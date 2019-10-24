FEI: The Most Defensive MLP Fund Still Yields Over 11%

The fund is a good value today at a big discount to NAV and investors should consider scooping it up before the discount vanishes.

We have been bullish on MLPs for some time and definitely were very early. But re-examining the case today, we see no reason to abandon ship. The fundamentals have only grown stronger over time and we always look to bring our subscribers opportunities as they pop up. One area where investors can look is the closed-end fund space. Rather than buying a set of stocks with K-1's, an investor can pick up a closed-end fund and avoid this hassle while getting professional management, modest leverage and diversification. We always want to do this without paying a premium to NAV. While some funds have earned their right to modest premiums, we always look to buy the gems which are worth a premium but are actually trading at a discount. We bring you one such fund today.

The First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI) is one of the best performing MLP funds in the space and one that is exceptionally poorly covered. This "not-so-well-known" closed-end fund invests in the MLP sector using a covered call strategy. We have always deployed options in our own trades as they are a volatility reducer and help buffer returns and enhance entry points (see this article for explanation). We were hence curious to see how FEI has done over the past few years. Running its numbers over the last five years against the better known ones, we can see the huge difference in total returns.

Data by YCharts

FEI delivered -18.96%, handily beating the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) which came in at -30.06% and the Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) at -35.39%. The Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN), which has probably the biggest name attached to it, was right there in the middle with -36.11%. Rounding the bottom were three rather bad performers. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) delivered a rather shocking -44.65%. The Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund (FMO) lost almost half its total value at -47.25%. The InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) scrapped the bottom with a heart wrenching -53.82%.

Interestingly, AMZA is the only other fund in that space which uses options to "enhance" returns. We use the word "enhance" here in quotes as AMZA has trailed its benchmarks by such a wide margin that we don't think options really helped them to do anything substantial. But FEI has managed to do something rather extraordinary here and we wanted to see whether investors should consider this fund even at this point.

The Portfolio

FEI's top holdings fit very well with the top names in the industry and it has an abnormally large stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).

Source: First Trust

Interestingly, FEI holds multiple non-MLP holdings in its top 10 including Enbridge Inc. (ENB) and TC Energy Corp. (TRP). While they may be non-MLPs, they do offer decent dividend yields and fit in with the theme of the fund. FEI has also underweighted Energy Transfer (ET) rather substantially versus the index. This move does look rather brilliant in hindsight as EPD, ENB and TRP have absolutely thrashed ET's total returns.

Data by YCharts

FEI has also done exceptionally well to hold electric and gas utilities which are not part of the MLP universe.

Source: FEI Quarterly update July 31, 2019

FEI pretty much goes where it wants to and is also possibly the only fund in this space to actually hold a REIT.

Source: FEI Quarterly update July 31, 2019

This deviation from the norm has again buffered the fund's returns.

Data by YCharts

So FEI has beaten the MLP index by investing in stocks that do not fit that definition. We are not criticizing this. The fund is not obligated to stick to MLPs and it actually has the word "energy" in its name. We are simply pointing out the reason as to why the fund managed to do so well.

Options usage

FEI does write covered calls, but we found the amounts to be rather modest in relation to fund size.

Source: FEI Semi-annual report

Total premiums received were small and the total covered call exposure was just 0.4% of assets on last update. FEI pretty much sticks to writing covered calls on what it owns and to our knowledge no put options are ever sold.

Performance

While the 5-year returns focus on one giant bear market, we wanted to check the returns from the bottom of the 2016 swan dive. The key reason for this is to check how a defensive fund would do when prices move up rapidly, as that is our base case for 2020.

Data by YCharts

Fascinatingly, FEI did beat AMZA's returns by over 8% and did better than most other funds. It still lost out to JMF and KYN by a wide margin. Overall, it did fit into the center of the pack and that may be an issue going forward when covered calls and utility weightings detract from the rebound. We would note that we expect all funds to beat AMLP during bull markets as it is the only unleveraged fund in the pack.

Turnover

FEI is managing its portfolio actively and the turnover is moderate at around 41% for first half of 2019.

Source: FEI Semi-annual report

FEI's expense ratio excluding interest costs was at 1.5% average for the past few years which is average for this type of fund.

Distribution sustainability

FEI's 11.17% distributions appear high. But things are much better than they seem. For starters, the average MLP yields close to 9%, so getting 10% with leverage should not be an issue. FEI also trades at a discount to NAV so yield on market price is higher than yield on NAV. Finally, FEI does generate option income and that can round off the total yield generated. At present, we believe that FEI's distribution is possibly the most "sustainable" among the MLP funds we follow.

Conclusion

FEI is indeed an interesting way to play the MLP space and it has certainly gained its investors' adoration. But we cannot drive solely by checking the rear view mirror. A big part of the outperformance has been the utility weighting and covered call selling. As we have previously shown, covered call strategies always underperform in strong up years. That fact, and a big utility weighting, might make FEI underperform the "true" MLP funds in a bull market. While the EPD overweighting has worked like a charm as any muggle would attest to, at this point ET is becoming rather cheap relative to EPD and we would bet the next 12 months belong to the Kelcy Warren empire.

Still, picking up the best performing fund in the sector at the second largest discount to NAV is certainly an interesting proposition and one we think investors should consider.

Data by YCharts

Even if the discount gap never closes, you do generate more "yield" for your buck. The advantages may be even more substantial should the ravaging bear market hold on for yet another year.

While FEI did not make it into our high yield picks, a few other MLPs and MLP funds did. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019." High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees

We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 3300 members. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMF, ET, ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.