Optex Systems Is A Leader In Its Niche And Trades At A Cheap Valuation

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Small & Micro Cap subscribers - find out more here.

Investment thesis

I believe OPXS presents a good risk-reward opportunity for investors who can stomach the volatility of illiquid micro-capitalization companies. Shares of OPXS have fallen significantly in large part due to selling pressure from significant preferred stock overhangs. Sales, meanwhile, have grown at double-digit pace, while operating margins have “exploded” from negative territory to over 11% on a trailing-twelve-month basis. At 5.0x EBITDA, it appears that valuation is currently undemanding for a leader in the U.S. periscopes and vision blocks industry. Fundamental downside also appears to be minimal, as the company is currently valued below its foreclosure sale’s purchase price that occurred in 2008. In addition to all of this, there are several smart micro-cap investors involved.

Capital structure

Source: Author

Preferred stock overhang

In early 2006, a company called Irvine Sensors Corporation acquired OPXS for a valuation of around $20 million. The acquisition was financed with $4.9 million of senior secured debt from Square 1 Bank, and $10 million of convertible notes from Pequot Ventures. All of this debt was eventually refinanced with funds from Longview Fund, LP, and Alpha Capital Anstalt (“Lenders”).

In October 2008, the Lenders gave notice to Irvine of an event of default and accelerated the obligations due to them. The Lenders then took control of OPXS via a foreclosure sale, in which they acquired OPXS for $15 million. Of this $15 million, $6 million was in the form of Series A preferred shares, and $9 million was in common stock interest.

On November 17, 2014, OPXS sold $1.55 million of convertible promissory notes in a private placement in connection with the strategic acquisition of L-3 Communication’s optical assets. This principal amount was eventually converted into convertible Series B preferred stock on March 29, 2015.

As disclosed in a 2015 prospectus filing announcing the offering of 2.4 million common stock and warrants, both the Series A and Series B convertible preferred stock represented over 3.3 million common shares on a converted basis. With shares outstanding at that time at just over 330K prior to the offering, common shareholders had the potential to see their ownership diluted by over 90%.

Source: Author

Further suppressing the share price of OPXS was a 2.2 million share offering executed in August 2016. As shown in the chart above, shares fell by around 50% in the days surrounding that offering. In connection with this offering, all of the remaining Series A and B preferred shares were either redeemed or converted into common stock.

As the capital structure stands now, there is no more preferred stock overhang from OPXS’s parent company restructuring or from the L-3 acquisition. The CEO of OPXS also stressed this point in a recent investor presentation, and said that the capital structure is now clean, and that there is no more preferred stock.

Business overview

OPXS breaks its business segments into two parts: Optex Systems (~60% of sales), and Applied Optics Center (~40% of sales).

Optex Systems manufactures and sells laser protected periscopes, vision blocks, and various other optical products that are used for military purposes.

Applied Optics Center, which was acquired from L-3 Communications in 2014, provides thin-film coatings for various optical components that protects equipment and the human eye from laser damage. AOC also provides optical manufacturing services and is also one of the largest suppliers of binoculars to the U.S. Army.

Source

According to the CEO of OPXS, the company has almost 100% of the U.S. market share for periscopes and vision blocks. Simply put, periscopes allow the soldiers inside an armored vehicle to see outside indirectly, while vision blocks allow a direct line of sight outside of the vehicle. According to the CEO, there is somewhere between 10 to 15 periscopes installed in an armored vehicle. With the constant need to maintain these vehicles, the replacement of periscopes creates an almost recurring-like effect for OPXS’s periscope revenue which makes up around 40% of the company’s total sales.

Source

OPXS serves a variety of customers as either a prime defense contractor or sub-contractor. The company’s revenue stream is highly concentrated, with around 87% of revenue coming from 3 customers: U.S. government agencies, an undisclosed major defense contractor, and a commercial customer who, while undisclosed in the 10-K, appears to be identified as Nightforce, a riflescope company that makes up around 20% of OPXS’s sales.

Source

Improving financial results

Over the past 5 years shares of OPXS have fallen 85%. During this time, sales have increased by over 100%, and EBITDA margins have improved from negative territory to over 11% on a TTM basis.

Source: Author

Backlog has also increased tremendously over the past 5 years, as showcased below.

Source: Author

The reason behind the company’s financial transformation likely lies with the increases in U.S. military spending. As disclosed in the company’s most recent 10-Q, the lifting of the 2011 budget sequestration cap on defense spending, along with the increases in military spending for 2018 and 2019 led to the company’s growth. The company’s Applied Optics business segment also contributed a material amount of growth, with over 40% of the company’s sales growth between 2015 and 2018 originating from this segment.

Source

While trying to precisely forecast defense spending is probably a useless exercise, it is worth noting that defense spending is projected to stay relatively stable over the next few years. According to the Department of Defense’s Future Years Defense Program (FYDP), between 2020 and 2024, defense spending will average around $700 billion per year, with 2020 being the largest annual amount at $718 billion, which represents a 2% growth rate over the 2019 budget.

As shown in the table above, spending for ground systems was forecasted to rise substantially in 2019 over 2018. It is worth pointing out that spending for the Abrams tank makes up around 35% of the base budget, and more importantly, represents around 59% of 2019’s base budget’s growth over 2018. As shown in the picture below, the Abrams tank utilizes several optical assemblies and sighting systems.

Source

The Abrams is manufactured by General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) who is one of OPXS’s customers.

Interestingly, during its Q2 2019 call, General Dynamic’s CEO noted the potential for continued growth for the Abrams and the Stryker, which is another vehicle that uses OPXS’s products.

“Our U.S. based programs continue to perform well with Abrams volumes up and nice growth in the ordnance and munitions portfolio. In the aggregate our U.S. government volume accounted for 57% of revenue in the first half as compared with 48% in the first half of 2018. Army demand to upgrade our platforms in the upcoming years is manifesting itself in explicit program direction for the tank and Stryker, which puts us in good stead for continued growth.”

Another interesting anecdote is that the Lima Army Tank Plant – the operating facility that makes the Abrams tank – has been on a hiring spree since 2018, and that it is expected to continue upon its hiring binge into 2020, growing employees to over 900 in 2020 from 700 by the end of 2019.

Other things to consider

In addition to the improving fundamentals, it is worth noting that the management team appears to be aligned with shareholders, as the CEO and the CFO own a little over 11% of the company. I qualify their ownership a little bit, however, as the shares that were sold to them were at a discounted basis via a transaction with Sileas Corporation, an entity majority owned by OPXS’s former President. At the end of the day, however, a higher stock price means more wealth for the management team.

OPXS has also attracted the attention of a few micro-cap investment funds, two of which have a history of pursuing activist campaigns. These funds with their percent ownership in OPXS is listed below.

Source: Author

Both Canine Partners and Echo Lake Capital have a history of pursuing shareholder activist campaigns. According to recent SC 13D disclosures, however, Echo Lake Capital appears to have chosen to be more of a passive shareholder at this point in time. Canine Partners, however, appears to have approached OPXS with more of an activist bent. According to language in Canine Partner’s recent SC 13D filing:

“The Reporting Persons are concerned about the Issuer’s corporate governance and executive compensation practices and are converting their filing to Schedule 13D in order to have more direct conversations with the Issuer, other stockholders and interested third parties about their concerns…the Reporting Persons are sending to the Board of Directors of the Issuer a letter raising their concerns about the Issuer’s corporate governance and executive compensation practices…”

While the letter is not available for the public, according to further disclosures in the SC 13D, Canine Partners may try to appoint new directors to serve on OPXS’s Board of Directors.

Gate City Capital Management is a hedge fund that specializes in small and micro-cap companies. The firm’s founder, Michael Melby, has been interviewed on Seeking Alpha before, and more recently by SumZero. While both interviews are worth reading, the more recent interview outlines Mr. Melby’s thesis on OPXS.

Risks

There are several risks involved in investing in OPXS. The risk factor that I believe is most serious is that U.S. military spending growth is a dominating factor in the success of the company. A potential mitigant to this risk, however, is the company’s efforts to diversify away from the U.S. military. Currently over 20% of the company’s sales are generated from commercial markets. As you can see in the slide below, commercial sales have grown tremendously as a percent of total sales over the years.

Source

According to the CEO, the company will try to diversify even further into commercial end markets, with the ultimate goal of having around 50% of total sales derived from commercial products. He caveats this statement by acknowledging that their 50/50 sales mix goal is rather loose. That caveat aside, I believe this statement shows that the company is pushing in the right direction.

Another potential risk is the company’s fixed cost structure. Don’t get me wrong, having a generally fixed cost structure is great if things are going your way. As shown in the section on the company’s improving financials, EBITDA grew much faster than sales. If U.S. defense spending were to decline quickly, however, OPXS could potentially find itself in financial distress. Size your position carefully.

I should also highlight the illiquidity of the stock. On some days shares of OPXS do not even trade hands. Keep that in mind when building a position.

Conclusion

With shares trading at an undemanding 5.0x EBITDA, I believe investors are paying a cheap valuation for OPXS. This is a company that is a market leader in its niche, turned a significant corner in ridding its capital structure of harmful preferred stock, will likely benefit from further increases in U.S. military spending in the near future, and has several smart large shareholders involved.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OPXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.