Overall, given the current strong growth rate and total addressable market of the cloud services industry in China, we believe that Kingsoft's strategy and attempt to diversify away business model from online games business into cloud services will enable the company to maintain a leadership position in the domestic market. Consequently, it will position the company to create strong value for its shareholders in the foreseeable future as well. We reiterate our recommendation to buy Kingsoft with a target price of HKD 33.50 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSFTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.