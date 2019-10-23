IPO Update: GFL Environmental Proposes U.S. IPO Terms

The IPO appears pricey compared to industry giant Waste Management's metrics, so I'll be watching it from the sidelines.

GFL has grown largely through acquisitions, benefiting from a low interest rate environment.

The firm provides a range of environmental and waste management services in North America.

GFL Environmental said it intends to raise $1.9 billion in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

GFL Environmental (GFL) has filed to raise $2.4 billion from the sale of subordinate voting shares in an IPO, per an F-1/A registration statement.

The company provides a variety of environmental and waste management services in North America.

GFL is asking for a pricey IPO premium to competitor Waste Management, the firm lacks earnings, and has made only minimal progress toward profitability, so I'll be passing on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Vaughan, Ontario-based GFL [Green For Life] was founded in 2007 to provide a range of waste management, remediation, and recycling services in Canada and 23 US states.

Management is headed by Founder, President, CEO and Chairman Patrick Dovigi, who previously worked at Lower East Capital Partners and has managed Waste Excellence.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s solid waste solutions:

Source: GFL

The firm’s services and solutions include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, as well as liquid waste management services, as shown in the table below:

Source: Company registration statement

GFL’s solid waste management operations comprise the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

As of the end of 2018, the company had over 100 collection operations, more than 60 transfer stations, 47 landfills, as well as 29 material recovery and nine organics facilities.

Infrastructure and soil remediation includes remediation of contaminated soils and related services, such as civil, demolition, excavation and shoring.

By the end of 2018, the firm had nine soil remediation facilities.

The company’s liquid waste management business includes the collection, transportation, processing, recycling and/or disposal of liquid waste from commercial and industrial customers, with over 40 liquid waste processing or storage facilities as of the end of 2018.

Management said that “GFL is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America,” as measured by revenue and operating footprint in the region.

Investors in GFL included Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and BC Partners. Source: Crunchbase

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have fluctuated in recent periods, per the table below:

Selling G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 10.5% 2018 18.6% 2017 11.8%

Source: Company registration statement

Market

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the global environmental health and safety market was valued at $49.8 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $96.2 billion by 2025, nearly double that of 2015.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the rising number of regulations imposed by environmental protection and governmental agencies globally.

Increasing risk of environmental damage due to poor compliance by players has led to more stringent regulations across industries.

As of 2015, the US was the largest market for environmental health and safety services and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.5% between 2016 and 2025.

Source: Grand View Research

Financial Performance

GFL’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue through acquisitions

Increased gross profit but reduced gross margin

Reduced before-tax loss

Variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 1,164,236,250 98.0% 2018 $ 1,389,443,250 39.0% 2017 $ 999,800,250 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 119,508,000 65.6% 2018 $ 111,825,000 -40.5% 2017 $ 188,001,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 10.26% 2018 8.05% 2017 18.80% Before-Tax Profit (Loss) Period Before-Tax Profit (Loss) Before-Tax Margin To June 30, 2019 $ (159,717,000) -13.7% 2018 $ (468,189,000) -33.7% 2017 $ (104,967,750) -10.5% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ (156,693,750) 2018 $ (320,551,500) 2017 $ (80,938,500) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ 27,220,500 2018 $ 14,538,000 2017 $ 94,775,250

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $157 million in cash and $8.4 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($121.8 million).

IPO Details

GFL intends to sell 87.6 million shares of subordinate voting shares at a midpoint price of $22.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.9 billion, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Subordinate voting shares will be entitled to one vote per share and multiple voting shares will be entitled to ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $11.8 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 27.89%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds received by us from this offering to redeem all of the outstanding 2023 Notes, to redeem US$160.0 million of the 2026 Notes, to redeem US$240.0 million of the 2027 Notes and to pay related fees, premiums and accrued and unpaid interest on such notes. We intend to use any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including future acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, Barclays, BC Partners, Raymond James, Stifel, TD Securities, BofA Securities, CIBC Capital Markets, HSBC, Macquarie Capital, and National Bank Financial.

Commentary

GFL is seeking U.S. public investment to pay down debt and fund further acquisitions.

The firm’s financials indicate GFL is growing significantly, largely as a function of more than 100 acquisitions since 2007 and management believes it will continue to pursue acquisitions of regional operators as the opportunities present themselves.

Gross profit has grown sharply, before-tax loss margin has been reduced, and cash flow from operations has increased.

However, the firm has made only tepid steps toward profitability

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated even as revenue has scaled.

The market opportunity for GFL’s services is large and growing significantly as increased emphasis is being placed on environmental concerns.

The firm faces competition from major environmental service firm Waste Management (WM), which is a slow-growing company with approximately 6 times the enterprise value of GFL.

As a comparable-based valuation, GFL management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV / Revenue premium of more than 50% over Waste Management’s value.

While GFL is growing revenue faster than WM, it has been largely a function of its acquisition strategy, rather than through organic growth.

Additionally, WM is generating more than $4.00 in earnings per share while GFL is at a negative $0.88 per share for the last twelve month period.

A decision to buy shares at the IPO price appears to hinge on one’s opinion of GFL’s ability to acquire growth at a reasonable price against the growing market in environmental services in North America.

As long as interest rates stay low, or perhaps go even lower, the firm will have a benign financing environment for its acquisition plans.

Should that change abruptly, GFL would be exposed to higher debt service costs.

Also, investors would be foregoing earnings in favor of GFL’s faster growth profile versus that of Waste Management, and paying a premium to do so.

Given GFL’s pricey IPO premium to WM, lack of earnings, and minimal steps toward profitability, my plan is to watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 6, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.